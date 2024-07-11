Stock Code 00480

Our Vision,

Mission &

Values

我們的願景、 使命和價值觀

VISION 願景

To be the pioneer of innovative living space

執 業 界 牛 耳 創 生 活 空 間

MISSION 使命

We strive to create a healthy, stylish and distinctive living experience through teamwork and passionate pursuit of innovation and excellence

群 策 群 力、 創 新 為 先、 卓 越 為 求、 健 康 為 本，獨 樹 風 格 生 活 體 驗

VALUES 價值觀

Pioneer

Integrity

Break new grounds

Uphold high ethical standards

推 陳 出 新

堅 守 誠 信

Respect

Devotion

Value the individual and

Be committed and passionate

cherish our environment

傾 心 傾「誠」

尊 人 重 土

Innovation

Excellence

Think outside the box

Consistency in the pursuit of

不 同 凡「想」

our quality standards

止 於 至 善

HKR International Limited ("HKRI" or the "Company") is a conglomerate in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), with interests in diversified businesses, focusing on real estate development and investment, property management, luxury hotels and other investments in Hong Kong, mainland China and across Asia.

HKRI's comprehensive portfolio includes Discovery Bay and CDW Building in Hong Kong; HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai, and a number of premium residential properties under development in Shanghai, Jiaxing and Hangzhou. We aim at further growing a balanced portfolio to maximise the Company's value for shareholders.

At HKRI, we strive to create a healthy, stylish and distinctive living experience through teamwork and an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. We believe sustainability is one of the most important ways to make a business and community viable. Guided by our core values, we are devoted to making a positive contribution to the communities, promoting sustainable development and creating a better living environment.

香 港 興 業 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司（「香 港 興 業 國 際」 或「本 公 司」）及 其 附 屬 公 司（統 稱「集 團」）在 香 港、中 國 內 地 及 亞 洲 從 事 多 元 化 業 務，主 要 包 括 地 產 發 展 及 投 資、物 業 管 理、豪 華 酒 店 及 其 他 投 資 項 目。

香 港 興 業 國 際 業 務 遍 布 亞 洲，包 括 香 港 愉 景 灣 及 中 染 大 廈、上 海 興 業 太 古 滙，以 及 位 於 上 海、嘉 興 及 杭 州 的 多 項 優 質 發 展 中 住 宅 項 目。本 公 司 致 力 進 一 步 平 衡 業 務 發 展，為 股 東 創 造 最 高 價 值。

透 過 團 隊 合 作、堅 持 創 新 及 追 求 卓 越，香 港 興 業 國 際 努 力 創 造 健 康 時 尚 的 優 質 生 活 體 驗。我 們 深 信 可 持 續 發 展 為 業 務 及 社 區 發 展 的 最 重 要 一 環，並 會 堅 守 企 業 核 心 價 值，為 社 會 作 出 貢 獻，推 動 可 持 續 發 展，造 就 更 美 好 的 生 活 環 境。

JUL 七 月 2023
NOV 十 一 月 2023
JUN 六 月 2023

Highlights of the Year

年度大事摘要

4APR 四 月 2023

Celebration of The Sukhothai Shanghai's 5th anniversary 上 海 素 凱 泰 酒 店 開 幕 五 周 年 誌 慶

Acquired Hotel Kanronomori in Niseko, Hokkaido,6Japan 收 購 日 本 北 海 道 二 世 古 的 甘 露 之 森 酒 店

"The NextWave Beach Music Festival", the largest beach music festival in Hong Kong, was held on Tai Pak Beach, Discovery

7Bay ("DB")

香 港 最 大 規 模 沙 灘 音 樂 節「The NextWave 沙 灘 音 樂 節」 於 愉 景 灣 大 白 灣 沙 灘 舉 行

All sold units of Starlight One, Jiaxing, were handed over to purchasers

嘉 興 市 星 逸 園 之 出 售 單 位 已 悉 數 交 付 予 買 家

AUG 八 月 2023

Applications to change the land use of DB Service Area 10b and Marina Club Area B to residential were approved by the Town Planning Board

愉 景 灣 10b 區 及 遊 艇 會 B 區 的 更 改 土 地 用 途 申 請 獲 城 市 規 劃 委 員 會 批 准

The residential plot in Shanghai's Songjiang District was

named "River One"

DB Ice Rink hosted "Skate Asia 2023", the world's8largest recreational figure skating event

