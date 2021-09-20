HKT Trust and HKT : Now E offers free viewing of Oscar-winning movie The Father during World Alzheimer's Month

Now E offers free viewing of Oscar-winning movie The Father
during World Alzheimer's Month
HKT (SEHK:6823) - HONG KONG, September 20, 2021 - September is World Alzheimer's Month, and Now E and the Jockey Club Centre for Positive Ageing (JCCPA) is offering Oscar-winning movie The Father free to all Hong Kong viewers who have registered for a Now E account.
Mr. Derek Choi, Head of Pay TV, HKT, said, "Now E has always focused on diversity and inclusion in content acquisition. We aim to promote inspirational themes to our viewers by working with different parties. The collaboration with JCCPA raises public awareness of Alzheimer's disease and enables viewers to better understand this neurological condition."
Professor Timothy Kwok, Director of Jockey Club Centre for Positive Ageing, said, "September is World Alzheimer's Month, and JCCPA has organized various activities to raise awareness towards dementia including the collaboration with Now E, which provides a free platform for the general public with a Now E account to watch the award-winning movie The Father. As the first integrated dementia service organization in Hong Kong, JCCPA hopes that the movie will lead to more discussion on dementia. Through the movie and our sharing sessions, the public and even caregivers will gain a better understanding of the psychological needs of people with dementia, the daily difficulties they encounter and the kind of assistance and care we can offer to them."
The Father won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins) at this year's Academy Awards. The film is about a man who refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality. Viewers only need to register for a Now E account, go to NowE.com, click RENT, choose The Father and enter discount code DVPFJCFREE. Quotas are limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis*. For more information, please visit https://www.nowe.com/promotion/hkjc-thefather.
