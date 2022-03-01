Log in
HKBN : x HOME+ Double the Deals through “Spend $1 Get $2”

03/01/2022 | 04:48am EST
For immediate release

HKBN x HOME+ Double the Deals through "Spend $1 Get $2"

Subscribe to Broadband and Get e-Shopping Cash Coupons, or the other way

around!

(Hong Kong - 1 March 2022) Get TWO for the price of ONE! Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") and e-shopping platform, HOME+, have jointly launched an incredible "Spend $1 Get $2" campaign - enabling customers to enjoy extraordinary value for money. From 7 March to 30 April 2022, customers who newly subscribe to a designated Home Broadband Plan1 will enjoy a bonus of HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cashcoupons2, the perfect platform for buying daily necessities online amid the pandemic. Alternatively, starting today until 31 March 2022, customers who purchase HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cashcoupons2 can enjoy designated 24-monthof HKBN 1,000 Mbps Home Broadband service1 for free.

How "Spend $1 Get $2" Works

Newly register designated

1,000 Mbps Home Broadband Plan

24-month service

Includes installation fee waiver

HK$2,400 one-off payment1

Purchase HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cash

Coupons2

(Hong Kong government e-consumption

e-Cash coupons are valid for one year

vouchers will also be accepted as payment for

this offer)

Register first to lock in the offer,

which comes with up to 365-day

deferred start option

Complimentary

Complimentary

HKBN 1,000 Mbps Home Broadband

Plan1

HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cash Coupons2

(Valued at HK$2,400 for 24-month)

e-Cash coupons are valid for one year

Includes installation fee waiver

With up to 365-day deferred service start

option

Elinor Shiu, Co-Ownerand CEO - Residential Solutions of HKBN said, "Connectivity is a necessity of life, and its importance has been especially highlighted under the pandemic. We are now heavily dependent on the Internet, be it for work, learning, entertainment, communicating with the outside world, or even daily purchases. HKBN loves our home. With this guiding us, we've gone above and beyond to help Hongkongers get exponentially more value out of the money they spend."

1

June Lam, CEO of HOME+ said, "Ever since the outbreak, HOME+, along with its strong partner network, has been providing high-quality globally sourced food products, frozen foods, ready-to- eat meals, anti-pandemic supplies, rapid testing kits, and much more for Hongkongers. We also provided '100-min Instant Delivery service' for DCH Foods Deluxe to comprehensively support customers' needs under pandemic. As customers fall in love with our incredible 'Spend $1 Get $2' value, the increased buying traffic ensures that HOME+ merchants, big or small, will be able to maintain business operations under the pandemic. It is a multiple win for our HOME+ merchants and customers."

For more details, please visit www.hkbn.netor home-plus.hk.

1 Only applicable to designated residential areas (village houses excluded), and the address at the installation service must not have

been

used

within

120

days

prior

to

registering

for

HKBN

Broadband

services.

The service start date must be within 365 days of the installation date. Terms and conditions apply.

2 For purchase of HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cash Coupons Set at HOME+ website, it includes 6 x HK$400 HOME+ e-Cash coupons. For registration of designated HKBN home broadband services, customers will receive 4x HK$400 HOME+ e-Cash coupons and 4x HK$200 HOME+ e-Cash coupons. Valid for one year. Terms and conditions apply.

End

2

Disclaimer

HKBN Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 09:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
