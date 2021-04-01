HKR International : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of Audit Committee, Resignation of Executive Director and Change of Alternate Authorised Representative

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. * (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 00480) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF ALTERNATE AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE The board of directors (the "Board") of HKR International Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce as follows: APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE Ms Barbara SHIU ("Ms SHIU") has been appointed an Independent Non-executive Director ("INED") and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company with effect from 1 April 2021. Ms SHIU, aged 65, has over 35 years' experience in financial services and had held several senior positions in various financial institutions including the Bank of China group. She was the general manager of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited in charge of the operational risk and compliance department when she retired in 2014. Ms SHIU is currently a non-executive director of Livi Bank Limited and Livi Holdings Limited and chairs the risk committees of both companies. She also has a long record of public services in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and is active in non-profit making organisations. Ms SHIU is currently a member of risk management committee of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. She was also the chairman of Hong Kong Securities Institute, a director of Hong Kong Deposit Protection Board and Financial Dispute Resolution Centre, a member of the International Advisory Committee of China Securities Regulatory Commission as well as a member of the Product Advisory Committee and Investor Education Advisory Committee of Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. Ms SHIU obtained a Bachelor honors degree in Science and a Master degree in Business Administration, both from University of Toronto. She did not hold any directorship in other listed public company in the past three years. Apart from the relationship arising from her directorship in the Company, Ms SHIU does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, she did not have any interest in the shares and rights of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities of Futures Ordinance. 1

Ms SHIU is appointed with a specific term of three years and her directorship is subject to retirement at the forthcoming annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company in 2021, at which time she will be eligible for re-election pursuant to article 99 of the Company's articles of association (the "Articles"). Thereafter, Ms SHIU will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the AGMs of the Company at least once every three years in accordance with article 116 of the Articles and code provision A.4.2 of the Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Ms SHIU will receive director's fee as determined by the Board pursuant to the authority given by the shareholders of the Company at general meeting from time to time. With reference to her duties and responsibilities at the Company and the director fees determined by the Board under the authority given by shareholders of the Company in AGM held on 20 August 2020 with an annual basic fee of HK$100,000 for each non-executive director, an additional annual fee of HK$100,000 for each member of the Nomination Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee and an additional annual fee of HK$150,000 for each member of the Audit Committee of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2021, Ms SHIU will receive a remuneration calculated on the aforesaid fee basis amounted at HK$250,000 for acting as an INED and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company for the year ending 31 March 2022. Save as disclosed above, there is no information in relation to the appointment of Ms SHIU that needs to be disclosed pursuant to rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules or any other matters in relation to her appointment that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company. RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Mr CHUNG Sam Tin Abraham ("Mr CHUNG") has tendered his resignation as an Executive Director and alternate authorised representative of the Company with effect from 1 April 2021 due to his retirement. Mr CHUNG has confirmed to the Board that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company. CHANGE OF ALTERNATE AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE With the retirement of Mr CHUNG, Ms NGAN Man Ying, an Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an alternate authorised representative of the Company under rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules to fill the vacancy left by Mr CHUNG with effect from 1 April 2021. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr CHUNG for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of his over forty years roles of his office and also express its warmest welcome to Ms SHIU for her appointment. By order of the Board HKR International Limited CHA Mou Zing Victor Executive Chairman Hong Kong, 1 April 2021 2

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Executive Chairman Non-executive Directors Mr CHA Mou Zing Victor The Honourable Ronald Joseph ARCULLI Non-executive Deputy Chairman Mr CHA Mou Daid Johnson Independent Non-executive Directors Ms WONG CHA May Lung Madeline Mr CHEUNG Wing Lam Linus Executive Directors Mr FAN Hung Ling Henry Mr TANG Moon Wah (Managing Director) Ms HO Pak Ching Loretta Mr CHEUNG Ho Koon Ms Barbara SHIU Ms NGAN Man Ying Mr TANG Kwai Chang * Registered under the predecessor ordinance of the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong 3