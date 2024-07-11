Stock Code 00480
Corporate Profile
公司簡介
Our Vision,
Mission &
Values
我們的願景、 使命和價值觀
VISION 願景
To be the pioneer of innovative living space
執 業 界 牛 耳 創 生 活 空 間
MISSION 使命
We strive to create a healthy, stylish and distinctive living experience through teamwork and passionate pursuit of innovation and excellence
群 策 群 力、 創 新 為 先、 卓 越 為 求、 健 康 為 本，獨 樹 風 格 生 活 體 驗
VALUES 價值觀
Pioneer
Integrity
Break new grounds
Uphold high ethical standards
推 陳 出 新
堅 守 誠 信
Respect
Devotion
Value the individual and
Be committed and passionate
cherish our environment
傾 心 傾「誠」
尊 人 重 土
Innovation
Excellence
Think outside the box
Consistency in the pursuit of
不 同 凡「想」
our quality standards
止 於 至 善
HKR International Limited ("HKRI" or the "Company") is a conglomerate in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), with interests in diversified businesses, focusing on real estate development and investment, property management, luxury hotels and other investments in Hong Kong, mainland China and across Asia.
HKRI's comprehensive portfolio includes Discovery Bay and CDW Building in Hong Kong; HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai, and a number of premium residential properties under development in Shanghai, Jiaxing and Hangzhou. We aim at further growing a balanced portfolio to maximise the Company's value for shareholders.
At HKRI, we strive to create a healthy, stylish and distinctive living experience through teamwork and an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. We believe sustainability is one of the most important ways to make a business and community viable. Guided by our core values, we are devoted to making a positive contribution to the communities, promoting sustainable development and creating a better living environment.
香 港 興 業 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司（「香 港 興 業 國 際」 或「本 公 司」）及 其 附 屬 公 司（統 稱「集 團」）在 香 港、中 國 內 地 及 亞 洲 從 事 多 元 化 業 務，主 要 包 括 地 產 發 展 及 投 資、物 業 管 理、豪 華 酒 店 及 其 他 投 資 項 目。
香 港 興 業 國 際 業 務 遍 布 亞 洲，包 括 香 港 愉 景 灣 及 中 染 大 廈、上 海 興 業 太 古 滙，以 及 位 於 上 海、嘉 興 及 杭 州 的 多 項 優 質 發 展 中 住 宅 項 目。本 公 司 致 力 進 一 步 平 衡 業 務 發 展，為 股 東 創 造 最 高 價 值。
透 過 團 隊 合 作、堅 持 創 新 及 追 求 卓 越，香 港 興 業 國 際 努 力 創 造 健 康 時 尚 的 優 質 生 活 體 驗。我 們 深 信 可 持 續 發 展 為 業 務 及 社 區 發 展 的 最 重 要 一 環，並 會 堅 守 企 業 核 心 價 值，為 社 會 作 出 貢 獻，推 動 可 持 續 發 展，造 就 更 美 好 的 生 活 環 境。
Highlights of the Year
年度大事摘要
4APR 四 月 2023
Celebration of The Sukhothai Shanghai's 5th anniversary 上 海 素 凱 泰 酒 店 開 幕 五 周 年 誌 慶
Acquired Hotel Kanronomori in Niseko, Hokkaido,6Japan 收 購 日 本 北 海 道 二 世 古 的 甘 露 之 森 酒 店
"The NextWave Beach Music Festival", the largest beach music festival in Hong Kong, was held on Tai Pak Beach, Discovery
