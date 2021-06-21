HKScan Oyj : offers Korv & Bread to summer vacationers in Sweden

HKScan adapts the winter success concept 'Korv & Carve' and introduces it to some of Sweden's favorite vacation locations.

The summer theme will be 'Korv & Bread' and in cooperation with SkiStar, Parks and Resorts and GRAM Group, we can offer the visitors delicious meals in a quick and safe way from our updated versions of the classic hot dog stand.

Summer holiday season 2021 is approaching with lighter restrictions thanks to the ongoing vaccinations etc. However, the hospitality industry still needs to take appropriate security measures to be able to offer summer vacationers a safe holiday. This winter's cooperation between SkiStar and HKScan - Korv & Carve - offering delicious meals outdoor and in direct connection to the ski slopes, proved to be a real hit.



'We sold 100 000 sausages to 55 000 clients, with a record of 3,7 sausages sold per minute - the figures speak for themselves. The possibility to have a good nutritious meal in direct connection to the slope, without cues and crowding was highly appreciated by the skiers', says Maria Dundeberg, Commercial Director Foodservice at HKScan. 'We are constantly developing and testing new solutions to be able to meet new consumer habits and demands when it comes to meals, and I'm really pleased to see the great success we had with Korv & Carve. We have adapted the concept further and are happy to participate in opening up Sweden in a responsible way together with our colleagues in the hospitality industry.'



The demand for easy access, delicious meals that can be enjoyed in a safe way is just as high this summer, when a large number of Swedes choose to stay at home during their summer holiday. We are therefore recycling the Korv & Carve concept from winter, turning it into Korv & Bread, and our sausage restaurants will be present at the following locations:

SkiStar Åre - starting week 23

Kolmården - starting week 24

SkiStar Sälen - starting week 25

Hotel Skansen, Båstad - starting week 26



The menu is based on products from Scan and includes all kinds of delicious sausage meals, from a quick hot dog on the go to street food inspired meals with cool summer vibes f ex Kung Fu Streetfood, Sweet & Spicy Tex Mex and BBQ Cheese & Bacon. Vegetarian alternatives as well as a Kid's Meal is also included in the menu.



Your order your food with your mobile. When the food is ready for pick up, you get a signal in your phone. Just pick up and enjoy - no cues, no crowding, just Walk in - Korv out, quick, easy and affordable.