上 海 市 松 江 區 的 住 宅 項 目 命 名 為「興 雲 間」

愉 景 灣 溜 冰 場 舉 辦 全 球 最 大 型 業 餘 花 式 溜 冰 比 賽 -2023 亞 洲 滑 冰 邀 請 賽」

Lantau Yacht Club's inaugural premier 11signature boat show "Festa Nautica" was held

Lantau Yacht Club舉 辦 首 屆 豪 華 遊 艇 展「海 上 奢 華 盛 會」

Celebration party for Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong's 10th anniversary

香 港 愉 景 灣 酒 店 開 幕 十 周 年 慶 祝 活 動

DEC 十 二 月 2023

JAN 一 月 2024

1

DB launched a new brand campaign titled "Live to Discover"

Sales launched for River One, the residential project in

愉 景 灣 推 出 全 新 的「生 活 細 味 自 愉」品 牌 推 廣 活 動

Songjiang District, Shanghai

上 海 市 松 江 區 的 興 雲 間 開 售

Refurbishment of DB Pier was completed

愉 景 灣 碼 頭 翻 新 工 程 完 成

FEB 二 月 2024

DB ferry service launched pilot run of an additional stop at

Unveil of DB 2.0 Blueprint, encompassing upgrade of facilities

DB North, and the bus route travelling between DB and

and branding for a better community

the airport adds a drop-off and pick-up point at the

愉 景 灣 2.0 藍 圖 首 度 曝 光，配 套 品 牌 全 面 提 升，構 建

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port, enhancing

更 宜 居 社 區

DB's connectivity

愉 景 灣 渡 輪 新 增 愉 景 北 的 試 行 停 靠 點，前 往 機 場 的

Refurbishment of Central Pier 3 was completed

巴 士 線 增 加 了 港 珠 澳 大 橋 香 港 口 岸 的 上 落 客 站，

香 港 中 環 3 號 碼 頭 翻 新2工 程 完 成

方 便 乘 客 出 行

12

MAR 三 月 2024

Construction of the residential project in Nanhu New District,

Jiaxing commenced

嘉 興 市 南 湖 新 區 住 宅 項 目 動 工

Refurbishment of guest rooms at The Sukhothai Bangkok

was completed

The Sukhothai Bangkok 客 房 翻 新 工 程 竣 工3

Celebration of Discovery Bay Golf Club's 40th anniversary

愉 景 灣 高 爾 夫 球 會 開 幕 40 周 年 誌 慶

Occupation permit was obtained for IN One, Hangzhou

杭 州 市 耦 賢 里 取 得 入 伙 紙

Awards and Recognitions

獎項及嘉許

Significant awards won by the Group in the financial year 2023/2024:

集 團 於 2023/2024 財 政 年 度 獲 得 的 主 要 獎 項：

HKR International Limited

香港興業國際集團有限公司

"15 YEARS PLUS CARING COMPANY" LOGO 15 PLUS「商 界 展 關 懷」標 誌

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service

香港社會服務聯會

HONG KONG ESG REPORTING AWARDS 2023 2023香 港 環 境、社 會 及 管 治 報 告 大 獎

- Best ESG Report (Small-Cap) Commendation 最 佳 ESG報 告 獎（小 市 值）嘉 許 獎

Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards Limited

香港ESG報告獎有限公司

ESG ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS 2022/2023 2022/2023環 境、社 會 及 企 業 管 治 成 就 大 獎

  • Outstanding ESG Awards (Listed Company)
    - Platinum Award

傑 出 環 境、社 會、企 業 管 治 大 獎 （上 市 公 司）- 白 金 獎

Institute of ESG and Benchmark

環境社會及企業管治基準學會

UNSDG ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS HONG KONG 2023 2023聯 合 國 可 持 續 發 展 目 標 香 港 成 就 獎

- Sustainable Organisation - Merit

可 持 續 發 展 機 構 - 優 異 表 現 獎

Green Council

環保促進會

SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS AWARD 2022 2022企 業 可 持 續 發 展 大 獎 World Green Organisation

世界綠色組織

SUSTAINABLE LEADERSHIP AWARD 2022 2022可 持 續 發 展 領 袖 企 業 大 獎 World Green Organisation