7Bay ("DB")
香 港 最 大 規 模 沙 灘 音 樂 節「The NextWave 沙 灘 音 樂 節」 於 愉 景 灣 大 白 灣 沙 灘 舉 行
All sold units of Starlight One, Jiaxing, were handed over to purchasers
嘉 興 市 星 逸 園 之 出 售 單 位 已 悉 數 交 付 予 買 家
AUG 八 月 2023
Applications to change the land use of DB Service Area 10b and Marina Club Area B to residential were approved by the Town Planning Board
愉 景 灣 10b 區 及 遊 艇 會 B 區 的 更 改 土 地 用 途 申 請 獲 城 市 規 劃 委 員 會 批 准
The residential plot in Shanghai's Songjiang District was
named "River One"
DB Ice Rink hosted "Skate Asia 2023", the world's8largest recreational figure skating event
上 海 市 松 江 區 的 住 宅 項 目 命 名 為「興 雲 間」
愉 景 灣 溜 冰 場 舉 辦 全 球 最 大 型 業 餘 花 式 溜 冰 比 賽 - 「2023 亞 洲 滑 冰 邀 請 賽」
Lantau Yacht Club's inaugural premier 11signature boat show "Festa Nautica" was held
Lantau Yacht Club舉 辦 首 屆 豪 華 遊 艇 展「海 上 奢 華 盛 會」
Celebration party for Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong's 10th anniversary
香 港 愉 景 灣 酒 店 開 幕 十 周 年 慶 祝 活 動
DEC 十 二 月 2023
JAN 一 月 2024
1
DB launched a new brand campaign titled "Live to Discover"
Sales launched for River One, the residential project in
愉 景 灣 推 出 全 新 的「生 活 • 細 味 自 愉」品 牌 推 廣 活 動
Songjiang District, Shanghai
上 海 市 松 江 區 的 興 雲 間 開 售
Refurbishment of DB Pier was completed
愉 景 灣 碼 頭 翻 新 工 程 完 成
FEB 二 月 2024
DB ferry service launched pilot run of an additional stop at
Unveil of DB 2.0 Blueprint, encompassing upgrade of facilities
DB North, and the bus route travelling between DB and
and branding for a better community
the airport adds a drop-off and pick-up point at the
愉 景 灣 2.0 藍 圖 首 度 曝 光，配 套 品 牌 全 面 提 升，構 建
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port, enhancing
更 宜 居 社 區
DB's connectivity
愉 景 灣 渡 輪 新 增 愉 景 北 的 試 行 停 靠 點，前 往 機 場 的
Refurbishment of Central Pier 3 was completed
巴 士 線 增 加 了 港 珠 澳 大 橋 香 港 口 岸 的 上 落 客 站，
香 港 中 環 3 號 碼 頭 翻 新2工 程 完 成
方 便 乘 客 出 行
12
MAR 三 月 2024
Construction of the residential project in Nanhu New District,
Jiaxing commenced
嘉 興 市 南 湖 新 區 住 宅 項 目 動 工
Refurbishment of guest rooms at The Sukhothai Bangkok
was completed
The Sukhothai Bangkok 客 房 翻 新 工 程 竣 工3
Celebration of Discovery Bay Golf Club's 40th anniversary
愉 景 灣 高 爾 夫 球 會 開 幕 40 周 年 誌 慶
Occupation permit was obtained for IN One, Hangzhou
杭 州 市 耦 賢 里 取 得 入 伙 紙
Awards and Recognitions
獎項及嘉許
Significant awards won by the Group in the financial year 2023/2024:
集 團 於 2023/2024 財 政 年 度 獲 得 的 主 要 獎 項：
HKR International Limited
香港興業國際集團有限公司
"15 YEARS PLUS CARING COMPANY" LOGO 15年 PLUS「商 界 展 關 懷」標 誌
The Hong Kong Council of Social Service
香港社會服務聯會
HONG KONG ESG REPORTING AWARDS 2023 2023香 港 環 境、社 會 及 管 治 報 告 大 獎
- Best ESG Report (Small-Cap) Commendation 最 佳 ESG報 告 獎（小 市 值）嘉 許 獎
Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards Limited
