HKScan Oyj : 70% lower climate impact with Scan's Falukorv packaging

A classic on Swedish dinner tables, the Falukorv 800g sausage is Scan's best-selling product. The impact of its packaging on the climate has now been reduced by 70%, the equivalent of 207 tonnes CO2e per year. This improvement is therefore going to make a real difference. The new packaging comprises 100% renewable material and marks a step on HKScan's journey toward its long-term climate target; for its entire supply chain, from field to fork, to be carbon neutral by 2040. The new packaging has been in store since the beginning of January.

Every year Scan produces approximately 8,000,000 Falukorv sausages for Swedish households. According to the Food Report 2020* Falukorv sausage stroganoff is number 7 on the list of the most common meals eaten by Swedes every day, with a 3.9% share. The packaging of such a classic therefore plays an important role for the climate. The new packaging comprises 100% renewable materials; mostly paper originating from Nordic forests and bio-based renewable plastic on the inside. The packaging goes in paper recycling.

This is the impact of the change in packaging:

• Scan uses approximately 22 tonnes less plastic per year.

• A 70%** reduction in the impact of the packaging on the climate compared with the old packaging, which was made from non-renawable plastic.

• The equivalent of 207 tonnes CO 2 e*** fewer emissions per year.

'Falukorv is by far our best seller and is a much cherished classic. Being able to offer packaging that has a lower climate impact for this product makes a real difference due to its high production and sales volumes. This represents an important step on our journey toward achieving our climate targets for 2040,' says Robert Lundgren, Acting VP Marketing & Categories at HKScan Sweden.

The HKScan Group, which includes the brand Scan, aims to achieve carbon neutrality for the company's own production by the end of 2025 and carbon neutrality for the entire value chain, from field to fork, by the end of 2040. Product packaging that is more climate-smart plays an important role in these targets and all of HKScan's packages will be recyclable by 2025.

Read more about HKScan's packaging strategy

*Source Food & Friends Matrapport 2020 (Food Report 2020)

**Measured by IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute

***Carbon dioxide equivalents