HKBN x HOME+ Double the Deals through "Spend $1 Get $2"

Subscribe to Broadband and Get e-Shopping Cash Coupons, or the other way

around!

(Hong Kong - 1 March 2022) Get TWO for the price of ONE! Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") and e-shopping platform, HOME+, have jointly launched an incredible "Spend $1 Get $2" campaign - enabling customers to enjoy extraordinary value for money. From 7 March to 30 April 2022, customers who newly subscribe to a designated Home Broadband Plan1 will enjoy a bonus of HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cashcoupons2, the perfect platform for buying daily necessities online amid the pandemic. Alternatively, starting today until 31 March 2022, customers who purchase HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cashcoupons2 can enjoy designated 24-monthof HKBN 1,000 Mbps Home Broadband service1 for free.

How "Spend $1 Get $2" Works

Newly register designated 1,000 Mbps Home Broadband Plan （24-month service） Includes installation fee waiver HK$2,400 one-off payment1 Purchase HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cash Coupons2 (Hong Kong government e-consumption e-Cash coupons are valid for one year vouchers will also be accepted as payment for this offer) Register first to lock in the offer, which comes with up to 365-day deferred start option

Complimentary Complimentary HKBN 1,000 Mbps Home Broadband Plan1 HK$2,400 HOME+ e-Cash Coupons2 (Valued at HK$2,400 for 24-month) e-Cash coupons are valid for one year Includes installation fee waiver With up to 365-day deferred service start option

Elinor Shiu, Co-Ownerand CEO - Residential Solutions of HKBN said, "Connectivity is a necessity of life, and its importance has been especially highlighted under the pandemic. We are now heavily dependent on the Internet, be it for work, learning, entertainment, communicating with the outside world, or even daily purchases. HKBN loves our home. With this guiding us, we've gone above and beyond to help Hongkongers get exponentially more value out of the money they spend."

