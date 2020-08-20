HKR International : Annual General Meeting held on 20 August 2020-Poll Results

Log in
08/20/2020 | 05:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00480)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 20 AUGUST 2020 - POLL RESULTS

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting ("AGM") of HKR International Limited (the "Company") held on 20 August 2020, all proposed resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM dated 17 July 2020 (the "Notice") were duly passed by way of poll. The poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1

To receive the audited consolidated financial

863,216,756

24,018,849

statements and the reports of the Directors and

(97.292844%)

(2.707156%)

the Independent Auditor of the Company for the

year ended 31 March 2020.

2

To declare a final dividend for the year ended

863,216,756

24,018,849

31 March 2020.

(97.292844%)

(2.707156%)

3(1)

To re-elect Mr CHA Mou Sing Payson as an

860,668,276

26,567,329

Executive Director;

(97.005606%)

(2.994394%)

3(2)

To re-elect Mr TANG Moon Wah as an

862,272,756

24,962,849

Executive Director;

(97.186446%)

(2.813554%)

3(3)

To re-elect Ms WONG CHA May Lung

862,983,956

24,251,649

Madeline as a Non-executive Director;

(97.266606%)

(2.733394%)

3(4)

To re-elect Mr TANG Kwai Chang as an

862,474,996

24,760,609

Independent Non-executive Director; and

(97.209241%)

(2.790759%)

3(5)

To authorise the Board of Directors of the

862,983,956

24,018,849

Company to fix the fees of all Directors of the

(97.292134%)

(2.707866%)

Company (including any new Director who may

be appointed) for the year ending 31 March

2021.

4

To appoint Messrs PricewaterhouseCoopers as

862,983,956

24,251,649

the Independent Auditor of the Company for the

(97.266606%)

(2.733394%)

ensuing year and to authorise the Board of

Directors of the Company to fix their

remuneration.

1

5(1)

To grant a general mandate to the Directors of

813,852,910

73,149,895

the Company to allot, issue, grant, distribute and

(91.753138%)

(8.246862%)

otherwise deal with additional shares of the

Company# ("Issue Mandate").

5(2)

To grant a general mandate to the Directors of

862,983,956

24,018,849

the Company to purchase or buy back shares of

(97.292134%)

(2.707866%)

the Company# ("Buy-back Mandate").

5(3)

Conditional upon the passing of resolutions

813,852,910

73,382,695

numbered 5(1) and 5(2), to extend the Issue

(91.729063%)

(8.270937%)

Mandate to include those purchased under the

Buy-back Mandate#.

All percentages rounded to 6 decimal places.

  • The full text of resolutions 5(1), 5(2) and 5(3) are set out in the Notice.

Notes:

  1. Number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all proposed resolutions at the AGM: 1,485,301,803 shares.
  2. Number of shares for holders required under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to abstain from voting at the AGM: Nil.
  3. The scrutineer for the poll at the AGM was Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

HKR International Limited

LEUNG Wai Fan

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 20 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Chairman

Non-executive Directors

Mr CHA Mou Sing Payson

The Honourable Ronald Joseph ARCULLI

Mr CHA Mou Daid Johnson

Deputy Chairman & Managing Director

Ms WONG CHA May Lung Madeline

Mr CHA Mou Zing Victor

Independent Non-executive Directors

Executive Directors

Mr CHEUNG Wing Lam Linus

Mr CHUNG Sam Tin Abraham

Mr FAN Hung Ling Henry

Mr TANG Moon Wah

Ms HO Pak Ching Loretta

Mr TANG Kwai Chang

  • Registered under the predecessor ordinance of the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong
    2

Disclaimer

HKR International Limited published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 09:31:06 UTC
