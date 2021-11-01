Log in
    HKSAV   FI0009006308

HKSCAN OYJ

(HKSAV)
Tastes like homemade. Or even better!

11/01/2021 | 02:47am EDT
It is known that the phrase "Made like at home" always means something simple, yet very tasty, familiar and nutritious. This is exactly Rakvere's totally new ready-to-eat food series Homemade Flavours is about in Estonia.

HKScan´s target is to grow into a versatile food company and we love offering different tastes and products to our consumers food moments, in a wide selection.

Environmentally friendly, 100% recyclable material packaging contains a meal that can be heated in just 3 minutes to one, in the preparation of which only 100% Estonian meat has been used.

Everyone can find their favorite among ready meals

For an office lunch break or a warm dinner, everyone will find a suitable meal that tastes like made at home. Or even better! The selection includes decent stomachs' filling dishes, leaner chicken dishes for figure lovers and also lactose-free dishes.

From the selection of Homemade flavours you may find more information here.

Disclaimer

HKScan Oyj published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 06:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