香港ESG報告獎有限公司
ESG ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS 2022/2023 2022/2023環 境、社 會 及 企 業 管 治 成 就 大 獎
- Outstanding ESG Awards (Listed Company)
- Platinum Award
傑 出 環 境、社 會、企 業 管 治 大 獎 （上 市 公 司）- 白 金 獎
Institute of ESG and Benchmark
環境社會及企業管治基準學會
UNSDG ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS HONG KONG 2023 2023聯 合 國 可 持 續 發 展 目 標 香 港 成 就 獎
- Sustainable Organisation - Merit
可 持 續 發 展 機 構 - 優 異 表 現 獎
Green Council
環保促進會
SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS AWARD 2022 2022企 業 可 持 續 發 展 大 獎 World Green Organisation
世界綠色組織
SUSTAINABLE LEADERSHIP AWARD 2022 2022可 持 續 發 展 領 袖 企 業 大 獎 World Green Organisation
世界綠色組織
GREEN OFFICE AND ECO-HEALTHY WORKPLACE AWARDS LABELLING SCHEME 2023
2023綠 色 辦 公 室 獎 勵 計 劃
- Green Office Label and Eco-Healthy Workplace Label
「綠 色 辦 公 室」及「健 康 工 作 間」標 誌
World Green Organisation
世界綠色組織
ENERGY SAVING CHARTER 2023 AND 4T CHARTER 節 能 約 章 2023及 4T約 章
Environment and Ecology Bureau
環境及生態局
Electrical and Mechanical Services Department
機電工程署
HONG KONG GREEN ORGANISATION
CERTIFICATION - ENERGYWI$E
香 港 綠 色 機 構 認 證 - 節 能
- Excellent Level
卓 越 級 別
Environmental Campaign Committee
環境運動委員會
HONG KONG GREEN ORGANISATION
CERTIFICATION - WASTEWI$E
香 港 綠 色 機 構 認 證 - 減 廢
- Basic Level
基 礎 級 別
Environmental Campaign Committee
環境運動委員會
UMBRELLA BAGS REDUCTION ACCREDITATION PROGRAM 2023
2023「減 少 使 用 /派 發 雨 傘 膠 袋」審 核 認 證 計 劃
- Diamond Level, Gold Level and Reduction Award
鑽 石 級 認 證、金 級 認 證、減 量 大 獎
Greeners Action
綠領行動
BEVERAGE CARTON CLEAN RECYCLING SCHEME 2022/2023
2022/2023 紙 包 飲 品 盒 乾 淨 回 收 先 導 計 劃
- Tier 2 Award
二 級 獎
Greeners Action
綠領行動
QUALITY WATER SUPPLY SCHEME FOR BUILDINGS 大 廈 優 質 供 水 認 可 計 劃
-
Fresh Water (Management System)
- Blue Certificate
食 水（管 理 系 統）- 藍 證 書
Water Supplies Department
水務署
LISTED COMPANY AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE 2023 2023上 市 公 司 卓 越 大 獎
Hong Kong Economic Journal
信報
HOME JOURNAL AWARDS 2023 2023美 好 家 居 大 獎
- Best ESG Advocate 最 佳 可 持 續 發 展 設 計
Home Journal
美好家居
ESG AWARD 2021-20222021-2022 ESG大 獎 Yazhou Zhoukan
亞洲週刊
TOP 100 PERSON IN CHINA URBAN RENEWAL 2023 2023 中 國 城 市 更 新 100人
- Mr Victor Cha 查 懋 成 先 生
The 12th BRICS Value List 2023 2023 第十二屆金磚價值榜
ERB MANPOWER DEVELOPER AWARD SCHEME 2022-2024
2022-2024ERB人 才 企 業 嘉 許 計 劃
- Manpower Developer - Grand Prize Award 人 才 企 業 - 企 業 大 獎
Employees Retraining Board
僱員再培訓局
GOOD MPF EMPLOYER 5 YEARS+, E-CONTRIBUTION AWARD, MPF SUPPORT AWARD 積 金 好 僱 主 5年 +、電 子 供 款 獎、積 金 推 廣 獎
Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority
強制性公積金計劃管理局
GOOD MPF EMPLOYER AWARD 2022-2023
2022-2023「積 金 好 僱 主」嘉 許 計 劃
- Good MPF Employer 5 Years+
積 金 好 僱 主 5年 + Manulife Hong Kong
宏利香港
MENTAL HEALTH WORKPLACE CHARTER 精 神 健 康 職 場 約 章