世界綠色組織

GREEN OFFICE AND ECO-HEALTHY WORKPLACE AWARDS LABELLING SCHEME 2023

2023綠 色 辦 公 室 獎 勵 計 劃

  • Green Office Label and Eco-Healthy Workplace Label

「綠 色 辦 公 室」及「健 康 工 作 間」標 誌

World Green Organisation

世界綠色組織

ENERGY SAVING CHARTER 2023 AND 4T CHARTER 節 能 約 章 2023 4T約 章

Environment and Ecology Bureau

環境及生態局

Electrical and Mechanical Services Department

機電工程署

HONG KONG GREEN ORGANISATION

CERTIFICATION - ENERGYWI$E

香 港 綠 色 機 構 認 證 - 節 能

- Excellent Level

卓 越 級 別

Environmental Campaign Committee

環境運動委員會

HONG KONG GREEN ORGANISATION

CERTIFICATION - WASTEWI$E

香 港 綠 色 機 構 認 證 - 減 廢

- Basic Level

基 礎 級 別

Environmental Campaign Committee

環境運動委員會

UMBRELLA BAGS REDUCTION ACCREDITATION PROGRAM 2023

2023「減 少 使 用 /派 發 雨 傘 膠 袋」審 核 認 證 計 劃

- Diamond Level, Gold Level and Reduction Award

鑽 石 級 認 證、金 級 認 證、減 量 大 獎

Greeners Action

綠領行動

BEVERAGE CARTON CLEAN RECYCLING SCHEME 2022/2023

2022/2023 紙 包 飲 品 盒 乾 淨 回 收 先 導 計 劃

- Tier 2 Award

二 級 獎

Greeners Action

綠領行動

QUALITY WATER SUPPLY SCHEME FOR BUILDINGS 大 廈 優 質 供 水 認 可 計 劃

  • Fresh Water (Management System)
    - Blue Certificate

食 水（管 理 系 統）- 藍 證 書

Water Supplies Department

水務署

LISTED COMPANY AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE 2023 2023上 市 公 司 卓 越 大 獎

Hong Kong Economic Journal

信報

HOME JOURNAL AWARDS 2023 2023美 好 家 居 大 獎

- Best ESG Advocate 最 佳 可 持 續 發 展 設 計

Home Journal

美好家居

ESG AWARD 2021-20222021-2022 ESG大 獎 Yazhou Zhoukan

亞洲週刊

TOP 100 PERSON IN CHINA URBAN RENEWAL 2023 2023 中 國 城 市 更 新 100

- Mr Victor Cha 查 懋 成 先 生

The 12th BRICS Value List 2023 2023 第十二屆金磚價值榜

ERB MANPOWER DEVELOPER AWARD SCHEME 2022-2024

2022-2024ERB人 才 企 業 嘉 許 計 劃

- Manpower Developer - Grand Prize Award 人 才 企 業 - 企 業 大 獎

Employees Retraining Board

僱員再培訓局

GOOD MPF EMPLOYER 5 YEARS+, E-CONTRIBUTION AWARD, MPF SUPPORT AWARD 積 金 好 僱 主 5 +、電 子 供 款 獎、積 金 推 廣 獎

Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority

強制性公積金計劃管理局

GOOD MPF EMPLOYER AWARD 2022-2023

2022-2023「積 金 好 僱 主」嘉 許 計 劃

- Good MPF Employer 5 Years+

積 金 好 僱 主 5+ Manulife Hong Kong

宏利香港

MENTAL HEALTH WORKPLACE CHARTER 精 神 健 康 職 場 約 章

Occupational Safety and Health Council

職業安全健康局

DESIGNVERSE AWARDS JURY GRAND PRIZE 設 計 宇 宙 大 獎 評 審 團 大 獎

  • "HKRI Love & Design" CSR Project: Brands/Major Events Category (C1-1.3 Corporate/Brand - Promotional Activities)
    • 興 愛 創 藝 」公 益 計 劃 項 目：品 牌 |

大 事 件 類（C1-1.3企 業 /品 牌 類 - 推 廣 活 動）

Designverse Awards 2023-20242023-2024設計宇宙大獎

OUTSTANDING INNOVATIVE PROPERTY DEVELOPER 2022-2023

2022-2023 年 度 卓 越 創 新 地 產 商

Jiaxing Municipal Development and Reform Commission

嘉興市發展和改革委員會

Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology

嘉興市經濟和信息化局

Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Science and Technology

嘉興市科學技術局

Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development

嘉興市住房和城鄉建設局

Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

嘉興市農業農村局

Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Commerce

嘉興市商務局

Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Market Regulation

嘉興市市場監督管理局

People's Bank of China Jiaxing Branch

中國人民銀行嘉興市中心支行

Jiaxing News and Media Centre

嘉興市新聞傳媒中心

JIAXING REAL ESTATE ANNUAL AWARDS 2023 2023嘉 興 市 房 地 產 業 年 終 評 選

- Jiaxing Real Estate Leadership Award 嘉 興 市 房 地 產 業 發 展 領 導 力 企 業

Jiaxing News and Media Centre

嘉興市新聞傳媒中心

Nanhu Wanbao

南湖晚報

JIAXING "NEW BENCHMARK" INFLUENTIAL PROPERTY DEVELOPER 2023

2023嘉 興 地 產 年 度「新 標 竿」品 牌 影 響 力 房 企 Jiaxing News and Media Centre

嘉興市新聞傳媒中心

Jiaxing News Integrated Channel

嘉興新聞綜合頻道

Hong Kong Resort Company Limited 香港興業有限公司

HKDA BRAND DESIGN AWARDS 2024 2024 BDA最 佳 設 計 品 牌 大 獎

  • Grand Award of the Year
    (Property Developer and Management)

年 度 最 佳 品 牌 大 獎（地 產 發 展 及 管 理）

Hong Kong Designers Association

香港設計師協會

GBA OUTSTANDING ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2023 2023 大 灣 區 企 業 同 創 大 獎

HK01

香港01

DiscoveryBayServicesManagementLimited 愉景灣服務管理有限公司

HONG KONG AWARDS FOR ENVIRONMENTAL EXCELLENCE 2022

2022香 港 環 境 卓 越 大 獎

  • Property Management (Residential)
    - Silver Award

物 業 管 理（住 宅）- 銀 獎

Environment and Ecology Bureau

環境及生態局

Environmental Campaign Committee

環境運動委員會

HONG KONG GREEN ORGANISATION 香 港 綠 色 機 構

Environmental Campaign Committee

環境運動委員會

HIREA AWARDS 2023

2023香 港 地 產 行 政 師 學 會 大 獎

  • ESG Award in Property and Facility Management
    環 境、社 會、企 業 管 治 - 物 業 和 設 施 管 理

大 獎

Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate

Administrators

香港地產行政師學會

HONG KONG GREEN AND SUSTAINABILITY CONTRIBUTION AWARDS 2023

2023香 港 綠 色 和 可 持 續 貢 獻 大 獎

  • Gold Seal for Contribution to Sustainable Property - Promote Environmental Protection
    可 持 續 發 展 物 業 貢 獻 金 章 - 推 動 綠 色 環 保
  • Outstanding Award for Excellent Contribution to Sustainable Property (Property Management)
    - Promote Environmental Protection

傑 出 可 持 續 發 展 物 業 超 卓 貢 獻 大 獎 （物 業 管 理）- 推 動 綠 色 環 保

Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

香港品質保證局

UNSDG ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS HONG KONG 2023 2023聯 合 國 可 持 續 發 展 目 標 香 港 成 就 獎

  • Recognised Project (Ecosystem
    • Wood Chips Recycling Project)
      獲 認 可 項 目（生 態 系 統
    • 碎 木 循 環 再 用 項 目）

Green Council

環保促進會

BOCHK CORPORATE LOW-CARBON ENVIRONMENTAL LEADERSHIP AWARDS 2022 2022中 銀 香 港 企 業 低 碳 環 保 領 先 大 獎

- EcoPartner

環 保 傑 出 伙 伴

Federation of Hong Kong Industries 香港工業總會

CLP SMART ENERGY AWARD 2023 2023中 電 創 新 節 能 企 業 大 獎

  • Joint Energy Saving Award (Corporate and Government Bodies)

齊 心 節 能 大 獎（企 業 /政 府 部 門）

CLP Power

中華電力

CLP PEAK DEMAND MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME 2022

2022高 峰 用 電 管 理 計 劃

- Appreciation Certificate

感 謝 狀

CLP Power

中華電力

COMMENDATION SCHEME ON SOURCE SEPARATION OF DOMESTIC WASTE 2022/2023

2022/2023家 居 廢 物 源 頭 分 類 獎 勵 計 劃

  • Silver Award, Certificate of Merit and Award for Enhancement

銀 獎、優 異 獎 及 進 步 獎

Environmental Protection Department

環境保護署

"AED ANYWHERE FOR ANYONE" PROGRAMME AED 睇 得 到 用 得 到」計 劃

- Big Heart Outstanding Performance Award

「有 心 機 構」傑 出 表 現 獎

Hong Kong Fire Services Department

香港消防處

SAFE AND HEALTHY ESTATE WITH EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE

