    600398   CNE0000016H3

HLA GROUP CORP., LTD.

(600398)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
4.580 CNY   -0.65%
Myanmar junta executes four democracy activists
RE
Myanmar junta execute four democracy activists - state media
RE
Immunocore Holdings Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Trial of IMC-M113V to Treat HIV Patients
MT
Myanmar junta executes four democracy activists

07/24/2022 | 10:29pm EDT
(Reuters) - Myanmar's military authorities have executed four democracy activists accused of helping carry out "terror acts", state media said on Monday, the Southeast Asian nation's first executions in decades.

Sentenced to death in January in a closed-door trial, the four men had been accused of helping militias to fight the army that seized power in a coup last year and unleashed a bloody crackdown on its opponents.

The sentences had drawn international condemnation, with two U.N. experts calling them a "vile attempt at instilling fear" among the people.

Among those executed were democracy figure Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Jimmy, and former lawmaker and hip-hop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw, the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.

Kyaw Min Yu, 53, and Phyo Zeya Thaw, a 41-year-old ally of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, lost their appeals against the sentences in June. The two others executed were Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.

The four had been charged under the counter-terrorism law and the penal code and the punishment was carried out according to prison procedure, the paper said, without elaborating. Previous executions in Myanmar have been by hanging.

An activist group, the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP), said Myanmar's last judicial executions were in the late 1980s.

A military spokesman did not immediately respond to telephone calls to seek comment.

Last month military spokesman Zaw Min Tun defended the death penalty, saying it was used in many countries.

"At least 50 innocent civilians, excluding security forces, died because of them," he told a televised news conference.

"How can you say this is not justice?" he asked. "Required actions are needed to be done in the required moments."

Thazin Nyunt Aung, the wife of Phyo Zeyar Thaw, said she had not been told of her husband's execution. Other relatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Myanmar has been in chaos since last year's coup, with conflict spreading nationwide after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in cities.

The AAPP says more than 2,100 people have been killed by the security forces since the coup, but the junta says the figure is exaggerated.

The true picture of violence has been hard to assess as clashes have spread to more remote areas where ethnic minority insurgent groups are also fighting the military.

The latest executions close off any chance of ending the unrest, said Myanmar analyst Richard Horsey, of the International CRISIS group.

"Any possibility of dialogue to end the crisis created by the coup has now been removed," Horsey told Reuters.

"This is the regime demonstrating that it will do what it wants and listen to no one. It sees this as a demonstration of strength, but it may be a serious miscalculation."

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies and Michael Perry; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Clarence Fernandez)


Financials
Sales 2022 21 362 M 3 164 M 3 164 M
Net income 2022 2 586 M 383 M 383 M
Net cash 2022 10 475 M 1 551 M 1 551 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,54x
Yield 2022 7,73%
Capitalization 19 784 M 2 930 M 2 930 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 22 628
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart HLA GROUP CORP., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hla Group Corp., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HLA GROUP CORP., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,58 CNY
Average target price 6,52 CNY
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dong Sheng Gu General Manager & Director
Ya Ping Qian Chief Financial Officer & Director
Li Chen Zhou Chairman
Longying Tan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gang Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HLA GROUP CORP., LTD.-28.55%2 930
JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD51.32%1 951
OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.-7.53%1 496
BAOXINIAO HOLDING CO., LTD.-19.28%878
JOEONE CO., LTD.-32.69%708
CHINA LILANG LIMITED-12.39%583