Occupational Safety and Health Council
職業安全健康局
DESIGNVERSE AWARDS JURY GRAND PRIZE 設 計 宇 宙 大 獎 評 審 團 大 獎
- "HKRI Love & Design" CSR Project: Brands/Major Events Category (C1-1.3 Corporate/Brand - Promotional Activities)
- 興 愛 創 藝 」公 益 計 劃 項 目：品 牌 |
大 事 件 類（C1-1.3企 業 /品 牌 類 - 推 廣 活 動）
Designverse Awards 2023-20242023-2024設計宇宙大獎
OUTSTANDING INNOVATIVE PROPERTY DEVELOPER 2022-2023
2022-2023 年 度 卓 越 創 新 地 產 商
Jiaxing Municipal Development and Reform Commission
嘉興市發展和改革委員會
Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology
嘉興市經濟和信息化局
Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Science and Technology
嘉興市科學技術局
Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development
嘉興市住房和城鄉建設局
Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs
嘉興市農業農村局
Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Commerce
嘉興市商務局
Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Market Regulation
嘉興市市場監督管理局
People's Bank of China Jiaxing Branch
中國人民銀行嘉興市中心支行
Jiaxing News and Media Centre
嘉興市新聞傳媒中心
JIAXING REAL ESTATE ANNUAL AWARDS 2023 2023嘉 興 市 房 地 產 業 年 終 評 選
- Jiaxing Real Estate Leadership Award 嘉 興 市 房 地 產 業 發 展 領 導 力 企 業
Jiaxing News and Media Centre
嘉興市新聞傳媒中心
Nanhu Wanbao
南湖晚報
JIAXING "NEW BENCHMARK" INFLUENTIAL PROPERTY DEVELOPER 2023
2023嘉 興 地 產 年 度「新 標 竿」品 牌 影 響 力 房 企 Jiaxing News and Media Centre
嘉興市新聞傳媒中心
Jiaxing News Integrated Channel
嘉興新聞綜合頻道
Hong Kong Resort Company Limited 香港興業有限公司
HKDA BRAND DESIGN AWARDS 2024 2024 BDA最 佳 設 計 品 牌 大 獎
- Grand Award of the Year
(Property Developer and Management)
年 度 最 佳 品 牌 大 獎（地 產 發 展 及 管 理）
Hong Kong Designers Association
香港設計師協會
GBA OUTSTANDING ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2023 2023 大 灣 區 企 業 同 創 大 獎
HK01
香港01
DiscoveryBayServicesManagementLimited 愉景灣服務管理有限公司
HONG KONG AWARDS FOR ENVIRONMENTAL EXCELLENCE 2022
2022香 港 環 境 卓 越 大 獎
-
Property Management (Residential)
- Silver Award
物 業 管 理（住 宅）- 銀 獎
Environment and Ecology Bureau
環境及生態局
Environmental Campaign Committee
環境運動委員會
HONG KONG GREEN ORGANISATION 香 港 綠 色 機 構
Environmental Campaign Committee
環境運動委員會
HIREA AWARDS 2023
2023香 港 地 產 行 政 師 學 會 大 獎
-
ESG Award in Property and Facility Management
環 境、社 會、企 業 管 治 - 物 業 和 設 施 管 理
大 獎
Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate
Administrators
香港地產行政師學會
HONG KONG GREEN AND SUSTAINABILITY CONTRIBUTION AWARDS 2023
2023香 港 綠 色 和 可 持 續 貢 獻 大 獎
-
Gold Seal for Contribution to Sustainable Property - Promote Environmental Protection
可 持 續 發 展 物 業 貢 獻 金 章 - 推 動 綠 色 環 保
- Outstanding Award for Excellent Contribution to Sustainable Property (Property Management)
- Promote Environmental Protection
傑 出 可 持 續 發 展 物 業 超 卓 貢 獻 大 獎 （物 業 管 理）- 推 動 綠 色 環 保
Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency
