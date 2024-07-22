HKT launches app-based payment acceptance solution
Hong Kong merchants can now process payments anywhere from mobile phones
HKT (Stock Code: 6823) - HONG KONG, 22 July 2024 - HKT launches today the HKT POS mobile application ("HKT POS app"), a secured app-based payment acceptance solution which aims at offering flexibility, cost-effectiveness,eco-friendliness and ease of use for merchants in Hong Kong, particularly SMEs.
The HKT POS app enables merchants to turn mobile phones1 into payment acceptance terminals to support a wide range of electronic payment methods such as contactless cards, digital wallets2, and QR codes without the use of traditional hardware-centric POS terminals. Major payment means which are supported by the HKT POS app include Visa, Mastercard®, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Tap & Go3, FPS and PromptPay (while Alipay4 and WeChat Pay4 are expected to be available). Businesses can now process payment anywhere with the HKT POS app across a wide array of scenarios, from pop-up stores to direct sales and even delivery services at the customer's doorstep, extending sales opportunities beyond physical shops.
Unlike traditional POS terminals that require an additional device, the use of HKT POS app to accept payment only requires a mobile phone and internet connection. This lowers the barrier for accepting electronic payments, allowing merchants to quickly become ready for processing payments via the simple use of a mobile application.
With a HKT POS app subscription, merchants may also gain access to a portal for real- time tracking of sales, payment types, and buying preferences, enhancing data-drivendecision-making and adaptability to market trends and consumer demands.
Thermal paper, being non-recyclable generally, is commonly used by merchants for printing receipts. The use of thermal paper for printing receipts can be substituted by the email receipt feature on the HKT POS app that allows merchants to send receipts to their customers via email, which may save costs, reduce thermal paper consumption by a considerable amount and protect the environment.
Monita Leung, CEO of Digital Ventures, HKT, said, "HKT is committed to offering diverse payment solutions that cater to different business needs and operation models. Building upon the success of our well-received Smart POS terminal, the launch of HKT POS app enables us to offer a comprehensive duo of solutions for our merchants, equipping those who have previously been reliant on cash transactions with efficient payment alternatives. We believe the HKT POS app will further facilitate merchants in embracing digital solutions, thus contributing to Hong Kong's transformation to a smart city."
To promote the adoption of digital solutions and alleviate the financial burden on businesses, a promotion will be made available to eligible merchants under which they may subscribe to the HKT POS app for as little as HK$0 during the promotional period5. Additionally, from now until 31 December 2024, eligible SMEs, social enterprises, and NGOs may have their fees waived for FPS and Tap & Go3 transactions6.
For more information about the HKT POS app, please visit
www.hktmerchantservices.com/home/en/hktpos.html
HKT POS Mobile Application:
Business Scenario Examples8:
Pop-up stores
Delivery services
Direct sales
Notes
- Eligible Android phones which are NFC enabled with operating system 10 or above.
- For acceptance of Visa and Mastercard® payments.
- Tap & Go is operated by HKT Payment Limited (Stored Value Facilities Licence Number: SVF0002) and subject to its relevant terms and conditions (www.tapngo.com.hk/eng/tnc.html).
- Subject to further details to be announced onhttps://www.hktmerchantservices.com/home/en. Covers payments from both the Hong Kong and Mainland China versions of Alipay and WeChat Pay.
- Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. For more information, please contact our Merchant Hotline at +852 2888 3388. Promotion period and details will be announced onhttps://www.hktmerchantservices.com/home/en.
- Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions, please visithttps://www.hktmerchantservices.com/home/en/pdf/smes_special_transaction_fee_promotion_tnc.pdf.
- Usage of HKT POS app is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. For more information, please refer to the relevant application form(s).
- All contents are for reference only.
- # -
About HKT
HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.
For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt
