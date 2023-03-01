Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  HKT Trust and HKT Limited
  News
  Summary
    6823   HK0000093390

HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED

(6823)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:36 2023-03-01 am EST
10.40 HKD   +1.96%
05:05aHkt Trust And Hkt : Console Connect and Three launch first MVNE platform to be hosted on UK's fastest 5G network
PU
02/23HKT Posts 2% Rise in 2022 Profit
MT
02/23Transcript : HKT Trust and HKT Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
HKT Trust and HKT : Console Connect and Three launch first MVNE platform to be hosted on UK's fastest 5G network

03/01/2023 | 05:05am EST
Console Connect and Three launch first MVNE platform

to be hosted on UK's fastest 5G network

HKT (SEHK:6823) - Hong Kong / Barcelona, 1 March 2023 - Console Connect, a leading global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, and Three Wholesale have today launched the first Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) platform in the UK to be hosted on Three's award-winning mobile network.

Console Connect's MVNE service makes it easier for businesses to create and manage their own mobile virtual networks in the UK, leveraging a 5G network that is recognised as the fastest in the country.

Using the platform, businesses can fully customise their virtual networks to meet the specific needs of their customers, enabling them to quickly roll-out new mobility products, such as 4G/5G data, voice, messaging and IoT applications.

In an increasingly competitive mobile market, the platform reduces the barrier to entry for businesses in the UK, helping them avoid significant investment in network infrastructure. The platform can also be easily integrated via API with a customers' existing applications, making it suitable for both new and established MVNOs.

Emmanuel Bain, Senior Vice President, Mobility and Voice, Console Connect, said, "We are thrilled to work alongside Three UK to launch this flexible MVNE service in the UK. The platform provides businesses with access to an excellent mobile network, giving users the freedom to innovate and easily create new mobile services and revenue streams during a time when they need it most."

Matt Ward, Head of MVNO, Three UK, said, "We are both delighted and excited to announce our partnership with Console Connect and the launch MVNE services in the UK. It is wonderful to work with partners that share a passion for offering innovative products and excellent service to customers. The combination of Three UK's award-winning mobile network with the extensive features and capabilities of the Console Connect platform is fantastic news for any business seeking to create mobile services across a wide range of market segments. We look forward to growing our business together in the future."

As part of a bundled wholesale offering, businesses can also take advantage of the Console Connect MVNE platform with network capacity, including wholesale airtime, roaming, internet and interconnection services.

cont'd…

Other features include:

  • A fully customisable interface that can be integrated via API.
  • Real-timebilling that supports both prepaid and post-paid service offerings.
  • The ability to easily scale virtual networks to meet the customer base growth.
  • Through the Console Connect NaaS platform, businesses can provision, pay and manage their global connectivity in real-time and on-demand, leveraging Console Connect's own MPLS network and Tier 1 IP network (AS3491).
  • Console Connect also offers a range of voice and mobility solutions, including IPX services, wholesale voice, messaging and global IoT connectivity.

-#-

About Console Connect

Console Connect is a platform for Software Defined Interconnection® of applications and infrastructures. It allows users to self-provision private, high-performance connections among a global ecosystem of enterprises, networks, clouds, SaaS providers, IoT providers and applications providers.

Console Connect is the only digital platform that is underpinned by one of the world's largest private networks and a Tier 1 global IP network that is ranked in the top 10 for IPv4 and IPv6 peering, delivering high levels of network performance, speed and security to meet the digital needs of today's interconnected users and communities.

Accessible from 900+ data centres in 50+ countries worldwide, the platform is integrated with all major hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud and more. Through the Console Connect portal or via its API, users can access a broad range of native and third-party solutions.

To learn more about Console Connect, please visit www.consoleconnect.com.

About Three Wholesale

Three Wholesale work with MVNOs, aggregators, and IOT specialists to deliver access to the award-winning Three network. In 2022, Three Wholesale were awarded Best MVNO Partner for the third time, adding to our awards for Most Innovative Wholesaler and Best IOT Enabler. Three Wholesale delivers connectivity for brands including iD Mobile, Superdrug, Gamma, Pelion, Wireless Logic, AT&T, Twillio and many more.

For more information, please contact:

Ivan Ho

Three

PCCW Global

Email: three@headlandconsultancy.com

Tel: +852 2883 8747

Email: ivan.wy.ho@pccw.com

Disclaimer

HKT Trust and HKT Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 10:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 34 926 M 4 450 M 4 450 M
Net income 2022 4 836 M 616 M 616 M
Net Debt 2022 42 882 M 5 463 M 5 463 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 7,23%
Capitalization 77 252 M 9 842 M 9 842 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 14 900
Free-Float 45,0%
Managers and Directors
Hon Hing Hui Managing Director & Executive Director
Hong Kit Wong Chief Financial Officer
Tzar Kai Li Executive Chairman & Trustee Manager
Hsin Kang Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sunil Varma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED6.58%9 842
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.32%162 997
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.62%160 034
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.93%112 097
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.92%99 423
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED27.36%72 400