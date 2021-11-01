Tastes like homemade. Or even better!

It is known that the phrase "Made like at home" always means something simple, yet very tasty, familiar and nutritious. This is exactly Rakvere's totally new ready-to-eat food series Homemade Flavours is about in Estonia.
HKScan´s target is to grow into a versatile food company and we love offering different tastes and products to our consumers food moments, in a wide selection.
Everyone can find their favorite among ready meals
Environmentally friendly, 100% recyclable material packaging contains a meal that can be heated in just 3 minutes to one, in the preparation of which only 100% Estonian meat has been used.
For an office lunch break or a warm dinner, everyone will find a suitable meal that tastes like made at home. Or even better! The selection includes decent stomachs' filling dishes, leaner chicken dishes for figure lovers and also lactose-free dishes.