香港品質保證局
UNSDG ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS HONG KONG 2023 2023聯 合 國 可 持 續 發 展 目 標 香 港 成 就 獎
- Recognised Project (Ecosystem
-
Wood Chips Recycling Project)
獲 認 可 項 目（生 態 系 統
- 碎 木 循 環 再 用 項 目）
- Wood Chips Recycling Project)
Green Council
環保促進會
BOCHK CORPORATE LOW-CARBON ENVIRONMENTAL LEADERSHIP AWARDS 2022 2022中 銀 香 港 企 業 低 碳 環 保 領 先 大 獎
- EcoPartner
環 保 傑 出 伙 伴
Federation of Hong Kong Industries 香港工業總會
CLP SMART ENERGY AWARD 2023 2023中 電 創 新 節 能 企 業 大 獎
- Joint Energy Saving Award (Corporate and Government Bodies)
齊 心 節 能 大 獎（企 業 /政 府 部 門）
CLP Power
中華電力
CLP PEAK DEMAND MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME 2022
2022高 峰 用 電 管 理 計 劃
- Appreciation Certificate
感 謝 狀
CLP Power
中華電力
COMMENDATION SCHEME ON SOURCE SEPARATION OF DOMESTIC WASTE 2022/2023
2022/2023家 居 廢 物 源 頭 分 類 獎 勵 計 劃
- Silver Award, Certificate of Merit and Award for Enhancement
銀 獎、優 異 獎 及 進 步 獎
Environmental Protection Department
環境保護署
"AED ANYWHERE FOR ANYONE" PROGRAMME 「AED 睇 得 到 用 得 到」計 劃
- Big Heart Outstanding Performance Award
「有 心 機 構」傑 出 表 現 獎
Hong Kong Fire Services Department
香港消防處
SAFE AND HEALTHY ESTATE WITH EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE
卓 越 安 健 屋 邨
-
Discovery Bay, Hong Kong (Amalfi, Positano, Poggibonsi, Parkridge, Parkland Drive, Beach)
香 港 愉 景 灣（津 堤、悅 堤、意 堤、明 翠 台、
明 蔚 徑、碧 濤）
Occupational Safety and Health Council 職業安全健康局
HONG KONG VOLUNTEER AWARD 2023 2023香 港 義 工 獎
- Top 10 Caring Estate
年 度 十 大 愛 心 屋 苑
Home and Youth Affairs Bureau
民政及青年事務局 Agency for Volunteer Service
義務工作發展局
ELITE PARTNERSHIP AWARD 卓 越 夥 伴 大 獎
- Community Partners (Blood Donation Vehicle)
社 區 夥 伴（捐 血 車）
Hong Kong Red Cross
香港紅十字會
NTS BEST SECURITY PERSONNEL AWARDS 2022-232022-23年度 新 界 南 總 區 最 佳 保 安 員 選 舉
- Residential (Outstanding Award)
住 宅 - 傑 出 獎
- Residential (Merit Award)
住 宅 - 優 秀 獎
NTS Regional Crime Prevention Office
新界南總區防止罪案辦公室
PRIVACY-FRIENDLY AWARDS 2023
2023私 隱 之 友 嘉 許 獎
- Silver Award
銀 獎
Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data
個人資料私隱專員公署
Discovery Bay Transportation Services
THE 7TH CHINA REAL ESTATE NEW ERA GRAND
ZHEJIANG LEADING PROPERTY PROJECT 2023
Limited
CEREMONY
2023浙 江 美 好 人 居 示 範 項 目
愉景灣航運服務有限公司
第 七 屆 地 產 新 時 代 盛 典 頒 獎 禮
Zhejiang Television Channel 2
- Most Anticipated Property in Shanghai 2024
浙江電視台錢江都市頻道
NTS BEST SECURITY PERSONNEL AWARDS 2022-23
2024年 度 上 海 值 得 期 待 樓 盤
2022-23年 度 新 界 南 總 區 最 佳 保 安 員 選 舉
Leju.com
CHINA OUTSTANDING PROPERTY 2023
- NTS Regional Crime Prevention Partnership
新浪樂居
2023踏 浪 中 國 品 質 華 宅
Award
WEIBO LEADING QUALITY PROPERTY 2023
House.ifeng.com
新 界 南 總 區 防 罪 伙 伴 獎
鳳凰網房產
2023年 度 微 博 品 質 標 竿 樓 盤
NTS Regional Crime Prevention Office
Shanghai Weibo Fangchan
