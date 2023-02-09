HKScan Oyj : Financial Statements Bulletin 2022

In 2023, HKScan expects the Group's comparable EBIT from continuing operations to improve compared to 2022. The full-year performance will be significantly affected by inflation and the development of consumer purchasing power in the company's home markets. On the other hand, in the beginning of 2023, energy and logistics costs are on a more moderate level than in the peak of 2022.

The figures in parentheses refer to the same period in the previous year, unless otherwise mentioned. The figures are unaudited.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividends be paid for 2022.

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 18.9 (54.6) million. The lower cash flow than in the comparison period was due to a decline in EBITDA and an increase in working capital. The increase in working capital was due to cost inflation.

The Group's comparable EBIT from continuing operations was EUR 9.7 (17.9) million. To secure the availability of domestic meat raw material essential for its business, HKScan increased producer prices for meat raw material faster than sales prices due to structural pricing delays. Sales price increases and efficiency improvements in own operations gradually offset the impact of strong cost inflation in the early part of the year towards the summer. The sharp rise in energy and logistics costs, accelerated in the third quarter, could only be partly covered by sales price increases.

The Group's comparable EBIT from continuing operations was EUR 3.1 (11.3) million. The main reasons for the decline in comparable EBIT were significantly higher energy and logistics costs and weakened consumer demand in the home markets.

HKScan's net sales from continuing operations increased by 14.8 per cent to EUR 513.6 (447.5) million. In the review period, sales prices were significantly higher than in the comparison period, as higher costs due to strong inflation had been passed on to product sales prices, especially in

On 13 December 2022, HKScan announced that it had signed an agreement to sell its Baltic business. The transaction is expected to be closed in the second half of 2023 and it is subject to approval by the competition authorities in Estonia and Latvia. The transaction changes HKScan's structure and financial key figures. HKScan discloses the Baltic business as discontinued operations and

HKScan Corporation Financial Statements Bulletin 2022

HKScan's interim CEO Juha Ruohola

In 2022, HKScan's net sales increased strongly as a result of sales price increases due to cost inflation. HKScan's net sales from continuing operations increased by 11.5 per cent to EUR 1 833.8 (1 645.3) million. Net sales from continuing operations increased in all home markets and sales channels. Particularly strong growth was seen in the food service channel, where sales increased by 25 per cent. In Denmark, retail sales of branded products grew by 36 per cent. Retail sales also increased in Finland and Sweden.

On the other hand, the Group's EBIT from continuing operations was down from the comparison period and totalled EUR 10.1 (21.4) million and comparable EBIT was EUR 9.7 (17.9) million. HKScan's profitability from continuing operations is not satisfactory and improving the profitability is one of our key priorities

in 2023.

At the beginning of 2022, HKScan's own operations were still partially subject to restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The instability in Europe caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine accelerated the sharp rise in production costs and interest rates.

Over the past year, we worked determinedly to improve the cost efficiency of our operations. We covered the increased costs by raising sales prices in all our home markets. Despite the net sales growth,

the comparable EBIT for the company's continuing operations was well below the comparison period. The exceptionally high increase in energy and logistics costs could not be fully covered by sales price increases and cost savings. Rising housing and interest costs put the brakes on overall consumer spending and affected consumer demand for HKScan's products and our sales mix. HKScan has been able to respond to the change of consumer behaviour, as the company's position in basic foods is strong and its consumer brands are well-known. HKScan's wide product portfolio offers products at the right price to meet changing consumer needs.

The Business Unit Denmark continued its strong performance throughout the year and improved its comparable EBIT. In Finland and Sweden, the comparable EBIT was positive, but exceptionally high cost inflation, especially energy price increases, exceeded all forecasts and weakened the EBIT.

In December, we reported that HKScan had signed an agreement to sell its Baltic business to the Estonian AS Maag Grupp. The divestment of the Baltic business will improve HKScan's profitability and strengthen its balance sheet, and will enhance the company's ability to improve production efficiency and implement its long-term strategy. The transaction changes HKScan's structure and financial key figures. The Baltic business is disclosed as discontinued operations in HKScan's 2022 Financial Statements and reporting will focus on the continuing operations in Finland, Sweden and Denmark.

In 2022, we updated our responsibility programme and continued to build a carbon-neutral food chain in line with our Zero Carbon climate plan. The objectives of our responsibility programme relate to the wellbeing of nature and people: to climate, packaging, biodiversity and the safety and wellbeing of employees.

We achieved good results in work safety, with a 25 per cent reduction in the accident frequency rate in HKScan's continuing operations and an increase of up to 94 per cent in the number of safety observations made by our personnel, thanks to our goal-oriented Safety First programme. Our focus is on promoting

a proactive safety culture.

The unstable geopolitical situation is increasing business challenges while at the same time shortening supply chains by strengthening demand for domestic raw materials and familiar products in all our home markets. Ensuring security of supply is important. Rapid response to cost changes will continue to be required from industry and trade to create continuity in the production of food based on domestic raw materials and the availability of products made from them.

The effective use of the potential of our core business and the development of a sustainable, local food chain are crucial to HKScan's success. In an exceptional and rapidly changing operating environment, HKScan is focused on profitability improvement. We focus on the core business and aim to minimise any negative effects on the company's performance and to ensure that our results develop in line with our target. Throughout the Group, the key issues are tight cost control, increasing productivity in production, optimising the product portfolio in response to changing consumer demand and our commercial activities.

