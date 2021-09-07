Log in
HKT Trust and HKT : Console Connect by PCCW Global and Stateless join forces to deliver end-to-end on-demand cloud connectivity

09/07/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Console Connect by PCCW Global and Stateless join forces to deliver

end-to-endon-demand cloud connectivity

HKT (SEHK:6823) - HONG KONG, September 7, 2021 - Console Connect by PCCW Global and Stateless Inc., the company putting data back in motion, have joined forces to make it easier for enterprises to manage, control and access their direct cloud connectivity to major cloud providers worldwide.

The collaboration brings together Console Connect's Software Defined Interconnection® platform, which is underpinned by one of the world's largest Tier 1 networks, with Stateless' microservices approach to layer 3 network functions. The collaboration will enable DevOps teams to easily spin up secure cloud connectivity for remote workers, vendors or newly acquired companies without burdening IT teams with complex connectivity management.

Mr. Murad Kablan, Chief Executive Officer of Stateless, said, "The IT infrastructure is drastically changing toward a complex distributed environment. Enterprises need to connect unlimited data points and services across different private and public clouds but the network connecting all of that is extremely complex and requires deep networking knowledge. At Stateless, we are changing the paradigm for networking by simplifying cloud connectivity with our software that runs on top of Console Connect's large and fast- growing fabric."

Through API, Stateless has integrated its Cloud Connect Service with the Console Connect platform, enabling on-demand and direct access to major cloud providers worldwide using the PCCW Global network.

Mr. Paul Gampe, Chief Technology Officer of PCCW Global, said, "Managing end-to-end cloud connectivity is a real challenge for DevOps teams worldwide. Console Connect is excited to be working alongside Stateless to help address this challenge and completely transform how DevOps teams can provision, manage and experience cloud connectivity."

Stateless launched its Cloud Connect Service in May 2021, providing enterprises with end- to-end multi hybrid cloud connections through a single workflow. The service uses Stateless' software and works with cloud and network provider APIs to connect different data platforms such as Snowflake and Databricks and virtual compute across different clouds such as AWS and Azure.

Console Connect supports the growing cloud connectivity requirements of enterprises by allowing users to quote, order, deliver and manage their network connections to leading cloud platforms, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and others.

The platform orchestrates layer 2 connectivity across the PCCW Global network, which offers higher levels of network performance, security and speed, and provides extensive reach across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America.

-#-

cont'd…

- 2 -

About Console Connect

Console Connect by PCCW Global is an easy-to-use platform for the Software Defined Interconnection® of businesses, applications and infrastructure. It allows users to self- provision private, high-performance connections between a global ecosystem of enterprise, carrier, cloud, SaaS, IoT, UCaaS, Security-as-a-Service, IX and other Network- as-a-Service partners.

Console Connect is the only digital platform that is underpinned by one of the world's largest private MPLS networks and a Tier 1 global IP network that is ranked in the top 10 for IPv4 and IPv6 peering, delivering higher levels of network performance, speed and security to meet the digital needs of today's interconnected businesses.

Accessible from 450+ data centers in 50+ countries worldwide, the platform is integrated with all major hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and more. Through the Console Connect portal or via its API, users can find, purchase and access a broad range of home-grown and third party software solutions. Visit www.consoleconnect.com for more information.

About Stateless

Stateless is software that puts data back in motion. The hybrid, multi-cloud data ecosystem has exploded. Data has become scattered and siloed and now is anywhere but where it needs to be. We free you to move data without sacrificing visibility, security, or control. Because we separate state from function, Stateless makes it possible for applications to talk to the network and for the network to talk right back. Easily replicate network configurations across users and endpoints, transition to network automation, and drive better data pipeline observability. Unlock a new level of network segmentation based on data taps and not just users or tenants. Stateless. Data in motion. Stateless is proudly based in Boulder, Colorado. Learn more at www.stateless.net.

For more information, please contact:

Ivan Ho

Nichole Sterling

PCCW Group

Vice President of Enterprise Business

Tel: +852 2883 8747

Development

Email: ivan.wy.ho@pccw.com

Stateless

Tel:

303 214 8839

Email:

nichole@stateless.net

Disclaimer

HKT Trust and HKT Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 09:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
