HKScan Oyj : Almost 400 employees were vaccinated in Rakvere meat production unit

Today, on 12[th] of May, more than 400 employees were vaccinated against COVID-19 virus in a vaccination centre set up on the territory of Rakvere meat production unit. As of today, 40% of the company's staff have been vaccinated.

'We have been looking forward to vaccines for our employees and we are very grateful for the opportunity to be able to finally vaccinate both our employees and their immediate family members. The interest was as expected and we were able to vaccinate almost 400 people within one day. This enables us to breathe a little easier and reduces the likelihood of large outbreaks of infection among our employees - according to the information provided by the employees after today's vaccination, 40% of our staff have been covered with vaccine,' Anne Mere, EVP of HKScan Business unit Baltics, said.

The vaccination was carried out in cooperation with the medical centre Silmarõõm OÜ and a 2-dose Moderna vaccine was used. The next dose of vaccine will be given after four weeks. In the future HKScan Estonia wants to organize the vaccination of employees in its other production units as well, but it depends on the national vaccination plan.

'As an entrepreneur and employer, we are happy to contribute to the vaccination of everyone interested. Vaccination is everyone's personal decision, but we can ensure that this decision would not remain behind logistical problems or technical knowledge, and it is essential for the employees that it can be done comfortably in the workplace,' Mere added.

Additional information:

Kerstin Aps

Communication Manager of HKScan Baltics

E-mail: Kerstin.aps@hkscan.com

Phone: +372 52 47 583

