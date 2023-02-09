Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  HKScan Oyj
  News
  Summary
    HKSAV   FI0009006308

HKSCAN OYJ

(HKSAV)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:23:17 2023-02-08 am EST
0.9220 EUR   -0.86%
Hkscan Oyj : Financial Statements Bulletin 2022
PU
Presentation : Financial Statements 2022
PU
HKScan's 2022 EBIT from continuing operations positive despite strong cost inflation
AQ
Presentation: Financial Statements 2022

02/09/2023 | 01:43am EST
Financial

Statements 2022

Juha Ruohola, interim CEO

Jyrki Paappa, CFO

9 February 2023

HKScan to sell its business in the Baltics to Maag Grupp

  • On 13 December 2022, HKScan signed an agreement to sell its Baltic business to Estonian Maag Grupp
  • The debt-free purchase price is 90 M€, of which 20 M€ is conditional
  • The regulatory approvals in Estonia and Latvia, the sale is expected to be closed in the second half of 2023
  • In the Financial Statements, HKScan discloses the Baltic business as discontinued operations and
    the company's financial reporting focuses on continuing operations in Finland, Sweden and Denmark
  • The classification of the Baltic Business Unit as assets and liabilities held for sale and its valuation at fair value based on the purchase price resulted in an impairment of 30.6 M€

Financial Statements 2022

2

Safety First: proactive safety at work delivering good results

+94% -25%

safetylost-time

observationsaccidents

Accident frequency, LTIR

30 *

Rolling 12 months average

25

20

15

10

5

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

*lost-time accidents per million working hours

Financial Statements 2022

3

Highlights 2022: EBIT from continuing operations positive despite strong cost inflation

Net sales

Net sales increased clearly as a result of sales

Net sales, M€, continuing operations

price increases due to cost inflation

Growth in all home markets and sales channels,

food service +25%

EBIT

Comparable EBIT from all of continuing operations'

Business Units positive, Denmark's result improved

Key reasons for the weakened EBIT

- The sharp rise in energy and logistics costs,

+15%

700,0

650,0

600,0

513.6

550,0

447.5

500,0

450,0

400,0

350,0

300,0

250,0

200,0

Q4/21

Q4/22

+11%

2 000,0

1 645.3

1 833.8

1 800,0

1 600,0

1 400,0

1 200,0

1 000,0

800,0

600,0

400,0

200,0

0,0

2021

2022

accelerated in the Q3

Comparable EBIT, M€, continuing operations

- Proactive producer price increases to secure

the availability of meat raw material

The EBIT from discontinued operations, Business

Unit Baltics, totalled -60.8(-3.6) M€, including

impairments totalling 46.2 M€

The Board of Directors proposes that no

dividends be paid for 2022

20,0

18,0

16,0

14,0

11.3

12,0

10,0

8,0

6,0

3.1

4,0

2,0

0,0

Q4/21

Q4/22

25,0

20,0

17.9

15,0

9.7

10,0

5,0

0,0

2021

2022

Financial Statements 2022

4

2022: Strong performance in Denmark,

Finland and Sweden down from the comparison year

  • Denmark continued its strong performance throughout the year despite the inflation
  • In Finland and in Sweden,
    the exceptionally high cost inflation weakened the EBIT
    • Sales price increases able to offset the negative impact of cost increases from the Q2 onwards
    • The rise in energy costs, accelerated in Q3, exceeded all forecasts and weakened the EBIT

Change of comparable EBIT, M€, continuing operations

17.9

-5.1

1.8

9.7

1.4

-6.3

Financial Statements 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKScan Oyj published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:42:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
