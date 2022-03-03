Log in
    6823   HK0000093390

HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED

(6823)
HKT Trust and HKT : stands with you against COVID-19

03/03/2022 | 05:30am EST
HKT stands with you against COVID-19

HKT (SEHK: 6823) - HONG KONG, March 3, 2022 - As the pandemic's severe fifth wave strikes Hong Kong, as a premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator, HKT has led proactive efforts to build additional mobile network base stations to provide comprehensive 5G coverage for the eight new community treatment facilities (also known as mobile cabin hospitals), community isolation facilities, and quarantine facilities. This enables those who need to stay at Government-designated quarantine centers to maintain contact with the outside world.

Meanwhile, CSL Mobile, a member of HKT, took action to show its support to all frontline healthcare workers, such as those who have had to temporarily move out of their homes due to the nature of their work to ensure the safety of their family. By providing free local mobile data, we hoped to keep them connected with their family. Details are as follows:

  • Healthcare workers who are existing customers of csl and 1O1O have been able to contact us via WhatsApp (csl: 6656 2123 / 1O1O: 6537 1010) to obtain 200GB of 5G/4G local mobile data for free (100GB every 30 days for a total of 60days).
  • Starting tomorrow, healthcare workers who are currently not customers of csl or 1O1O are invited to present a copy of their staff identity card at one of our csl shops or 1O1O
    centers to receive a SIM card for 200GB of 5G local mobile data free of charge^.(100GB every 30 days for a total of 60days).

Due to the pandemic situation, business hours for csl shops and 1O1O centers will be adjusted. For enquiries, please call +852 2512 3123 (then press 6, 1, and 2) for csl shops, or +852 2888 1010 (then press 6, 1, and 1) for 1O1O centers.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, customers of csl and 1O1O who had to urgently move into a designated quarantine center or hotel have been provided with 100GB of local mobile data (valid for 30 days), complimentary Now Select Service and complimentary MOOV 16-bit Music Service to help them pass the time.

These arrangements are also applicable to the eight community mobile cabin hospitals currently under construction, community isolation facilities, and quarantine facilities. Customers can simply send a photo of their room number in the quarantine center or hotel and the relevant document issued by the Government to us through WhatsApp (csl: 6656 2123 / 1O1O: 6537 1010) to obtain local mobile data and related value-added services free of charge.

Our 5G network covers the eight new community treatment facilities, designated community isolation facilities, and quarantine facilities:

Community Treatment Facilities

Penny's Bay

Tam

Mei, Yuen

Hung Shui Kiu, near

A site located in Fanling North

Former runway

Long

Kai Pak Ling Road

New Development Area, next

area of Kai Tak

Former site

of

Tsing Yi Town Lot No.

to Ma Sik Road, Fanling

The

Boxes,

San

200

A site on the south-eastern

Tin

part of the Hong Kong

Boundary Crossing Facilities

Island of the Hong Kong-

Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

- 2 -

Community Isolation Facilities

Penny's Bay Community Isolation

Dorsett Mongkok Hotel

Regala Skycity Hotel

Facility

Ramada Hong Kong Grand Hotel

Block 1, Queen's Hill Estate

Dorsett Tsuen Wan Hotel

Best Western Hotel Causeway

Nina Hotel Causeway Bay

iClub Ma Tau Wai Hotel

Bay

Nina Hotel Kowloon East

iClub Fortress Hill Hotel

Hotel Ease Mong Kok

Crowne Plaza Hong Kong

Regal Oriental Hotel

Dorsett Kwun Tong Hotel

Kowloon East

Silka Tsuen Wan Hotel

Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday

Tsing Yi Community Isolation

Silka Seaview Hotel

Village

Facility

Ramada Hong Kong Harbour

View Hotel

Quarantine Facilities

Cosmo Hotel Hong Kong

Grand City Hotel

Junior Police Call Permanent Activity Centre

Silka Far East Hotel

Sai Kung Outdoor Recreation Centre

- # -

  • Free 5G service remains valid for a total of 60 days, starting the day the SIM card is activated. If the total entitlement of 200GB of free local 5G data is consumed before the 60th day, the service will be terminated and your local data entitlement cannot be topped up in any way. Unless otherwise specified, this promotional offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount, offer or promotion. CSL Mobile Limited reserves the right to terminate or change the free entitlement, service plan or Terms & Conditions at any time without notice. In the event of dispute, we reserve the right of final and binding determination. For details, please visit www.hkcsl.com or www.1010.com.hk.

About HKT

HKT (SEHK: 6823) is Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator. Its fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication and media entertainment services offer a unique quadruple-play experience. HKT meets the needs of the Hong Kong public and local and international businesses with a wide range of services including local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, media entertainment, enterprise solutions and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting and contact centers.

HKT is the first local mobile operator to launch a true 5G network with differentiated value- added services. Backed by its substantial holding of 5G spectrum across all bands and a robust and extensive fiber backhaul infrastructure, HKT is committed to providing comprehensive 5G network coverage across the city.

HKT delivers end-to-end integrated solutions employing emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and contribute to Hong Kong's development into a smart city.

Riding on its massive loyal customer base, HKT has also built a digital ecosystem integrating its loyalty program, e-commerce, travel, insurance, FinTech and HealthTech services. The ecosystem deepens HKT's relationship with its customers thereby enhancing customer retention and engagement.

For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt

- 3 -

For media enquiries, please call:

Stella Wong

Group Communications

Tel: +852 2888 2253

Email: stella.wm.wong@pccw.com

Issued by HKT Limited.

HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.

Disclaimer

HKT Trust and HKT Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 10:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
