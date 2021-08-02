Log in
    248   KYG4515X1007

HKC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(248)
HKC International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31/07/2021

08/02/2021 | 01:52am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

HKC International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 217 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net income 2021 4,75 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net Debt 2021 64,0 M 8,24 M 8,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 137 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 37,7%
Managers and Directors
Chung Yee Chan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwok Lam Wu CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & GM
Man Hon Ip Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kenny Lee Technical Manager
Polly Wan Administration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HKC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED18.28%18
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-21.71%7 876
COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED66.03%2 361
TELLING TELECOMMUNICATION HOLDING CO.,LTD27.27%1 333
T-GAIA CORPORATION1.86%1 001
PT ERAJAYA SWASEMBADA TBK50.00%727