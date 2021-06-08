HKT Trust and HKT : PCCW Media and beIN SPORTS bring UEFA Champions League to Now TV customers from 2021/22 to 2023/24 seasons

PCCW Media and beIN SPORTS bring UEFA Champions League to
Now TV customers from 2021/22 to 2023/24 seasons
First TV platform in Hong Kong to reach the broadcast agreement to showcase four major world-class tournaments for the next 3 seasons
HKT (SEHK:6823) - HONG KONG, June 9, 2021 - PCCW Media and beIN Asia Pacific have extended their collaboration to offer live coverage of UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League to Hong Kong audiences from 2021/22 to 2023/24 seasons.
Now TV is the first TV platform in Hong Kong that collaborates with beIN SPORTS to bring all four European football tournaments to Hong Kong audiences starting from this September.
Selective matches from these four tournaments will be aired on beIN SPORTS MAX (Ch. 643), beIN SPORTS MAX 2 (Ch. 644) and beIN SPORTS MAX 3 (Ch.645) on Now TV and Now E. Concurrently, Now TV customers can also enjoy beIN SPORTS' coverage of live matches on-the-go via the Now Player app, or relive their favorite matches using Now TV's Video-on-Demand service.
By consolidating the coverage of these four top class events along with Premier League, LaLiga and the highly anticipated UEFA EURO 2020TM on Now TV, we will be offering Hong Kong viewers some of the most exciting football action all on one platform in 2021.
Mr. Derek Choi, Head of Pay-TV, PCCW Media, said, "We are pleased to extend our collaboration with beIN SPORTS. The continued broadcast of UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, and the introduction of UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League have reaffirmed our commitment to bringing world-class football action to Hong Kong viewers. We look forward to working with beIN SPORTS for the coming three seasons."
Mr. Mike Kerr, Managing Director, beIN Asia Pacific, said, "It is fantastic to be able to extend our great partnership with PCCW Media. We have been working closely with PCCW Media to bring some of the best football action to fans in Hong Kong and are immensely grateful for their unwavering support. The continuation of top-tier European football, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, and with the newly added UEFA Conference League and UEFA Youth League, once again demonstrates our commitment to deliver an amazing football experience on beIN SPORTS."
The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League will be available on both Now TV and Now E platforms from September 2021.
For subscription details, please call Now TV customer service hotline +852 2888 0008 or visit the website at nowtv.now.com.
About Now TV
Now TV is the leading pay-TV service in Hong Kong and the media entertainment arm of HKT, Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator.
Since its launch in 2003, Now TV has been offering top-notch live sporting events and world-class entertainment programs, delighting viewers with movies and TV series they love and keeping customers informed with quality news and documentaries. From Asian to Western, local to international, STEM for kids to infotainment, Now TV has something for everyone. Customers can access Now TV's premium content on demand and through linear TV channels as well as the companion apps "Now Player", "Now Sports" and "Now Player Junior".
Now TV Official Website: www.nowtv.now.com
Now TV Official Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/NowTV.hongkong
About PCCW Media Limited
PCCW Media Limited is a leading, fully integrated multimedia and entertainment company headquartered in Hong Kong.
PCCW Media operates the leading pay-TV service in Hong Kong under the Now TV brand offering more than 150 linear channels and an extensive on demand library of local and international programming. Now TV provides an unbeatable lineup of exclusive live sports events, first run Hollywood blockbusters, drama series, variety shows and lifestyle programs. Premium content can also be accessed by subscribers via the Now Player companion app. PCCW Media also offers its content via Now E, subscription based one- stop entertainment platform with international and Asian dramas, movies and world-class sports events, which is designed to meet the needs of millennial viewers.
About HKT
HKT (SEHK: 6823) is Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator. Its fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication and media entertainment services offer a unique quadruple-play experience. HKT meets the needs of the Hong Kong public and local and international businesses with a wide range of services including local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, media entertainment, enterprise solutions and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting and contact centers.
HKT is the first local mobile operator to launch a true 5G network with differentiated value- added services. Backed by its substantial holding of 5G spectrum across all bands and a robust and extensive fiber backhaul infrastructure, HKT is committed to providing comprehensive 5G network coverage across the city.
HKT delivers end-to-end integrated solutions employing emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and contribute to Hong Kong's development into a smart city.
Riding on its massive loyal customer base, HKT has also built a digital ecosystem integrating its loyalty program, e-commerce, travel, insurance, FinTech and HealthTech services. The ecosystem deepens HKT's relationship with its customers thereby enhancing customer retention and engagement.
For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.
About beIN Asia Pacific
beIN Asia Pacific is a multi-platform media company. Offering a stellar line-up of live sporting events through its premium brand, beIN SPORTS, we serve passionate fans with great coverage, news and analysis of the top leagues and competitions from around the planet, as well as exclusive and never-before-available content. beIN SPORTS is available in 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore, we are part of beIN Media Group, the fastest-growing global media and entertainment company with over 60 channels worldwide. For more information on beIN Media Group, please visit beinmediagroup.com or contact mediaoffice@bein.com.
For more information, please contact:
Ivan Ho
Magdalene Ng
PCCW
beIN Asia Pacific
Tel: +852 2883 8747
Email: ngma@bein.com
Email: ivan.wy.ho@pccw.com
Issued by HKT Limited.
HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.