卓 越 安 健 屋 邨

  • Discovery Bay, Hong Kong (Amalfi, Positano, Poggibonsi, Parkridge, Parkland Drive, Beach)
    香 港 愉 景 灣（津 堤、悅 堤、意 堤、明 翠 台、

明 蔚 徑、碧 濤）

Occupational Safety and Health Council 職業安全健康局

HONG KONG VOLUNTEER AWARD 2023 2023香 港 義 工 獎

- Top 10 Caring Estate

年 度 十 大 愛 心 屋 苑

Home and Youth Affairs Bureau

民政及青年事務局 Agency for Volunteer Service

義務工作發展局

ELITE PARTNERSHIP AWARD 卓 越 夥 伴 大 獎

  • Community Partners (Blood Donation Vehicle)

社 區 夥 伴（捐 血 車）

Hong Kong Red Cross

香港紅十字會

NTS BEST SECURITY PERSONNEL AWARDS 2022-232022-23度 新 界 南 總 區 最 佳 保 安 員 選 舉

  • Residential (Outstanding Award)
    住 宅 - 傑 出 獎
  • Residential (Merit Award)
    住 宅 - 優 秀 獎

NTS Regional Crime Prevention Office

新界南總區防止罪案辦公室

PRIVACY-FRIENDLY AWARDS 2023

2023私 隱 之 友 嘉 許 獎

- Silver Award

銀 獎

Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data

個人資料私隱專員公署

Discovery Bay Transportation Services

THE 7TH CHINA REAL ESTATE NEW ERA GRAND

ZHEJIANG LEADING PROPERTY PROJECT 2023

Limited

CEREMONY

2023浙 江 美 好 人 居 示 範 項 目

愉景灣航運服務有限公司

第 七 屆 地 產 新 時 代 盛 典 頒 獎 禮

Zhejiang Television Channel 2

- Most Anticipated Property in Shanghai 2024

浙江電視台錢江都市頻道

NTS BEST SECURITY PERSONNEL AWARDS 2022-23

2024年 度 上 海 值 得 期 待 樓 盤

2022-23年 度 新 界 南 總 區 最 佳 保 安 員 選 舉

Leju.com

CHINA OUTSTANDING PROPERTY 2023

- NTS Regional Crime Prevention Partnership

新浪樂居

2023踏 浪 中 國 品 質 華 宅

Award

WEIBO LEADING QUALITY PROPERTY 2023

House.ifeng.com

新 界 南 總 區 防 罪 伙 伴 獎

鳳凰網房產

2023年 度 微 博 品 質 標 竿 樓 盤

NTS Regional Crime Prevention Office

Shanghai Weibo Fangchan

LIVEABLE URBAN PROPERTY LIST

新界南總區防止罪案辦公室

上海微博房產

城 市 宜 居 榜

VILLA LUCCA

SHANGHAI PROPERTY MARKET TOP LIST 2023

Xiaoji Xuanfang Wechat APP

林海山城

2023地 產 年 鑒 上 海 樓 市 價 值 TOP榜 單 年 度 評 選

小雞選房微信小程序

- Most Anticipated Project 2024

HONG KONG PROFESSIONAL BUILDING

HKRI Taikoo Hui

2024年 度 價 值 期 待 項 目

INSPECTION ACADEMY AWARDS 2023

Sohu Focus

興業太古滙

2023年 度 建 造 及 裝 修 業 優 秀 大 獎

搜狐焦點

LEED V4.1 FOR OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE:

