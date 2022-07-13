HKScan Oyj : publishes its Half Year Financial Report on 20 July 2022

HKScan Corporation, media release 13 July 2022

HKScan Corporation publishes its January-June Half Year Financial Report on Wednesday 20 July 2022 at about 8.30 a.m. EET. CEO Tero Hemmilä's video review will be available at www.hkscan.com.

Investor calls will be arranged upon requests. Kindly contact Heidi Hirvonen, heidi.hirvonen@hkscan.com or tel. +358 10 570 6072 to make an appointment.

HKScan Corporation

Heidi Hirvonen

SVP Communications

For further information:

HKScan Media Service Desk tel. +358 10 570 5700 or email communications@hkscan.com