Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  HKE Holdings Limited    1726   KYG451601010

HKE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1726)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/16
0.23 HKD   +15.00%
12:16aHKE : Date of board meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HKE : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HKE Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1726)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of HKE Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 for the purposes of considering and approving, inter alia, the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

HKE Holdings Limited

Chan Wing Hang

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Wu An Ming (formerly known as Mr. Chen Xiaoer) and Mr. Koh Lee Huat; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Siu Man Ho Simon, Prof. Pong Kam Keung and Mr. Cheung Kwok Yan Wilfred.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKE Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 04:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HKE HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:16aHKE : Date of board meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 7,64 M 7,64 M
Net income 2019 2,26 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net cash 2019 22,6 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 26,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 32,2 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,47x
EV / Sales 2019 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart HKE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HKE Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Er Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wing Hang Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lee Huat Koh Executive Director
Man Ho Siu Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Yan Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HKE HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.03%21
VINCI SA-21.90%51 383
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-16.28%32 930
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.61%31 312
FERROVIAL, S.A.-16.43%19 449
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.21%18 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group