Presentation: Financial Statements 2022

HKScan to sell its business in the Baltics to Maag Grupp

On 13 December 2022, HKScan signed an agreement to sell its Baltic business to Estonian Maag Grupp

The debt-free purchase price is 90 M€, of which 20 M€ is conditional

The regulatory approvals in Estonia and Latvia, the sale is expected to be closed in the second half of 2023

In the Financial Statements, HKScan discloses the Baltic business as discontinued operations and

the company's financial reporting focuses on continuing operations in Finland, Sweden and Denmark