    HKSAV   FI0009006308

HKSCAN OYJ

(HKSAV)
HKScan Oyj : Almost 400 employees were vaccinated in Rakvere meat production unit

05/13/2021 | 03:40am EDT
Today, on 12[th] of May, more than 400 employees were vaccinated against COVID-19 virus in a vaccination centre set up on the territory of Rakvere meat production unit. As of today, 40% of the company's staff have been vaccinated.

'We have been looking forward to vaccines for our employees and we are very grateful for the opportunity to be able to finally vaccinate both our employees and their immediate family members. The interest was as expected and we were able to vaccinate almost 400 people within one day. This enables us to breathe a little easier and reduces the likelihood of large outbreaks of infection among our employees - according to the information provided by the employees after today's vaccination, 40% of our staff have been covered with vaccine,' Anne Mere, EVP of HKScan Business unit Baltics, said.

The vaccination was carried out in cooperation with the medical centre Silmarõõm OÜ and a 2-dose Moderna vaccine was used. The next dose of vaccine will be given after four weeks. In the future HKScan Estonia wants to organize the vaccination of employees in its other production units as well, but it depends on the national vaccination plan.

'As an entrepreneur and employer, we are happy to contribute to the vaccination of everyone interested. Vaccination is everyone's personal decision, but we can ensure that this decision would not remain behind logistical problems or technical knowledge, and it is essential for the employees that it can be done comfortably in the workplace,' Mere added.

Additional information:

Kerstin Aps
Communication Manager of HKScan Baltics
E-mail: Kerstin.aps@hkscan.com
Phone: +372 52 47 583

HKScan makes life tastier - today and tomorrow. Our strategic target is to grow into a versatile food company. Our responsibly produced, delicious products are part of consumers' varied food moments - both every day and on special occasions. HKScan employs 7,000 professionals with more than a hundred years of experience in local food production. For us, responsibility means the continuous development of food production and specific activities throughout the value chain. HKScan aims to make food production from livestock to consumers carbon neutral by the end of 2040 at the latest. Our home markets are located in Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Denmark. We market our products under popular brands, including HK, Kariniemen, Via, Scan, Pärsons, Rakvere, Tallegg and Rose. In cooperation with strategic partners, we are also known for the Kivikylän, Tamminen and Boltsi brands. HKScan is a publicly listed company and in 2020 our net sales totalled nearly 1.8 billion euros.

HKScan Oyj published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
