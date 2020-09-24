Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  HL Acquisitions Corp.    HCCH   VGG4603R1064

HL ACQUISITIONS CORP.

(HCCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HL Acquisitions Corp Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Extension at October 2, 2020 Shareholder Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 06:01am EDT

New York, NY, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HL Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: HCCH) (“HL” or the “Company”) reminds shareholders to vote in favor of the proposal to extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination from October 2, 2020 to January 2, 2021 (the “Extension Amendment Proposal”) at its special meeting of shareholders to be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The purpose of the Extension Amendment Proposal is to allow the Company more time to complete its previously announced business combination with Fusion Welcome – Fuel, S.A. (“Fusion”), an innovator in rapidly developing Green Hydrogen sector. Shareholders are not being asked to vote on the proposed business combination at this time. A separate vote on the proposed business combination will take place in the coming weeks.

Should HL not receive votes representing at least 65% of its outstanding shares, it will need to commence the liquidation process and shareholders will be unable to capitalize on the potential opportunity presented by the business combination with Fusion.

Every shareholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the shareholder holds.  ﻿HL requests that each shareholder promptly submit its proxy votes electronically or by telephone.  To vote electronically, shareholders should go to the website shown on their voting instruction form or proxy card received in the mail. For telephone voting, shareholders should call the toll free number shown on the front of their voting instruction form or proxy card received in the mail. There is a control number on the front of such voting instruction form or proxy card. Shareholders should have the control number ready when calling or logging on and then should follow the step-by-step instructions. Shareholders voting by mail must vote, sign and date their vote instruction form or proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope provided.

HL strongly recommends that shareholders submit their proxies electronically or by telephone by 11:59p.m. ET on October 1, 2020, the day before the special meeting, to ensure that their shares will be represented at the special meeting. Further instructions on how to vote shareholder shares are in the proxy materials that were mailed to shareholders on or about September 14, 2020 in connection with the special meeting.

If shareholders have any questions or need assistance voting their shares, please contact Advantage Proxy, HL’s proxy solicitor, by calling toll-free at 1-877-870-8565 or collect at 1-206-870-8565 or by email to ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

Forward looking statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, which may be outside of HL’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statement. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:
Jeffrey E. Schwarz
Chief Executive Officer
HL Acquisitions Corp.
(212) 486-8100


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HL ACQUISITIONS CORP.
06:01aHL Acquisitions Corp Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Extension at Oc..
GL
09/14HL Acquisitions Corp provides update on Business Combination with Fusion Fuel..
GL
07/02HL ACQUISITIONS : Announces Extension Vote Results ⇒
PU
06/08HL Acquisitions Corp. executes Business Combination Agreement with Fusion We..
GL
2019HL Acquisitions Corp. to Acquire Equity Interests of Chi Energie (Singapore) ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,20 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,75 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,3 M 22,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart HL ACQUISITIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
HL Acquisitions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HL ACQUISITIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Evan Schwarz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Drechsler CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Rune Magnus Lundetræ Independent Director
Ajay Khandelwal Independent Director
Jonathan G. Guss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HL ACQUISITIONS CORP.2.13%22
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.08%23 262
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB0.95%11 264
KINNEVIK AB46.72%10 351
LIFCO AB (PUBL)15.47%6 685
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%4 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group