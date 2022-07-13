Log in
HKSCAN OYJ : publishes its Half Year Financial Report on 20 July 2022
PU
06/28HKScan Corporation Announces Mika Koskinen, Hkscan's Evp, Strategic Business Development, Investments, Procurement, Exports and Imports and Member of the Group Executive Team, Will Start in A New Position Outside the Company
CI
HKSCAN OYJ : new Environmental Policy supports goal-oriented environmental work
PU
HKScan Oyj : publishes its Half Year Financial Report on 20 July 2022

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
HKScan Corporation, media release 13 July 2022

HKScan Corporation publishes its January-June Half Year Financial Report on Wednesday 20 July 2022 at about 8.30 a.m. EET. CEO Tero Hemmilä's video review will be available at www.hkscan.com.

Investor calls will be arranged upon requests. Kindly contact Heidi Hirvonen, heidi.hirvonen@hkscan.com or tel. +358 10 570 6072 to make an appointment.

HKScan Corporation

Heidi Hirvonen
SVP Communications

For further information:
HKScan Media Service Desk tel. +358 10 570 5700 or email communications@hkscan.com

Disclaimer

HKScan Oyj published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
