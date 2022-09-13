HKT Trust and HKT : PCCW Global collaborates with Syntropy to deliver network on demand through Web3 Open Bandwidth Exchange

PCCW Global collaborates with Syntropy to deliver network on

demand through Web3 Open Bandwidth Exchange

HKT (SEHK:6823) - Palo Alto, CA/Herndon, VA, Hong Kong, 13 September 2022 - PCCW Global, a leading international telecommunications service provider, is collaborating with Syntropy, a Web3 network software company, to deploy and operate Syntropy's Distributed Autonomous Routing Protocol ("DARP") nodes at strategic locations within the PCCW Global network.

Syntropy clients will pay to use routes identified by PCCW Global's DARP nodes as the best paths, allowing the provider to monetise unused bandwidth. Up until now, network operators have been unable to generate revenue from under-utilised links across their network. Syntropy and PCCW Global's collaboration represents a major step forward towards establishing an industry standard settlement layer for bandwidth on demand.

Web3 application developers, network infrastructure engineers and technical application owners can purchase network services on demand through an API. Transparent usage- based pricing marks a fundamental shift towards Web3 and away from legacy business models that create market inefficiencies.

Mr Domas Povilauskas, Co-founder & CEO of Syntropy, said, "This collaboration marks a tectonic shift as major enterprises begin adopting blockchain-basedsolutions and realise their immense potential. By joining forces with PCCW Global to build the Open Bandwidth Exchange ("OBX"), we will dramatically improve the public Internet, enabling businesses to get the fastest, most reliable paths between their data centres."

Syntropy's technology is one of the few use cases of Web3 that have true utility and widespread enterprise use cases. OBX is unlocking previously untapped bandwidth potential to prepare the Internet for the demands of VR, AR and the metaverse. The infrastructure built by PCCW Global will become a key part of Syntropy's OBX, allowing companies to purchase bandwidth on demand in the fastest, most cost-effective way.

Mr Paul Gampe, CTO of PCCW Global, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Syntropy and deploy DARP nodes across our network. This collaboration allows us to provide Syntropy clients with best-in-class bandwidth on demand and increase monetisation of our global infrastructure".