LIVEABLE URBAN PROPERTY LIST
新界南總區防止罪案辦公室
上海微博房產
城 市 宜 居 榜
VILLA LUCCA
SHANGHAI PROPERTY MARKET TOP LIST 2023
Xiaoji Xuanfang Wechat APP
林海山城
2023地 產 年 鑒 上 海 樓 市 價 值 TOP榜 單 年 度 評 選
小雞選房微信小程序
- Most Anticipated Project 2024
HONG KONG PROFESSIONAL BUILDING
HKRI Taikoo Hui
2024年 度 價 值 期 待 項 目
INSPECTION ACADEMY AWARDS 2023
Sohu Focus
興業太古滙
2023年 度 建 造 及 裝 修 業 優 秀 大 獎
搜狐焦點
LEED V4.1 FOR OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE:
- Building of the Year
EXISTING BUILDINGS
最 佳 質 素 屋 苑 獎
THE 20TH INTERNET POPULARITY LIST
- Environmental Friendly of the Year
第 20屆 網 絡 人 氣 榜
LEED V4.1運 營 與 維 護：既 有 建 築
最 佳 居 住 環 境 獎
- Popular Property in Shanghai 2023
- Platinum
- Five Stars Residency 2023
2023年 度 上 海 人 氣 樓 盤
鉑 金 級 認 證
2023年 度 五 星 級 屋 苑
- Most Anticipated Property in Shanghai 2024
U.S. Green Building Council
Hong Kong Professional Building Inspection
2024年 度 上 海 值 得 期 待 樓 盤
美國綠色建築委員會
Fang.com
Academy
REPORT ON GREEN, LOW-CARBON, SUSTAINABLE
房天下
香港專業驗樓學會
TRENDS IN CHINA'S CONSUMER MARKET 2023
CHINA ANNUAL OUTSTANDING PROPERTY 2023
HKIA ANNUAL AWARDS 2022/2023
2023中 國 消 費 市 場 綠 色 低 碳 可 持 續 趨 勢 調 查
2022/2023香 港 建 築 師 學 會 頒 獎 典 禮
2023 中 國 好 房 • 年 度 樓 盤
- Annual Case Study
- Merit Award of Hong Kong
- Outstanding Property in China
年 度 優 秀 案 例
中 國 品 質 華 宅
National Business Daily
- Residential Building
Ifeng.com
優 異 獎（境 內）- 住 宅 建 築
每日經濟新聞
鳳凰網
Shanghai Consumer Council
The Hong Kong Institute of Architects
香港建築師學會
THE PAPER URBAN RENEWAL CONFERENCE 2023
上海市消費者權益保護委員會
IL PICCO
2023 澎 湃 城 市 更 新 大 會
THE 7TH CHINA GOLDEN LIGHT AWARDS
- Case Study on Property Environment
第 七 屆 金 燈 獎
意峰
Improvement
人 居 環 境 品 質 提 升 案 例
- Innovative Arts Award of the Year
GOLFERS' CHOICE AWARDS 2023
The Paper
年 度 藝 術 創 新 大 獎
2023年 高 球 熱 選 大 獎
澎湃新聞
MCWzg.com
- Choice Golf Property
美陳網
熱 選 高 爾 夫 物 業
DONGJINGZHEN CHARITY STAR 2023
THE 3RD ANNUAL SUSTAIN 100 LIST
Golf Vacations, Senasia Publication Group
2023年 度 洞 涇 鎮 公 益 之 星
Limited
Songjiang Dongjingzhen Government
第 三 屆 Sustain 100 可 持 續 時 尚 創 意 榜 單
高球假期、凱亞出版有限公司
松江區洞涇鎮人民政府
- Creative Retail Space
CPC Songjiang Dongjingzhen Committee
可 持 續 創 意 零 售 空 間
River One
中共松江區洞涇鎮委員會
WWD China
興雲間
WWD 國際時尚特訊
HIGH PERFORMANCE PROJECT OF THE YEAR 2023
OUTSTANDING URBAN PROJECT 2023-2024
2023年 度 產 品 力 項 目
ASIA-PACIFIC STEVIE® AWARDS 2023
2023-2024 城 市 典 型 樣 本 項 目
Jiemian
- Innovation in Content Marketing/Branded
Beijing China Index Academy
界面新聞
Editorial - Bronze Award
北京中指信息技術研究院
Stevie Awards
IN One
China Real Estate Index System
中國房地產指數系統
耦賢里
GOGO ANNUAL LIFESTYLE AWARDS 2024
SHANGHAI PROPERTY MARKET TRENDING AWARD
OUTSTANDING PROJECT BRAND AWARD 2023
- Trendsetting Commercial Landmark of the Year
年 度 潮 奢 商 業 地 標
2023
2023美 好 的 房 子 年 度 品 牌
GOGO Shanghai
