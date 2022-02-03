Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. HKScan Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HKSAV   FI0009006308

HKSCAN OYJ

(HKSAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HKScan Oyj : plans to streamline its operating model

02/03/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HKScan Corporation, Press Release, 3 February 2022, at 9:30 am EET

HKScan plans to streamline its operating model

HKScan is planning to streamline the operating model between the Group functions and Business Units. In the future, HKScan's Group functions are planned to focus more closely on the Group's key strategic development projects and leadership as well as activities that ensure good corporate governance of a listed company. HKScan will begin statutory negotiations simultaneously in the Group functions and Business Unit Finland.

HKScan renewed its Group-wide operating model at the beginning of 2020 by moving from a matrix organisation to a business unit structure. The current operating model emphasizes profit responsibility and the execution of the Group's strategy in the Business Units.

"We aim to further streamline the responsibilities between Group functions and Business Units so that the Group will focus more closely on key strategic development projects and strategic leadership. Operational business will be more clearly focused on the Business Units. In the planned streamlining and reorganisation of the operating model, some Group-wide functions and tasks will be transferred to the Business Units or terminated," says HKScan's CEO Tero Hemmilä.

Plans to streamline the operating model of HKScan's Group functions and the Business Unit Finland will be discussed in Finland in statutory negotiations, which may lead to an estimated 20 job reductions or changes in the employment contracts. The statutory negotiations do not concern blue-collar workers or HKScan's businesses in Sweden, the Baltics, Denmark and Poland. The aim is to complete the negotiations during March 2022.

HKScan Corporation

Tero Hemmilä
CEO

More information:
Tero Hemmilä, CEO, tel. +358 10 570 2012
HKScan Media Service Desk, tel. +358 10 570 5700 or communications@hkscan.com +358 10 570 5700 or communications@hkscan.com

Disclaimer

HKScan Oyj published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HKSCAN OYJ
02:39aHKSCAN OYJ : plans to streamline its operating model
PU
01/31HKSCAN OYJ : publishes its Financial Statements Bulletin on 10 February 2022
PU
01/28Apetit Names Interim CFO as New Finance Boss Set to Start August
MT
01/24HKSCAN OYJ : to launch Finnish poultry meat exports to South Korea
PU
2021HKSCAN OYJ : and Svenskt Sigill present a new method for measuring biodiversity on Swedish..
PU
2021HKSCAN UPDATING ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2021 : comparable EBIT stable and at the 2020 level
AQ
2021Hkscan Oyj Updates Earnings Outlook for the Year 2021
CI
2021HKSCAN OYJ : to cooperate with Gårdsfisk in Sweden, expanding product portfolio into fish ..
PU
2021HKScan Oyj signed an agreement to acquire 10% stake in Scandinavian Aquasystems Ab.
CI
2021HKScan Oyj agreed to acquire slightly more than 10% stake in Gårdsfisk AB from Scandina..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 2 012 M 1 781 M
Net income 2020 1,20 M 1,36 M 1,20 M
Net Debt 2020 300 M 338 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2020 -196x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 160 M 181 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 960
Free-Float -
Chart HKSCAN OYJ
Duration : Period :
HKScan Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HKSCAN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tero Hemmilä President & Chief Executive Officer
Jyrki Paappa Chief Financial Officer
Reijo Matti Kiskola Chairman
Markku Juhani Suvanto Executive Vice President-Administration & Legal
Per Olof Nyman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HKSCAN OYJ-0.96%181
TYSON FOODS, INC.4.83%33 175
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-2.52%25 815
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-5.55%16 231
JBS S.A.-8.33%15 266
WH GROUP LIMITED6.34%8 561