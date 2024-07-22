HKT launches app-based payment acceptance solution

Hong Kong merchants can now process payments anywhere from mobile phones

HKT (Stock Code: 6823) - HONG KONG, 22 July 2024 - HKT launches today the HKT POS mobile application ("HKT POS app"), a secured app-based payment acceptance solution which aims at offering flexibility, cost-effectiveness,eco-friendliness and ease of use for merchants in Hong Kong, particularly SMEs.

The HKT POS app enables merchants to turn mobile phones1 into payment acceptance terminals to support a wide range of electronic payment methods such as contactless cards, digital wallets2, and QR codes without the use of traditional hardware-centric POS terminals. Major payment means which are supported by the HKT POS app include Visa, Mastercard®, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Tap & Go3, FPS and PromptPay (while Alipay4 and WeChat Pay4 are expected to be available). Businesses can now process payment anywhere with the HKT POS app across a wide array of scenarios, from pop-up stores to direct sales and even delivery services at the customer's doorstep, extending sales opportunities beyond physical shops.

Unlike traditional POS terminals that require an additional device, the use of HKT POS app to accept payment only requires a mobile phone and internet connection. This lowers the barrier for accepting electronic payments, allowing merchants to quickly become ready for processing payments via the simple use of a mobile application.

With a HKT POS app subscription, merchants may also gain access to a portal for real- time tracking of sales, payment types, and buying preferences, enhancing data-drivendecision-making and adaptability to market trends and consumer demands.

Thermal paper, being non-recyclable generally, is commonly used by merchants for printing receipts. The use of thermal paper for printing receipts can be substituted by the email receipt feature on the HKT POS app that allows merchants to send receipts to their customers via email, which may save costs, reduce thermal paper consumption by a considerable amount and protect the environment.

Monita Leung, CEO of Digital Ventures, HKT, said, "HKT is committed to offering diverse payment solutions that cater to different business needs and operation models. Building upon the success of our well-received Smart POS terminal, the launch of HKT POS app enables us to offer a comprehensive duo of solutions for our merchants, equipping those who have previously been reliant on cash transactions with efficient payment alternatives. We believe the HKT POS app will further facilitate merchants in embracing digital solutions, thus contributing to Hong Kong's transformation to a smart city."