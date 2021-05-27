Log in
    HKSAV   FI0009006308

HKSCAN OYJ

(HKSAV)
Financial Times listed Europe's Climate Leaders: HKScan is the only food company in the Baltic Sea region on the list

05/27/2021
Prestigious financial media Financial Times has listed 300 European companies that have reduced climate emissions most in relation to their net sales in 2014-2019. HKScan is the only food company on the list in the Baltic Sea region.

HKScan has reduced climate emissions from its own production by nearly 80 per cent from 2014 to 2020, for example by switching to renewable electricity. All companies on the list of 300 climate leaders have significantly reduced emissions from their own production (scope 1 and 2).

HKScan is creating the future of responsible food production in the Baltic Sea region. At the heart of the change are climate-friendly practices from farms to consumers. The goal of our ambitious Zero Carbon climate plan is a carbon-neutral food chain by the end of 2040 and carbon neutrality of our own production by the end of 2025. We are also committed to setting science-based climate targets under the Science Based Targets initiative.

We work for climate in our home markets in the Baltic Sea region together with our partners. We are exploring and testing new ways to reduce the climate impact of the food chain together with our contract farmers and other partners on 60 pilot farms already. We will scale best practices, e.g. to promote carbon sequestration for widespread use in all our home markets in Finland, Sweden, the Baltics and Denmark.

15 companies from Finland, 21 from Sweden and 4 from Denmark were included in the Financial Times' list of climate leaders. Read more on the Financial Times website: https://www.ft.com/climate-leaders-europe-2021

