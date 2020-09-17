HKE : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of HKE Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 for the purposes of considering and approving, inter alia, the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and the payment of a final dividend, if any.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Wu An Ming (formerly known as Mr. Chen Xiaoer) and Mr. Koh Lee Huat; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Siu Man Ho Simon, Prof. Pong Kam Keung and Mr. Cheung Kwok Yan Wilfred.