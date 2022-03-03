HKT Trust and HKT : stands with you against COVID-19

HKT stands with you against COVID-19

HKT (SEHK: 6823) - HONG KONG, March 3, 2022 - As the pandemic's severe fifth wave strikes Hong Kong, as a premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator, HKT has led proactive efforts to build additional mobile network base stations to provide comprehensive 5G coverage for the eight new community treatment facilities (also known as mobile cabin hospitals), community isolation facilities, and quarantine facilities. This enables those who need to stay at Government-designated quarantine centers to maintain contact with the outside world.

Meanwhile, CSL Mobile, a member of HKT, took action to show its support to all frontline healthcare workers, such as those who have had to temporarily move out of their homes due to the nature of their work to ensure the safety of their family. By providing free local mobile data, we hoped to keep them connected with their family. Details are as follows:

Healthcare workers who are existing customers of csl and 1O1O have been able to contact us via WhatsApp (csl: 6656 2123 / 1O1O: 6537 1010) to obtain 200GB of 5G/4G local mobile data for free (100GB every 30 days for a total of 60days).

Starting tomorrow, healthcare workers who are currently not customers of csl or 1O1O are invited to present a copy of their staff identity card at one of our csl shops or 1O1O

centers to receive a SIM card for 200GB of 5G local mobile data free of charge ^. (100GB every 30 days for a total of 60days).

Due to the pandemic situation, business hours for csl shops and 1O1O centers will be adjusted. For enquiries, please call +852 2512 3123 (then press 6, 1, and 2) for csl shops, or +852 2888 1010 (then press 6, 1, and 1) for 1O1O centers.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, customers of csl and 1O1O who had to urgently move into a designated quarantine center or hotel have been provided with 100GB of local mobile data (valid for 30 days), complimentary Now Select Service and complimentary MOOV 16-bit Music Service to help them pass the time.

These arrangements are also applicable to the eight community mobile cabin hospitals currently under construction, community isolation facilities, and quarantine facilities. Customers can simply send a photo of their room number in the quarantine center or hotel and the relevant document issued by the Government to us through WhatsApp (csl: 6656 2123 / 1O1O: 6537 1010) to obtain local mobile data and related value-added services free of charge.

Our 5G network covers the eight new community treatment facilities, designated community isolation facilities, and quarantine facilities:

Community Treatment Facilities