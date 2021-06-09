HKScan Oyj : More than half of the employees in Rakvere meat production unit have been vaccinated by today

Today, on 9[th] of June, the re-vaccination of the employees against COVID-19 virus is taking place in the vaccination centre set up on the territory of Rakvere meat production unit and in addition the new persons added within a month will receive the first dose of vaccine - the number of people requiring coronavirus vaccine increased by 25% within a month. As of today, more than half of the company's employees are known to have been vaccinated.

'On the vaccination day organized in Rakvere last month, almost 400 employees and their immediate family received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This time, in addition to the persons receiving the second dose, another 100 people wish to receive the first dose of the vaccine. It is extremely gratifying to see that the vaccination experience of our colleagues has inspired more and more employees and motivated them to vaccinate,' Anne Mere, EVP of HKScan Business unit Baltics, said.

Vaccination is carried out in cooperation with the medical centre Silmarõõm OÜ and a 2-dose Moderna vaccine is used. The employees and their immediate family who received the first dose today will receive their second dose in four weeks in cooperation with the same medical centre.

'Our experience in conducting vaccinations is very positive and we would definitely like to organize vaccinations in the workplace for our employees in our other production units. The people working in shifts can find it difficult to travel somewhere extra to get the vaccine, especially to another end of Estonia, and we as an employer, certainly do not want vaccination to be cancelled due to logistical problems. To the best of our knowledge, the employees of our production units have not given any corona-positive tests for a month, and vaccination certainly plays an important role here,' Mere added.

