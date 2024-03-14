HKScan has decided to make an investment of approximately EUR 8 million in the production of ready-to-eat products at its Eura unit in Finland. With this strategic investment, HKScan will improve its profitability by increasing the added value of its products and by improving operational efficiency and responds to consumers' growing need for quick and easy cooking.

The product line will produce new ready-to-eat products with high added value for consumers' various food moments. The new products will be launched during the first quarter of 2025.

"We are determined to improve our profitability and build a stronger foundation for the future competitiveness of our business. Our goal is to grow into a versatile food company. This investment will strengthen our market and competitive position in higher value-added products, strategically important for the company. It will enable us to meet the expectations of our customers, especially those in the food service sector, and consumers for ready-to-eat products," says Jari Leija, HKScan's EVP Business Unit Finland.

HKScan's Eura unit currently produces HK® and Via® pizzas, for example. In addition, the Eura unit has operations of Mäkitalon Maistuvat and Kivikylä Kotipalvaamo.