- Building of the Year

EXISTING BUILDINGS

最 佳 質 素 屋 苑 獎

THE 20TH INTERNET POPULARITY LIST

- Environmental Friendly of the Year

20屆 網 絡 人 氣 榜

LEED V4.1運 營 與 維 護：既 有 建 築

最 佳 居 住 環 境 獎

- Popular Property in Shanghai 2023

- Platinum

- Five Stars Residency 2023

2023年 度 上 海 人 氣 樓 盤

鉑 金 級 認 證

2023年 度 五 星 級 屋 苑

- Most Anticipated Property in Shanghai 2024

U.S. Green Building Council

Hong Kong Professional Building Inspection

2024年 度 上 海 值 得 期 待 樓 盤

美國綠色建築委員會

Fang.com

Academy

REPORT ON GREEN, LOW-CARBON, SUSTAINABLE

房天下

香港專業驗樓學會

TRENDS IN CHINA'S CONSUMER MARKET 2023

CHINA ANNUAL OUTSTANDING PROPERTY 2023

HKIA ANNUAL AWARDS 2022/2023

2023中 國 消 費 市 場 綠 色 低 碳 可 持 續 趨 勢 調 查

2022/2023香 港 建 築 師 學 會 頒 獎 典 禮

2023 中 國 好 房 年 度 樓 盤

- Annual Case Study

- Merit Award of Hong Kong

- Outstanding Property in China

年 度 優 秀 案 例

中 國 品 質 華 宅

National Business Daily

- Residential Building

Ifeng.com

優 異 獎（境 內）- 住 宅 建 築

每日經濟新聞

鳳凰網

Shanghai Consumer Council

The Hong Kong Institute of Architects

香港建築師學會

THE PAPER URBAN RENEWAL CONFERENCE 2023

上海市消費者權益保護委員會

IL PICCO

2023 澎 湃 城 市 更 新 大 會

THE 7TH CHINA GOLDEN LIGHT AWARDS

- Case Study on Property Environment

第 七 屆 金 燈 獎

意峰

Improvement

人 居 環 境 品 質 提 升 案 例

- Innovative Arts Award of the Year

GOLFERS' CHOICE AWARDS 2023

The Paper

年 度 藝 術 創 新 大 獎

2023年 高 球 熱 選 大 獎

澎湃新聞

MCWzg.com

- Choice Golf Property

美陳網

熱 選 高 爾 夫 物 業

DONGJINGZHEN CHARITY STAR 2023

THE 3RD ANNUAL SUSTAIN 100 LIST

Golf Vacations, Senasia Publication Group

2023年 度 洞 涇 鎮 公 益 之 星

Limited

Songjiang Dongjingzhen Government

第 三 屆 Sustain 100 可 持 續 時 尚 創 意 榜 單

高球假期、凱亞出版有限公司

松江區洞涇鎮人民政府

- Creative Retail Space

CPC Songjiang Dongjingzhen Committee

可 持 續 創 意 零 售 空 間

River One

中共松江區洞涇鎮委員會

WWD China

興雲間

WWD 國際時尚特訊

HIGH PERFORMANCE PROJECT OF THE YEAR 2023

OUTSTANDING URBAN PROJECT 2023-2024

2023年 度 產 品 力 項 目

ASIA-PACIFIC STEVIE® AWARDS 2023

2023-2024 城 市 典 型 樣 本 項 目

Jiemian

- Innovation in Content Marketing/Branded

Beijing China Index Academy

界面新聞

Editorial - Bronze Award

北京中指信息技術研究院

Stevie Awards

IN One

China Real Estate Index System

中國房地產指數系統

耦賢里

GOGO ANNUAL LIFESTYLE AWARDS 2024

SHANGHAI PROPERTY MARKET TRENDING AWARD

OUTSTANDING PROJECT BRAND AWARD 2023

- Trendsetting Commercial Landmark of the Year

年 度 潮 奢 商 業 地 標

2023

2023美 好 的 房 子 年 度 品 牌

GOGO Shanghai