2023年 度 上 海 樓 市 美 好 生 活 熱 搜 大 獎
Hangzhou Daily
Doculife - SMG
杭州日報
URBAN TRENDSETTER ANNUAL AWARDS 2024
SMG紀實頻道
2024 城 市 先 鋒 大 賞
Di Chan Tian Xia
LEADING URBAN PROPERTY 2023
- Trendsetting Landmark of the Year
地產天下
2023年 城 市 領 跑 者 品 質 樓 盤
年 度 潮 奢 地 標
QUALITY AWARD 2023
Zhejiang Television Channel 6
Zebra Magazine
浙江電視台6頻道
2023品 質 獎
斑馬畫報
- Leading Quality Property
品 質 人 居 標 竿
Yi Cai
第一財經
Property Reporter
第一地產
Awards and Recognitions
獎項及嘉許
ICSC MAXI AWARDS 2023
SHANGHAI WATER CONSERVATION (BENCHMARK) THAT'S SHANGHAI LIFESTYLE AWARDS 2023
- Experiential Award - Finalist
ENTERPRISE AWARD
2023年 度 生 活 品 味 頒 獎 典 禮
ICSC Foundation
上 海 市 節 約 用 水 示 範（標 竿）企 業 榮 譽
- Hotel Staycation of the Year
Shanghai Water Authority
年 度 度 假 酒 店
THE BEST BANG! AWARDS 2024
上海市水務局
that's Shanghai
- Best Fashion & Luxury Landmark
Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy
年 度 潮 奢 地 標
and Informatization
THAT'S HOSPITALITY AWARDS 2023
BANG Media
上海市經濟和信息化委員會
- Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year
年 度 優 秀 酒 店 設 計
THE 3RD GOGREEN CEREMONY 2023
Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong
that's Shanghai
2023第 三 屆 永 續 綠 色 盛 典
香港愉景灣酒店
THE 15TH BEST OF THE BEST AWARDS
- Green Leadership Landmark
綠 色 影 響 力 地 標
GOLD CIRCLE AWARD 2023
第 十 五 屆 羅 博 之 選
BANG Media
Agoda
- Lifestyle Hotel of the Year
年 度 新 生 活 風 尚 酒 店
SHANGHAI TOP 10 OUTSTANDING E-COMMERCE
KLOOK PARTNER AWARDS - BEST OF HONG
Robb Report Lifestyle
CASE STUDY 2023
KONG & MACAU 2023
時尚甄選
2023上 海 市 數 字 商 圈 十 大 優 秀 案 例
- The Distinguished Hotel Accommodation
Shanghai E-Commerce Promotion Centre
Award
THE 7TH HOTEL DISCOVERY AWARDS
上海市電子商務和消費促進中心
最 受 歡 迎 酒 店 住 宿 大 獎
第 七 屆 Hotel探 索 之 旅 酒 店 大 賞
Klook
- Best Urban Resort Hotel
SHINING SHANGHAI FESTIVAL 2023
最 佳 城 市 休 閒 酒 店
2023閃 亮 • 上 海 靜 安 國 際 光 影 節
MEITUAN HOTEL AWARDS 2023
Hotel Discovery
- Shining Consumption Landmark
2023年 美 團 酒 店 大 獎
Hotel 探索之旅
Shining靜 安 享「耀」消 費「Shining地 標」
- Popular Resort Hotel of the Year
Shanghai Jing'an District Commission of
年 度 人 氣 度 假 酒 店
THE 17TH GRAND HOTELS MEDIA ANNUAL
Commerce
Meituan
CEREMONY
上海市靜安區商務委員會
美團
大 酒 店 傳 媒 第 17屆 年 度 盛 典
- Luxury Wedding Hotel of Year 2023
JING'AN CONSUMPTION LEADERSHIP AWARD
WEDDING AWARD 2023
2023年 度 奢 華 婚 禮 酒 店
2023
2023 婚 禮 雜 誌 大 賞
Grand Hotels Media
2023年 靜 安 閃 耀 消 費 引 領 獎
- Superb Wedding Banquet (Hotel)
大酒店傳媒
Shanghai Jing'an Commission of Commerce
- Best Outdoor Wedding Ceremony Venue
上海市靜安區商務委員會
星 級 婚 宴（酒 店）- 最 佳 戶 外 證 婚 場 地
CHINA TRAVEL AWARDS 2022
WeddingHK
2022漫 旅 中 國 • 旅 行 獎
SHANGHAI MAY 5 SHOPPING FESTIVAL 2023
The Sukhothai Hotels and Resorts
- China Top 100 Hotels
2023年度「五 五 購物 促 消 費，文 明 靜 安 我先 行」
中 國 百 佳 酒 店
- Enhancement Group Award
素凱泰酒店及度假村
Travel+Leisure
先 進 集 體 獎
THE 17TH GRAND HOTELS MEDIA ANNUAL
漫旅
Shanghai Jing'an District General Chamber of
Commerce
CEREMONY
TRIP.COM RANKING 2023
大 酒 店 傳 媒 第 17屆 年 度 盛 典
上海市靜安區商業聯合會
2023携 程 口 碑 榜
- Outstanding Hotel Group of Year 2023
- Shanghai Premium Hotels List
BRAND CEREMONY 2024
2023年 度 卓 越 酒 店 集 團
上 海 • 豪 華 酒 店 榜
2024品 牌 獎
Grand Hotels Media
Trip.com Group
- Trendsetting Landmark of the Year
大酒店傳媒
携程集團
年 度 潮 奢 地 標
The Sukhothai Shanghai
GO TRAVEL ANNUAL AWARDS 2024
Zhou Mo Zuo Sha
周末做啥
上海素凱泰酒店
2024酒 店 旅 行 臻 選 大 賞
Zou Qi
FOUR STAR AWARD
- Garden Hotel of the Year
走起
年 度 城 中 酒 店 花 園
四 星 榮 譽
GOGO Shanghai
JING'AN "100-BILLION-YUAN COMMERCIAL
Forbes Travel Guide
福布斯旅遊指南
DISTRICT" BRAND AWARD 2024
THE BEST BANG! AWARDS 2024
2024年 度 靜 安「千 億 商 圈」品 牌 公 益 獎
- The Most Popular Wedding Hotel
TIMEOUT HOSPITALITY AWARDS SHANGHAI 2023
Shanghai Jing'an Young Volunteers Association
2023 TimeOut 上 海 城 市 風 尚 大 賞
年 度 人 氣 婚 宴 酒 店
上海市靜安區青年志願者協會
- Luxury Hotel of the Year
BANG Media
THE ZERO LOST TIME INJURY AWARD FOR 1,000 DAYS
年 度 奢 華 酒 店
THE BUND DESIGN HOTEL AWARDS 2024
TimeOut
連 續 1,000天 零 損 失 工 時 事 故 獎
2024外 灘 酒 店 設 計 大 賞
Swire Properties
READERS' CHOICE AWARDS 2023
- Best Trendy Hotel
太古地產
年 度 潮 流 酒 店
2023 讀 者 之 選 大 獎
The Bund D.E.S.I.G.N. Hotels
- #2 in Shanghai, #5 in China
外灘設計酒店
上 海 第 二 位、中 國 第 五 位
Condé Nast Traveler
CITY TRAVELER AWARDS 2023
2023 城 市 旅 遊 大 獎
DIANPING MUST-TRY HOTEL 2023
- Best Luxury Urban Resort Award
2023 大 眾 點 評「必 住 榜」上 榜 酒 店
精 選 奢 華 城 市 度 假 酒 店
Dianping
City Traveler
大眾點評
城市旅遊
HOTELSHARE'S 9TH ANNIVERSARY
HotelShare九 周 年 慶
- Urban Resort of the Year
年 度 城 市 度 假 酒 店 HotelShare
THE WORLDIARY COLLECTION OF THE YEAR 2023-2024
2023-2024 環 球 日 誌 年 度 精 選
- Best Art Design Hotel
最 佳 藝 術 設 計 酒 店 WORLDiary INTERNATIONAL
YOUZI WEDDING AWARDS 2023 2023 柚 子 婚 尚 品 牌 大 獎
- Annual Popular Wedding Hotel 年 度 人 氣 婚 禮 酒 店
Youzi Wedding
柚子婚禮網
KOL GOLD LIST 2023
2023年 KOL公 信 力 金 榜
- Top 100 Hotels Worth Experiencing in China
中 國 最 值 得 體 驗 的 100家 酒 店 KOL Gold List
KOL公信力金榜
THE 10TH CHINA MAG AWARDS 第 十 屆 中 國 誌 大 獎
- The Best Design Hotel
最 佳 設 計 酒 店
China MAG Awards
中國誌大獎
JOURNEY+ THE BEST HOTEL AWARDS 2023-20242023-2024 Journey+ 酒 店 奢 選 大 賞
- Urban Resort Hotel of the Year
年 度 城 市 度 假 酒 店 Perfect Media
完璞公關傳媒
THE 19TH CHINA CULTURE & TOURISM STARLIGHT AWARDS
第 十 九 屆 中 國 文 旅 星 光 獎
- Annual Luxurious Hotel
年 度 頂 級 奢 華 酒 店
Culture & Tourism Starlight Awards
中國文旅星光獎
EXPERTS' CHOICE AWARD
- Winner Tripexpert
PLATINUM TRAVELLER ANNUAL AWARD 2023 2023環 旅 行 年 度 獎 項 評 選
- Outstanding Lifestyle Hotel of the Year 年 度 傑 出 生 活 方 式 酒 店
Platinum Traveller
環旅世界
CHINA TRAVEL AWARDS 2022 2022 漫 旅 中 國 • 旅 行 獎
- 2022 Outstanding Hotel General Manager (Thomas Schmitt-Glaeser)
2022年 度 傑 出 總 經 理
（Thomas Schmitt-Glaeser）
Travel+Leisure
漫旅
