HKT Trust and HKT : Date of Board Meetings

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HKT Trust

(a trust constituted on November 7, 2011 under the laws of Hong Kong and managed by HKT Management Limited)

and

HKT Limited

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6823)

DATE OF BOARD MEETINGS

The board of directors of HKT Management Limited (the "Trustee-Manager", in its capacity as the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust) (the "Trustee-ManagerBoard") and the board of directors of HKT Limited (the "Company") (the "Company Board") announce that the meetings of the Trustee-Manager Board and the Company Board will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 for the purpose of, amongst other matters, approving the annual results of the HKT Trust, the Company together with the Company's subsidiaries and the Trustee-Manager for the year ended December 31, 2020 and considering the payment of a dividend/distribution, if applicable.

By order of the boards of

HKT Management Limited

and

HKT Limited

Bernadette M. Lomas

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, January 25, 2021

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Trustee-Manager and the Company are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Li Tzar Kai, Richard (Executive Chairman) and Hui Hon Hing, Susanna (Group Managing Director)

Non-Executive Directors:

Peter Anthony Allen; Chung Cho Yee, Mico; Li Fushen; Zhu Kebing and

Srinivas Bangalore Gangaiah (aka BG Srinivas)

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Professor Chang Hsin Kang, FREng, GBS, JP; Sunil Varma; Aman Mehta and Frances Waikwun Wong

- 2 -

