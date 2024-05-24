HKScan Oyj is a Finland-based company active within the food industry. The Company is primarily engaged in the provision of fresh meat, processed meat, poultry products and convenience foods. Its widely recognized iconic brands include HK, Kariniemen and Rose. The Company operates in Finland, Poland and Denmark. In Finland, HKScan produces, markets and sells pork, beef, poultry, meat products and meals through its various well-respected brands, such as HK, Kariniemen and Via. Its customers are the retail, food service, industrial and export sectors. In Denmark, the Company produce, market and sell poultry products with consumer brand Rose. The Company's biggest shareholder is LSO Osuuskunta. The Company is headquartered in Turku.

Sector Food Processing