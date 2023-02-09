|
Presentation: Financial Statements 2022
Financial
Statements 2022
Juha Ruohola, interim CEO
Jyrki Paappa, CFO
9 February 2023
HKScan to sell its business in the Baltics to Maag Grupp
On 13 December 2022, HKScan signed an agreement to sell its Baltic business to Estonian Maag Grupp
The debt-free purchase price is 90 M€, of which 20 M€ is conditional
The regulatory approvals in Estonia and Latvia, the sale is expected to be closed in the second half of 2023
In the Financial Statements, HKScan discloses the Baltic business as discontinued operations and
the company's financial reporting focuses on continuing operations in Finland, Sweden and Denmark
The classification of the Baltic Business Unit as assets and liabilities held for sale and its valuation at fair value based on the purchase price resulted in an impairment of 30.6 M€
Financial Statements 2022
Safety First: proactive safety at work delivering good results
Accident frequency, LTIR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*lost-time accidents per million working hours
|
Highlights 2022: EBIT from continuing operations positive despite strong cost inflation
Net sales
• Net sales increased clearly as a result of sales
Net sales, M€, continuing operations
price increases due to cost inflation
• Growth in all home markets and sales channels,
food service +25%
EBIT
•
Comparable EBIT from all of continuing operations'
|
Business Units positive, Denmark's result improved
•
Key reasons for the weakened EBIT
|
- The sharp rise in energy and logistics costs,
+15%
+11%
Comparable EBIT, M€, continuing operations
- Proactive producer price increases to secure
the availability of meat raw material
• The EBIT from discontinued operations, Business
Unit Baltics, totalled -60.8(-3.6) M€, including
impairments totalling 46.2 M€
• The Board of Directors proposes that no
dividends be paid for 2022
25,0
Financial Statements 2022
2022: Strong performance in Denmark,
Finland and Sweden down from the comparison year
Denmark continued its strong performance throughout the year despite the inflation
In Finland and in Sweden,
the exceptionally high cost inflation weakened the EBIT
-
Sales price increases able to offset the negative impact of cost increases from the Q2 onwards
The rise in energy costs, accelerated in Q3, exceeded all forecasts and weakened the EBIT
Change of comparable EBIT, M€, continuing operations
17.9
Financial Statements 2022
