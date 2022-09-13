Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. HKT Trust and HKT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6823   HK0000093390

HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED

(6823)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-13 am EDT
10.40 HKD   -0.57%
05:20aHKT TRUST AND HKT : PCCW Global collaborates with Syntropy to deliver network on demand through Web3 Open Bandwidth Exchange
PU
08/25HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/15UBS Adjusts HKT Trust and HKT's Price Target to HK$12.7 from HK$12.2, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HKT Trust and HKT : PCCW Global collaborates with Syntropy to deliver network on demand through Web3 Open Bandwidth Exchange

09/13/2022 | 05:20am EDT
PCCW Global collaborates with Syntropy to deliver network on

demand through Web3 Open Bandwidth Exchange

HKT (SEHK:6823) - Palo Alto, CA/Herndon, VA, Hong Kong, 13 September 2022 - PCCW Global, a leading international telecommunications service provider, is collaborating with Syntropy, a Web3 network software company, to deploy and operate Syntropy's Distributed Autonomous Routing Protocol ("DARP") nodes at strategic locations within the PCCW Global network.

Syntropy clients will pay to use routes identified by PCCW Global's DARP nodes as the best paths, allowing the provider to monetise unused bandwidth. Up until now, network operators have been unable to generate revenue from under-utilised links across their network. Syntropy and PCCW Global's collaboration represents a major step forward towards establishing an industry standard settlement layer for bandwidth on demand.

Web3 application developers, network infrastructure engineers and technical application owners can purchase network services on demand through an API. Transparent usage- based pricing marks a fundamental shift towards Web3 and away from legacy business models that create market inefficiencies.

Mr Domas Povilauskas, Co-founder & CEO of Syntropy, said, "This collaboration marks a tectonic shift as major enterprises begin adopting blockchain-basedsolutions and realise their immense potential. By joining forces with PCCW Global to build the Open Bandwidth Exchange ("OBX"), we will dramatically improve the public Internet, enabling businesses to get the fastest, most reliable paths between their data centres."

Syntropy's technology is one of the few use cases of Web3 that have true utility and widespread enterprise use cases. OBX is unlocking previously untapped bandwidth potential to prepare the Internet for the demands of VR, AR and the metaverse. The infrastructure built by PCCW Global will become a key part of Syntropy's OBX, allowing companies to purchase bandwidth on demand in the fastest, most cost-effective way.

Mr Paul Gampe, CTO of PCCW Global, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Syntropy and deploy DARP nodes across our network. This collaboration allows us to provide Syntropy clients with best-in-class bandwidth on demand and increase monetisation of our global infrastructure".

-#-

cont'd …

About Syntropy

Syntropy is building the next generation of the Internet infrastructure to make it ready for Web3. The open project is making the Internet quicker, more secure and reliable, and managed by its users while helping internet and telecommunications companies decrease latency, improve performance and save resources. Syntropy's distributed autonomous routing protocol (DARP) connects data centers across the globe and routes the data optimally while preserving privacy through native end-to-end encryption. Syntropy is already used by FTSE 100 companies such as Entain (LSE: ENT). Syntropy was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and engineers who launched thriving data center and communications companies, including Equinix (EQIX: NASDAQ), who faced the critical shortcoming of the current internet infrastructure and wanted to improve upon it. The company is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.syntropynet.com.

About PCCW Global

PCCW Global is a leading international communications service provider, offering the latest mobility, voice and data solutions to multinational enterprises, telecommunications partners, cloud and application service providers. With a network footprint reaching over 3,000 cities in 160+ countries across five continents, our truly global coverage combined with local on-the-ground knowledge has helped us build best-in-class global connections linking Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Our network supports a portfolio of integrated communications services including connectivity, applications, and tailored solutions integrated and orchestrated by the Console Connect on-demand digital Software Defined Interconnection® platform, one of the first global platforms to fully automate switching and routing of all communications for seamless interconnection.

To learn more about PCCW Global, please visit www.pccwglobal.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ivan Ho

Yury Molodtsov

PCCW Group

MA Family

Tel: +852 2883 8747

Email: yury@ma.family

Email: ivan.wy.ho@pccw.com

Disclaimer

HKT Trust and HKT Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 34 888 M 4 445 M 4 445 M
Net income 2022 4 982 M 635 M 635 M
Net Debt 2022 42 333 M 5 394 M 5 394 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 6,81%
Capitalization 79 221 M 10 094 M 10 094 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 45,1%
Technical analysis trends HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 10,46 HKD
Average target price 13,09 HKD
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hon Hing Hui Managing Director & Executive Director
Hong Kit Wong Chief Financial Officer
Tzar Kai Li Executive Chairman & Trustee Manager
Hsin Kang Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sunil Varma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED-0.19%10 094
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-17.71%179 580
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.62%139 632
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION25.78%98 588
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.91%97 626
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-37.66%64 973