HKScan Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
March 27, 2024 at 07:34 am EDT
Published: 2024-03-27 12:25:00 CET
HKScan Oyj
Major shareholder announcements
HKScan Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
HKScan Corporation, Stock exchange release 27 March 2024 at 01.25 p.m. EET
HKScan Corporation has on 27 March 2024 filed the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act according to which HKScan Corporation's total holding of own shares has increased above five (5) per cent of shares and above ten (10) per cent of votes on 27 March 2024.
The notification relates to HKScan Corporation's acquisition of a total of 7,534,750 own shares (of which 6,869,750 are A shares and 665,000 are K shares), which Lantmännen ek för transferred on 27 March 2024 to HKScan Corporation as part of the purchase price in a transaction where Lantmännen ek för acquired HKScan Corporation's Swedish subsidiary HKScan Sweden AB. The notification relating to Lantmännen ek för's position of HKScan Corporation's shares was released earlier today on 27 March 2024.
Total positions of HKScan Corporation subject to the notification:
% of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in %
Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
9.14% of shares
10.75% of votes
-
9.14% of shares
10.75% of votes
98,951,781 shares
201,551,781 votes
Positions of previous notification
(if applicable)
-
-
-
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class / type of shares
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5)
Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
Direct (SMA 9:5)
Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
Series A share FI0009006308
8,376,408
0
8.47% of shares
4.16% of votes
0
Series K share
FI0009006662
665,000 shares
13,300,000 votes
0
0.67% of shares
6.60% of votes
0
Subtotal A
9,041,408 shares
21,676,408 votes
9.14% of all shares
10.75% of all votes
HKScan's shares are divided into two share series as follows: 93,551,781 A shares (94.54 per cent of the total number of shares) and 5,400,000 K shares (5.46 per cent of the total number of shares). Each A share entitles to one (1) vote, and each K share entitles to twenty (20) votes.
For further information
Markku Suvanto, EVP Administration and Legal, tel. +358 10 570 6914 or by email markku.suvanto@hkscan.com
HKScan Media Service Desk, email communications@hkscan.com or tel. +358 10 570 5700
With 110 years of experience, we at HKScan make life tastier - today and tomorrow. Our strategic target is to grow into a versatile food company. Our home markets are Finland and Denmark, where around 3,600 of our professionals make responsible and locally produced food for consumers' varied food moments. Our well-known brands include HK®, Kariniemen®, Via® and Rose®. We are developing a more climate-friendly way of producing food. HKScan is a publicly listed company, and in 2023, our net sales from continuing operations totalled nearly EUR 1.2 billion. www.hkscan.com
HKScan Oyj, formerly HK Ruokatalo Group Oyj, is a Finland-based company active within the food industry. It produces, sells and markets pork, beef and poultry meat, processed meats and convenience foods to retail, the Hotels, Restaurants and Catering (HoReCa) sector, as well as industry and export customers. Its business is divided into five business segments: Finland, which operates such brands, as HK and Karinen; Sweden, which operates the Scan and Parsons brands; Denmark, which operates the Rose brand; the Baltics, which operates such brands, as Rakvere and Tallegg, and Poland, which operates the Sokolow brand. The Company's business in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. It operates 13 wholly owned subsidiaries and operates a number of indirectly owned subsidiaries, notably Sokolow SA, which conducts the business segment of Poland, and Paimion Teurastamo.