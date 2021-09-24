HKScan Oyj : HK® Maakarit and Kariniemen® BBQ sausage packaging with Woodly's wood-based plastic

Less fossil raw materials and towards carbon neutrality

HKScan has taken another step towards carbon neutrality across the food chain by introducing packaging with Woodly's wood-based plastic for its HK Maakarit artesan BBQ sausages and Kariniemen BBQ sausage range. Woodly® component reduces carbon dioxide emissions from the finished packaging film by about 50 per cent compared to traditional plastic packaging. Packaging, developed by Wipak, containing wood-based plastic is recycled as plastics.

Introduction of carbon-neutral Woodly component in the HK Maakarit and Kariniemen BBQ sausage packages is part of HKScan's responsibility programme.

At HKScan, we are constantly working to improve the use of packaging materials in our product packaging. We are also exploring more environmentally friendly materials and creating packaging solutions to reduce food waste and improve the shelf life of products, says Marketing Director Mikko Järvinen at HKScan Finland.

The main raw component in Woodly® material, coniferous cellulose, comes from certified, sustainably managed coniferous forests. The renewable Woodly material can be used to replace fossil raw materials in the production of packaging films. Woodly has the same properties as conventional fossil plastics but it is carbon-neutral.

HKScan's co-operative partners in this venture are the wood-based plastics developer Woodly Oy and packaging film developer Wipak.

Over the past few years, HKScan has invested significantly in the planning of its packaging and optimal use of packaging materials.

Packaging targets by the end of 2025 from the 2019 levels:

100% of our packaging recyclable

we reduce the amount of plastic by 20%

we reduce the carbon footprint of packaging by 20%

More information:

Marketing Director Mikko Järvinen, HKScan Finland, tel. +358 10 570 2381, mikko.jarvinen@hkscan.com

HKScan Media Service Desk, tel. +358 10 570 5700 or communications@hkscan.com

At HKScan, we make life tastier - today and tomorrow. Our strategic target is to grow into a versatile food company Our responsibly produced, delicious products are part of consumers' varied food moments - both every day and on special occasions. We have some 7,000 HKScan professionals applying more than 100 years of experience to make locally produced food. For us at HKScan, responsibility means continuous improvements and concrete actions throughout the food chain. As part of our Zero Carbon project, we are targeting a carbon-neutral food chain from farms to consumers by the end of 2040. Our home markets cover Finland, Sweden, the Baltics and Denmark. Our strong product brands include HK®, Kariniemen®, Via®, Scan®, Pärsons®, Rakvere®, Tallegg® and Rose®. Through our strategic partnerships, we are also known for Kivikylän®, Tamminen® and Boltsi brands. HKScan is a publicly listed company, and in 2020, our net sales totalled nearly EUR 1.8 billion.



