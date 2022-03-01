HKBN : x HOME+ Double the Deals through “Spend $1 Get $2”
For immediate release
HKBN x HOME+ Double the Deals through "Spend $1 Get $2"
Subscribe to Broadband and Get e-Shopping Cash Coupons, or the other way
around!
(Hong Kong - 1 March 2022) Get TWO for the price of ONE! Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") and e-shopping platform, HOME+, have jointly launched an incredible "Spend $1 Get $2" campaign - enabling customers to enjoy extraordinary value for money. From 7 March to 30 April 2022, customers who newly subscribe to a designated Home Broadband Plan1 will enjoy a bonus of HK$2,400 HOME+e-Cashcoupons2, the perfect platform for buying daily necessities online amid the pandemic. Alternatively, starting today until 31 March 2022, customers who purchase HK$2,400 HOME+e-Cashcoupons2 can enjoy designated 24-monthof HKBN 1,000 Mbps Home Broadband service1for free.
How "Spend $1 Get $2" Works
Newly register designated
1,000 Mbps Home Broadband Plan
（24-month service）
Includes installation fee waiver
HK$2,400 one-off payment1
Purchase HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cash
Coupons2
(Hong Kong government e-consumption
e-Cash coupons are valid for one year
vouchers will also be accepted as payment for
this offer)
Register first to lock in the offer,
which comes with up to 365-day
deferred start option
Complimentary
Complimentary
HKBN 1,000 Mbps Home Broadband
Plan1
HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cash Coupons2
(Valued at HK$2,400 for 24-month)
e-Cash coupons are valid for one year
Includes installation fee waiver
With up to 365-day deferred service start
option
Elinor Shiu,Co-Ownerand CEO - Residential Solutions of HKBN said, "Connectivity is a necessity of life, and its importance has been especially highlighted under the pandemic. We are now heavily dependent on the Internet, be it for work, learning, entertainment, communicating with the outside world, or even daily purchases. HKBN loves our home. With this guiding us, we've gone above and beyond to help Hongkongers get exponentially more value out of the money they spend."
1
June Lam, CEO of HOME+ said, "Ever since the outbreak, HOME+, along with its strong partner network, has been providing high-quality globally sourced food products, frozen foods, ready-to- eat meals, anti-pandemic supplies, rapid testing kits, and much more for Hongkongers. We also provided '100-min Instant Delivery service' for DCH Foods Deluxe to comprehensively support customers' needs under pandemic. As customers fall in love with our incredible 'Spend $1 Get $2' value, the increased buying traffic ensures that HOME+ merchants, big or small, will be able to maintain business operations under the pandemic. It is a multiple win for our HOME+ merchants and customers."
1 Only applicable to designated residential areas (village houses excluded), and the address at the installation service must not have
been
used
within
120
days
prior
to
registering
for
HKBN
Broadband
services.
The service start date must be within 365 days of the installation date. Terms and conditions apply.
2 For purchase of HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cash Coupons Set at HOME+ website, it includes 6 x HK$400 HOME+ e-Cash coupons. For registration of designated HKBN home broadband services, customers will receive 4x HK$400 HOME+ e-Cash coupons and 4x HK$200 HOME+ e-Cash coupons. Valid for one year. Terms and conditions apply.