2023年 度 上 海 樓 市 美 好 生 活 熱 搜 大 獎

Hangzhou Daily

Doculife - SMG

杭州日報

URBAN TRENDSETTER ANNUAL AWARDS 2024

SMG紀實頻道

2024 城 市 先 鋒 大 賞

Di Chan Tian Xia

LEADING URBAN PROPERTY 2023

- Trendsetting Landmark of the Year

地產天下

2023年 城 市 領 跑 者 品 質 樓 盤

年 度 潮 奢 地 標

QUALITY AWARD 2023

Zhejiang Television Channel 6

Zebra Magazine

浙江電視台6頻道

2023品 質 獎

斑馬畫報

- Leading Quality Property

品 質 人 居 標 竿

Yi Cai

第一財經

Property Reporter

第一地產

ICSC MAXI AWARDS 2023

SHANGHAI WATER CONSERVATION (BENCHMARK) THAT'S SHANGHAI LIFESTYLE AWARDS 2023

- Experiential Award - Finalist

ENTERPRISE AWARD

2023年 度 生 活 品 味 頒 獎 典 禮

ICSC Foundation

上 海 市 節 約 用 水 示 範（標 竿）企 業 榮 譽

- Hotel Staycation of the Year

Shanghai Water Authority

年 度 度 假 酒 店

THE BEST BANG! AWARDS 2024

上海市水務局

that's Shanghai

- Best Fashion & Luxury Landmark

Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy

年 度 潮 奢 地 標

and Informatization

THAT'S HOSPITALITY AWARDS 2023

BANG Media

上海市經濟和信息化委員會

- Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year

年 度 優 秀 酒 店 設 計

THE 3RD GOGREEN CEREMONY 2023

Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong

that's Shanghai

2023第 三 屆 永 續 綠 色 盛 典

香港愉景灣酒店

THE 15TH BEST OF THE BEST AWARDS

- Green Leadership Landmark

綠 色 影 響 力 地 標

GOLD CIRCLE AWARD 2023

第 十 五 屆 羅 博 之 選

BANG Media

Agoda

- Lifestyle Hotel of the Year

年 度 新 生 活 風 尚 酒 店

SHANGHAI TOP 10 OUTSTANDING E-COMMERCE

KLOOK PARTNER AWARDS - BEST OF HONG

Robb Report Lifestyle

CASE STUDY 2023

KONG & MACAU 2023

時尚甄選

2023上 海 市 數 字 商 圈 十 大 優 秀 案 例

- The Distinguished Hotel Accommodation

Shanghai E-Commerce Promotion Centre

Award

THE 7TH HOTEL DISCOVERY AWARDS

上海市電子商務和消費促進中心

最 受 歡 迎 酒 店 住 宿 大 獎

第 七 屆 Hotel探 索 之 旅 酒 店 大 賞

Klook

- Best Urban Resort Hotel

SHINING SHANGHAI FESTIVAL 2023

最 佳 城 市 休 閒 酒 店

2023閃 亮 上 海 靜 安 國 際 光 影 節

MEITUAN HOTEL AWARDS 2023

Hotel Discovery

- Shining Consumption Landmark

2023年 美 團 酒 店 大 獎

Hotel 探索之旅

Shining靜 安 享「耀」消 費「Shining地 標」

- Popular Resort Hotel of the Year

Shanghai Jing'an District Commission of

年 度 人 氣 度 假 酒 店

THE 17TH GRAND HOTELS MEDIA ANNUAL

Commerce

Meituan

CEREMONY

上海市靜安區商務委員會

美團

大 酒 店 傳 媒 第 17屆 年 度 盛 典

- Luxury Wedding Hotel of Year 2023

JING'AN CONSUMPTION LEADERSHIP AWARD

WEDDING AWARD 2023

2023年 度 奢 華 婚 禮 酒 店

2023

2023 婚 禮 雜 誌 大 賞

Grand Hotels Media

2023年 靜 安 閃 耀 消 費 引 領 獎

- Superb Wedding Banquet (Hotel)

