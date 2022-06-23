HKT Trust and HKT : New World Development and HKT form strategic alliance to accelerate digital transformation and bring cloud-based “Workplace for Tomorrow” to the Greater Bay Area

New World Development and HKT form strategic alliance to accelerate digital transformation and bring cloud-based "Workplace for Tomorrow" to the Greater Bay Area HKT (SEHK: 6823) - HONG KONG, 23 June 2022 - New World Development ("NWD") and HKT have formed a strategic alliance to accelerate the digital transformation of NWD's growing business ecosystem in Hong Kong and mainland China. The two parties have agreed to leverage the latest cloud-based technologies and create a "Workplace for Tomorrow" for seamless cross-border communication and collaboration. As a leading ICT and digital solutions provider in Hong Kong, HKT possesses solid experience in fixed and mobile integration, system integration and managed services. Applying its comprehensive expertise, HKT has assisted numerous enterprises across different industries in Hong Kong and mainland China in accelerating their digital transformation, utilising emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence ("AI"), Software-defined WAN ("SD-WAN") and cloud clouding. This new hybrid and versatile work model, together with multi-cloud adoption and comprehensive HKT Enterprise Managed Services ("EMS"), will drive business growth and operational efficiency, supporting NWD's fast expansion plans across mainland China, especially in the Greater Bay Area. Hybrid work model for seamless cross-border communication and collaboration As NWD fully adapts to the new normal, the introduction of the "Workplace for Tomorrow" will further empower its hybrid model that combines office and remote work. HKT will help NWD deploy a cloud-based virtual collaboration platform that leverages Microsoft technology, enabling a collaborative mobile workspace across Hong Kong and mainland China. The project will migrate over 10,000 NWD users across multiple regions to the new platform, building a new hub with enhanced communication and collaboration tools. The "Workplace for Tomorrow" will enhance staff mobility, facilitate team collaboration and boost productivity, allowing users to remotely perform simultaneous tasks and automate business operations. It is also in line with NWD's commitment to moving towards a paperless environment and achieving its carbon footprint objectives. Cloud-ready and full scalability with SD-WAN technology Under the strategic alliance, NWD's Hong Kong and cross-border network connectivity will be upgraded. Plans are underway to introduce the latest SD-WAN technology backed by cloud-based capabilities, which will effectively support fast business expansion by significantly reducing lead time - from three months to two weeks for network extension to new locations with multi-cloud platform connection, for example. cont'd …

As cybersecurity is imperative to NWD's digital transformation, the introduction of SD-WAN technology also serves to ensure secure connections between NWD's branches and offices in Hong Kong and mainland China, protecting NWD from ever-evolving cybersecurity attacks while providing support for its agile business expansion. Data centre consolidation with hybrid and multi-cloud environments With plans for NWD's data centre consolidation and gradual migration to hybrid and multi- cloud environments, the move will present a consolidated overview of NWD's cloud performance and usage across regions, while standardising data management process and reducing data duplication. The consolidation, in turn, will accelerate NWD's cloud application adoption, with faster time to market to stay ahead of competition and nimble support for unexpected bursts of high data traffic and mobile app usage. Comprehensive HKT Enterprise Managed Services With the fast pace of digital transformation comes increased demand for business-oriented technology support. HKT EMS will provide NWD with all-round managed services on the full range of ICT and digital technologies, including network, system and cloud management as well as a 24/7 centralised service helpdesk to address rising user expectations of business units within NWD. HKT will also contribute towards digital practice and workflow with augmented service- level agreement ("SLA"). The AI-enabled, automated Digital Operations Centre ("DOC") will empower predictive monitoring of business applications to further enhance manageability and visibility. Mr Paul Sin, Director of Technology & Transformation at New World Development, said, "Digital transformation is crucial for business resilience. Our strategic alliance with HKT enables us to achieve seamless cross-border communication and collaboration in Hong Kong and mainland China and drive innovation. It also facilitates our creation of scalable business solutions to stay ahead of competition." Mr Tom Chan, Managing Director of Commercial Group at HKT, said, "We are glad to form this strategic alliance to assist NWD in its digital transformation journey. Apart from our digital solutions expertise, our wealth of EMS will provide business-oriented technology management on network, cloud and cybersecurity for NWD to facilitate its digital transformation plan for Greater China, especially in the Greater Bay Area. Our EMS aims at providing all services relating to enterprises' digital transformation, enabling them to focus on the success of their core business." NWD will continue to work with HKT to explore the integration of the latest digital innovation and technologies with the aim of enhancing business performances, efficiency and customer satisfaction. -#- cont'd …

About HKT HKT (SEHK: 6823) is Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator. Its fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication and media entertainment services offer a unique quadruple-play experience. HKT meets the needs of the Hong Kong public and local and international businesses with a wide range of services, including local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, enterprise solutions, FinTech, e-commerce, big data analytics, media entertainment including the provision of interactive pay-TV services, and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting and contact centres. HKT is the first local mobile operator to launch a true 5G network in Hong Kong with differentiated value-added services. Backed by its substantial holding of 5G spectrum across all bands and a robust and extensive fibre backhaul infrastructure, HKT is committed to providing comprehensive 5G network coverage across the city. HKT delivers end-to-end integrated solutions employing emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, Internet of Things ("IoT") and artificial intelligence ("AI") to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and contribute to Hong Kong's development into a smart city.