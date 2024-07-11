HKR International Limited ("HKRI" or the "Company") is a conglomerate in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), with interests in diversified businesses, focusing on real estate development and investment, property management, luxury hotels and other investments in Hong Kong, mainland China and across Asia.

HKRI's comprehensive portfolio includes Discovery Bay and CDW Building in Hong Kong; HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai, and a number of premium residential properties under development in Shanghai, Jiaxing and Hangzhou. We aim at further growing a balanced portfolio to maximise the Company's value for shareholders.

At HKRI, we strive to create a healthy, stylish and distinctive living experience through teamwork and an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. We believe sustainability is one of the most important ways to make a business and community viable. Guided by our core values, we are devoted to making a positive contribution to the communities, promoting sustainable development and creating a better living environment.