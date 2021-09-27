Log in
Summary

HKT Trust and HKT : Console Connect's on-demand Network-as-a-Service expands to mainland China through DCConnect

09/27/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Console Connect's on-demandNetwork-as-a-Service

expands to mainland China through DCConnect

HKT (SEHK:6823) - HONG KONG, September 28, 2021 - Console Connect by PCCW Global has today extended its collaboration with DCConnect, a Hong Kong-based innovator of on-demand connectivity to data centers and cloud service providers, to offer businesses extensive reach to data centers across mainland China using on-demand, high- performance connectivity.

Console Connect and DCConnect have enabled network-to-network interconnection via API between the two software-defined platforms, allowing Console Connect users to instantly provision dedicated on-demand network services to mainland China from their existing Access Port.

The collaboration adds 45 on-net data center locations to the Console Connect Software Defined Interconnection® platform. Through the platform, users can instantly access leading data centers in some of mainland China's largest financial, retail and manufacturing hubs, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Underpinned by PCCW Global's high-performance network, Console Connect provides enterprises with a single end-to-end Service Level Agreement (SLA) for direct connections to mainland China from Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Users of the platform can experience lower latency and higher availability of bandwidth, as well as increased visibility and control over their network connections.

Mr. Jordick Wong, Senior Vice President of Innovation, Planning and Procurement, PCCW Global, said, "More of today's businesses are looking for seamless and secure access into key markets across mainland China. Through our latest collaboration with DCConnect, Console Connect can help enterprises connect faster into key markets across the country using our unique self-service management portal."

Console Connect is now accessible from more than 500 data centers in over 50 countries worldwide, and offers direct access to a large ecosystem of local and global cloud, SaaS, IX and IoT providers. Through the platform's MeetingPlace feature, users can order and provision partner services, such as remote peering, colocation, SaaS and business applications, as well as access a range of home-grown features and solutions from PCCW Global.

Console Connect and DCConnect first collaborated in 2019, when Console Connect began providing DCConnect customers with on-demand access to PCCW Global's extensive international network footprint via the Console Connect API. DCConnect is a leading software-defined enterprise and carrier platform in Asia, covering every major data center and cloud vendor in mainland China.

Mr. Henry Lam, Chief Executive Officer, DCConnect Global Ltd., said, "DCConnect is pleased to enhance our collaboration with Console Connect by seamlessly extending the reach of the Console Connect platform across mainland China. By linking the two software- defined platforms via API, we are making it easier than ever before for users to access our data center ecosystem in China."

-#-

cont'd…

- 2 -

About Console Connect

Console Connect by PCCW Global is an easy-to-use platform for the Software Defined Interconnection® of businesses, applications and infrastructure. It allows users to self- provision private, high-performance connections between a global ecosystem of enterprises, carriers, clouds, SaaS providers, IoT ecosystems, UCaaS, Security-as-a- Service, IX and other Network-as-a-Service partners.

Console Connect is the only digital platform that is underpinned by one of the world's largest private MPLS networks and a Tier 1 global IP network that is ranked in the top 10 for IPv4 and IPv6 peering, and available on-demand, delivering higher levels of network performance, speed and security to meet the digital needs of today's interconnected businesses.

Accessible from 500+ data centers in 50+ countries worldwide, the platform is integrated with all major cloud providers. Through the Console Connect portal or via its API, users can find, purchase, and access a broad range of features and solutions. Visit www.consoleconnect.comfor more information.

About DCConnect Global Limited

DCConnect Global Ltd., headquartered in Hong Kong, is an innovator of on-demand connectivity to global data centres and Cloud Service Providers. DCConnect has developed innovative portal connectivity to global data centres and Cloud Providers via a comprehensive user interface. This provides users with a scalable, agile, flexible solution allowing users to define via a virtual port to cost-effectively turn up or turn down bandwidth within minutes.

DCConnect offers dedicated or white-labelled SDN software development to partners to facilitate network transformation with instant software capabilities. Network service providers and data centre operators are able to build their self-managed campus SDN with the white-labelled portal which enables API integration with any global or regional SDN players.

For more information, visit: http://www.dcconnectglobal.com

For more information, please contact:

Ivan Ho

DCConnect Global Ltd

PCCW Group

Tel: +852 2116 1941

Tel:

+852 2883 8747

Email: alliance@dcconnectglobal.com

Email:

ivan.wy.ho@pccw.com

Disclaimer

HKT Trust and HKT Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 03:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