大酒店傳媒

Shanghai Jing'an Commission of Commerce

- Best Outdoor Wedding Ceremony Venue

上海市靜安區商務委員會

星 級 婚 宴（酒 店）- 最 佳 戶 外 證 婚 場 地

CHINA TRAVEL AWARDS 2022

WeddingHK

2022漫 旅 中 國 旅 行 獎

SHANGHAI MAY 5 SHOPPING FESTIVAL 2023

The Sukhothai Hotels and Resorts

- China Top 100 Hotels

2023年度「五 五 購物 促 消 費，文 明 靜 安 我先 行」

中 國 百 佳 酒 店

- Enhancement Group Award

素凱泰酒店及度假村

Travel+Leisure

先 進 集 體 獎

THE 17TH GRAND HOTELS MEDIA ANNUAL

漫旅

Shanghai Jing'an District General Chamber of

Commerce

CEREMONY

TRIP.COM RANKING 2023

大 酒 店 傳 媒 第 17屆 年 度 盛 典

上海市靜安區商業聯合會

2023携 程 口 碑 榜

- Outstanding Hotel Group of Year 2023

- Shanghai Premium Hotels List

BRAND CEREMONY 2024

2023年 度 卓 越 酒 店 集 團

上 海 豪 華 酒 店 榜

2024品 牌 獎

Grand Hotels Media

Trip.com Group

- Trendsetting Landmark of the Year

大酒店傳媒

携程集團

年 度 潮 奢 地 標

The Sukhothai Shanghai

GO TRAVEL ANNUAL AWARDS 2024

Zhou Mo Zuo Sha

周末做啥

上海素凱泰酒店

2024酒 店 旅 行 臻 選 大 賞

Zou Qi

FOUR STAR AWARD

- Garden Hotel of the Year

走起

年 度 城 中 酒 店 花 園

四 星 榮 譽

GOGO Shanghai

JING'AN "100-BILLION-YUAN COMMERCIAL

Forbes Travel Guide

福布斯旅遊指南

DISTRICT" BRAND AWARD 2024

THE BEST BANG! AWARDS 2024

2024年 度 靜 安「千 億 商 圈」品 牌 公 益 獎

- The Most Popular Wedding Hotel

TIMEOUT HOSPITALITY AWARDS SHANGHAI 2023

Shanghai Jing'an Young Volunteers Association

2023 TimeOut 上 海 城 市 風 尚 大 賞

年 度 人 氣 婚 宴 酒 店

上海市靜安區青年志願者協會

- Luxury Hotel of the Year

BANG Media

THE ZERO LOST TIME INJURY AWARD FOR 1,000 DAYS

年 度 奢 華 酒 店

THE BUND DESIGN HOTEL AWARDS 2024

TimeOut

連 續 1,000天 零 損 失 工 時 事 故 獎

2024外 灘 酒 店 設 計 大 賞

Swire Properties

READERS' CHOICE AWARDS 2023

- Best Trendy Hotel

太古地產

年 度 潮 流 酒 店

2023 讀 者 之 選 大 獎

The Bund D.E.S.I.G.N. Hotels

- #2 in Shanghai, #5 in China

外灘設計酒店

上 海 第 二 位、中 國 第 五 位

Condé Nast Traveler

CITY TRAVELER AWARDS 2023

2023 城 市 旅 遊 大 獎

DIANPING MUST-TRY HOTEL 2023

- Best Luxury Urban Resort Award

2023 大 眾 點 評「必 住 榜」上 榜 酒 店

精 選 奢 華 城 市 度 假 酒 店

Dianping

City Traveler

大眾點評

城市旅遊

HOTELSHARE'S 9TH ANNIVERSARY

HotelShare九 周 年 慶

- Urban Resort of the Year

年 度 城 市 度 假 酒 店 HotelShare

THE WORLDIARY COLLECTION OF THE YEAR 2023-2024

2023-2024 環 球 日 誌 年 度 精 選

- Best Art Design Hotel

最 佳 藝 術 設 計 酒 店 WORLDiary INTERNATIONAL

YOUZI WEDDING AWARDS 2023 2023 柚 子 婚 尚 品 牌 大 獎

- Annual Popular Wedding Hotel 年 度 人 氣 婚 禮 酒 店

Youzi Wedding

柚子婚禮網

KOL GOLD LIST 2023

2023KOL公 信 力 金 榜

- Top 100 Hotels Worth Experiencing in China

中 國 最 值 得 體 驗 的 100家 酒 店 KOL Gold List

KOL公信力金榜

THE 10TH CHINA MAG AWARDS 第 十 屆 中 國 誌 大 獎

- The Best Design Hotel

最 佳 設 計 酒 店

China MAG Awards

中國誌大獎

JOURNEY+ THE BEST HOTEL AWARDS 2023-20242023-2024 Journey+ 酒 店 奢 選 大 賞

- Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

年 度 城 市 度 假 酒 店 Perfect Media

完璞公關傳媒

THE 19TH CHINA CULTURE & TOURISM STARLIGHT AWARDS

第 十 九 屆 中 國 文 旅 星 光 獎

- Annual Luxurious Hotel

年 度 頂 級 奢 華 酒 店

Culture & Tourism Starlight Awards

中國文旅星光獎

EXPERTS' CHOICE AWARD

  • Winner Tripexpert

PLATINUM TRAVELLER ANNUAL AWARD 2023 2023環 旅 行 年 度 獎 項 評 選

- Outstanding Lifestyle Hotel of the Year 年 度 傑 出 生 活 方 式 酒 店

Platinum Traveller

環旅世界

CHINA TRAVEL AWARDS 2022 2022 漫 旅 中 國旅 行 獎

  • 2022 Outstanding Hotel General Manager (Thomas Schmitt-Glaeser)

2022年 度 傑 出 總 經 理

Thomas Schmitt-Glaeser

Travel+Leisure

漫旅

