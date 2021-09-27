HKT Trust and HKT : Console Connect's on-demand Network-as-a-Service expands to mainland China through DCConnect

Console Connect's on-demandNetwork-as-a-Service

expands to mainland China through DCConnect

HKT (SEHK:6823) - HONG KONG, September 28, 2021 - Console Connect by PCCW Global has today extended its collaboration with DCConnect, a Hong Kong-based innovator of on-demand connectivity to data centers and cloud service providers, to offer businesses extensive reach to data centers across mainland China using on-demand, high- performance connectivity.

Console Connect and DCConnect have enabled network-to-network interconnection via API between the two software-defined platforms, allowing Console Connect users to instantly provision dedicated on-demand network services to mainland China from their existing Access Port.

The collaboration adds 45 on-net data center locations to the Console Connect Software Defined Interconnection® platform. Through the platform, users can instantly access leading data centers in some of mainland China's largest financial, retail and manufacturing hubs, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Underpinned by PCCW Global's high-performance network, Console Connect provides enterprises with a single end-to-end Service Level Agreement (SLA) for direct connections to mainland China from Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Users of the platform can experience lower latency and higher availability of bandwidth, as well as increased visibility and control over their network connections.

Mr. Jordick Wong, Senior Vice President of Innovation, Planning and Procurement, PCCW Global, said, "More of today's businesses are looking for seamless and secure access into key markets across mainland China. Through our latest collaboration with DCConnect, Console Connect can help enterprises connect faster into key markets across the country using our unique self-service management portal."

Console Connect is now accessible from more than 500 data centers in over 50 countries worldwide, and offers direct access to a large ecosystem of local and global cloud, SaaS, IX and IoT providers. Through the platform's MeetingPlace feature, users can order and provision partner services, such as remote peering, colocation, SaaS and business applications, as well as access a range of home-grown features and solutions from PCCW Global.

Console Connect and DCConnect first collaborated in 2019, when Console Connect began providing DCConnect customers with on-demand access to PCCW Global's extensive international network footprint via the Console Connect API. DCConnect is a leading software-defined enterprise and carrier platform in Asia, covering every major data center and cloud vendor in mainland China.

Mr. Henry Lam, Chief Executive Officer, DCConnect Global Ltd., said, "DCConnect is pleased to enhance our collaboration with Console Connect by seamlessly extending the reach of the Console Connect platform across mainland China. By linking the two software- defined platforms via API, we are making it easier than ever before for users to access our data center ecosystem in China."

