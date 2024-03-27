HKScan Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

HKScan Corporation has on 27 March 2024 filed the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act according to which HKScan Corporation's total holding of own shares has increased above five (5) per cent of shares and above ten (10) per cent of votes on 27 March 2024.

The notification relates to HKScan Corporation's acquisition of a total of 7,534,750 own shares (of which 6,869,750 are A shares and 665,000 are K shares), which Lantmännen ek för transferred on 27 March 2024 to HKScan Corporation as part of the purchase price in a transaction where Lantmännen ek för acquired HKScan Corporation's Swedish subsidiary HKScan Sweden AB. The notification relating to Lantmännen ek för's position of HKScan Corporation's shares was released earlier today on 27 March 2024.

Total positions of HKScan Corporation subject to the notification:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.14% of shares

10.75% of votes - 9.14% of shares

10.75% of votes 98,951,781 shares

201,551,781 votes Positions of previous notification

(if applicable) - - -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Series A share FI0009006308 8,376,408 0 8.47% of shares

4.16% of votes 0 Series K share

FI0009006662 665,000 shares

13,300,000 votes 0 0.67% of shares

6.60% of votes 0 Subtotal A 9,041,408 shares

21,676,408 votes 9.14% of all shares

10.75% of all votes

HKScan's shares are divided into two share series as follows: 93,551,781 A shares (94.54 per cent of the total number of shares) and 5,400,000 K shares (5.46 per cent of the total number of shares). Each A share entitles to one (1) vote, and each K share entitles to twenty (20) votes.

For further information

Markku Suvanto, EVP Administration and Legal, tel. +358 10 570 6914 or by email markku.suvanto@hkscan.com

HKScan Media Service Desk, email communications@hkscan.com or tel. +358 10 570 5700

