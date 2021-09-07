HKT Trust and HKT : Console Connect by PCCW Global and Stateless join forces to deliver end-to-end on-demand cloud connectivity

Console Connect by PCCW Global and Stateless join forces to deliver

end-to-endon-demand cloud connectivity

HKT (SEHK:6823) - HONG KONG, September 7, 2021 - Console Connect by PCCW Global and Stateless Inc., the company putting data back in motion, have joined forces to make it easier for enterprises to manage, control and access their direct cloud connectivity to major cloud providers worldwide.

The collaboration brings together Console Connect's Software Defined Interconnection® platform, which is underpinned by one of the world's largest Tier 1 networks, with Stateless' microservices approach to layer 3 network functions. The collaboration will enable DevOps teams to easily spin up secure cloud connectivity for remote workers, vendors or newly acquired companies without burdening IT teams with complex connectivity management.

Mr. Murad Kablan, Chief Executive Officer of Stateless, said, "The IT infrastructure is drastically changing toward a complex distributed environment. Enterprises need to connect unlimited data points and services across different private and public clouds but the network connecting all of that is extremely complex and requires deep networking knowledge. At Stateless, we are changing the paradigm for networking by simplifying cloud connectivity with our software that runs on top of Console Connect's large and fast- growing fabric."

Through API, Stateless has integrated its Cloud Connect Service with the Console Connect platform, enabling on-demand and direct access to major cloud providers worldwide using the PCCW Global network.

Mr. Paul Gampe, Chief Technology Officer of PCCW Global, said, "Managing end-to-end cloud connectivity is a real challenge for DevOps teams worldwide. Console Connect is excited to be working alongside Stateless to help address this challenge and completely transform how DevOps teams can provision, manage and experience cloud connectivity."

Stateless launched its Cloud Connect Service in May 2021, providing enterprises with end- to-end multi hybrid cloud connections through a single workflow. The service uses Stateless' software and works with cloud and network provider APIs to connect different data platforms such as Snowflake and Databricks and virtual compute across different clouds such as AWS and Azure.

Console Connect supports the growing cloud connectivity requirements of enterprises by allowing users to quote, order, deliver and manage their network connections to leading cloud platforms, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and others.

The platform orchestrates layer 2 connectivity across the PCCW Global network, which offers higher levels of network performance, security and speed, and provides extensive reach across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America.

