HKFoods Plc, Press Release, 10 June 2024, 7.50 p.m. Finnish time



HKFoods Plc issues EUR 90 million notes



HKFoods Plc (the "Company") issues secured senior notes of EUR 90 million (the "Notes"). The three-year Notes mature on 17 June 2027, carry a floating interest at the rate of EURIBOR 3 months plus a margin of 7.5 per cent and had an issue price of 100 per cent.



The Notes are secured by a common transaction security comprising, among other things, (i) shares in HKScan Finland Oy (to be renamed HKFoods Finland Oy) (the "Finnish Subsidiary"), (ii) intra-Group receivables owed to the Company by the Finnish Subsidiary, (iii) certain loan receivables of the Company from LSO Osuuskunta, (iv) real estate mortgages over the Finnish real properties held by the Company and the Finnish Subsidiary, (v) certain trademarks of the Finnish Subsidiary, and (vi) business mortgages over the movable assets of the Company and the Finnish Subsidiary.



The Company will submit an application for the admission to trading of the Notes on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The proceeds from the issue of the Notes will be used for refinancing certain existing indebtedness of the Company and general corporate purposes of the HKFoods' group.



Danske Bank A/S and OP Corporate Bank plc act as joint lead managers for the issue of the Notes.



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.hkfoods.com



Further enquiries:

Juha Ruohola, CEO, HKFoods Plc, tel. +358 400 647 160

Jyrki Paappa, CFO, HKFoods Plc, tel. +358 50 556 6512

HKFoods Media Service Desk, tel. +358 10 570 5700 or communications@hkfoods.com



With 110 years of experience, we at HKFoods make life tastier - today and tomorrow. Our strategic target is to grow into a versatile food company. Our home markets are Finland and Denmark, where around 3,600 of our professionals make responsible and locally produced food for consumers' varied food moments. Our well-known brands include HK®, Kariniemen®, Via® and Rose®. We are developing a more climate-friendly way of producing food. HKFoods is a publicly listed company, and in 2023, our net sales from continuing operations totalled nearly EUR 1.2 billion. www.hkfoods.com



