HKR International : Annual General Meeting held on 20 August 2020-Poll Results

08/20/2020 | 05:32am EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00480)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 20 AUGUST 2020 - POLL RESULTS
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting ("AGM") of HKR International Limited (the "Company") held on 20 August 2020, all proposed resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM dated 17 July 2020 (the "Notice") were duly passed by way of poll. The poll results are as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1
To receive the audited consolidated financial
863,216,756
24,018,849
statements and the reports of the Directors and
(97.292844%)
(2.707156%)
the Independent Auditor of the Company for the
year ended 31 March 2020.
2
To declare a final dividend for the year ended
863,216,756
24,018,849
31 March 2020.
(97.292844%)
(2.707156%)
3(1)
To re-elect Mr CHA Mou Sing Payson as an
860,668,276
26,567,329
Executive Director;
(97.005606%)
(2.994394%)
3(2)
To re-elect Mr TANG Moon Wah as an
862,272,756
24,962,849
Executive Director;
(97.186446%)
(2.813554%)
3(3)
To re-elect Ms WONG CHA May Lung
862,983,956
24,251,649
Madeline as a Non-executive Director;
(97.266606%)
(2.733394%)
3(4)
To re-elect Mr TANG Kwai Chang as an
862,474,996
24,760,609
Independent Non-executive Director; and
(97.209241%)
(2.790759%)
3(5)
To authorise the Board of Directors of the
862,983,956
24,018,849
Company to fix the fees of all Directors of the
(97.292134%)
(2.707866%)
Company (including any new Director who may
be appointed) for the year ending 31 March
2021.
4
To appoint Messrs PricewaterhouseCoopers as
862,983,956
24,251,649
the Independent Auditor of the Company for the
(97.266606%)
(2.733394%)
ensuing year and to authorise the Board of
Directors of the Company to fix their
remuneration.
1
5(1)
To grant a general mandate to the Directors of
813,852,910
73,149,895
the Company to allot, issue, grant, distribute and
(91.753138%)
(8.246862%)
otherwise deal with additional shares of the
Company# ("Issue Mandate").
5(2)
To grant a general mandate to the Directors of
862,983,956
24,018,849
the Company to purchase or buy back shares of
(97.292134%)
(2.707866%)
the Company# ("Buy-back Mandate").
5(3)
Conditional upon the passing of resolutions
813,852,910
73,382,695
numbered 5(1) and 5(2), to extend the Issue
(91.729063%)
(8.270937%)
Mandate to include those purchased under the
Buy-back Mandate#.
All percentages rounded to 6 decimal places.
The full text of resolutions 5(1), 5(2) and 5(3) are set out in the Notice.
Notes:
Number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all proposed resolutions at the AGM: 1,485,301,803 shares.
Number of shares for holders required under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to abstain from voting at the AGM: Nil.
The scrutineer for the poll at the AGM was Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong.
By order of the Board
HKR International Limited
LEUNG Wai Fan
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 20 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
Chairman
Non-executive Directors
Mr CHA Mou Sing Payson
The Honourable Ronald Joseph ARCULLI
Mr CHA Mou Daid Johnson
Deputy Chairman & Managing Director
Ms WONG CHA May Lung Madeline
Mr CHA Mou Zing Victor
Independent Non-executive Directors
Executive Directors
Mr CHEUNG Wing Lam Linus
Mr CHUNG Sam Tin Abraham
Mr FAN Hung Ling Henry
Mr TANG Moon Wah
Ms HO Pak Ching Loretta
Mr TANG Kwai Chang
Registered under the predecessor ordinance of the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong
2
