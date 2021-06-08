HKT Trust and HKT : PCCW Media and beIN SPORTS bring UEFA Champions League to Now TV customers from 2021/22 to 2023/24 seasons

PCCW Media and beIN SPORTS bring UEFA Champions League to

Now TV customers from 2021/22 to 2023/24 seasons

First TV platform in Hong Kong to reach the broadcast agreement to showcase four major world-class tournaments for the next 3 seasons

HKT (SEHK:6823) - HONG KONG, June 9, 2021 - PCCW Media and beIN Asia Pacific have extended their collaboration to offer live coverage of UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League to Hong Kong audiences from 2021/22 to 2023/24 seasons.

Now TV is the first TV platform in Hong Kong that collaborates with beIN SPORTS to bring all four European football tournaments to Hong Kong audiences starting from this September.

Selective matches from these four tournaments will be aired on beIN SPORTS MAX (Ch. 643), beIN SPORTS MAX 2 (Ch. 644) and beIN SPORTS MAX 3 (Ch.645) on Now TV and Now E. Concurrently, Now TV customers can also enjoy beIN SPORTS' coverage of live matches on-the-go via the Now Player app, or relive their favorite matches using Now TV's Video-on-Demand service.

By consolidating the coverage of these four top class events along with Premier League, LaLiga and the highly anticipated UEFA EURO 2020TM on Now TV, we will be offering Hong Kong viewers some of the most exciting football action all on one platform in 2021.

Mr. Derek Choi, Head of Pay-TV, PCCW Media, said, "We are pleased to extend our collaboration with beIN SPORTS. The continued broadcast of UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, and the introduction of UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League have reaffirmed our commitment to bringing world-class football action to Hong Kong viewers. We look forward to working with beIN SPORTS for the coming three seasons."

Mr. Mike Kerr, Managing Director, beIN Asia Pacific, said, "It is fantastic to be able to extend our great partnership with PCCW Media. We have been working closely with PCCW Media to bring some of the best football action to fans in Hong Kong and are immensely grateful for their unwavering support. The continuation of top-tier European football, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, and with the newly added UEFA Conference League and UEFA Youth League, once again demonstrates our commitment to deliver an amazing football experience on beIN SPORTS."

The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League will be available on both Now TV and Now E platforms from September 2021.

For subscription details, please call Now TV customer service hotline +852 2888 0008 or visit the website at nowtv.now.com.

