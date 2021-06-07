Departure of Directors or Certain Officers: Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers: Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 4, 2021, the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc., a Delaware company (the 'Company') elected Alan N. Finkelstein to the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Finkelstein, 74, is a Florida Certified Public Accountant and has over 50 years in tax and accounting experience. Mr. Finkelstein is currently a sole practitioner. From 2016 to 2021, Mr. Finkelstein was a director of various of the Company's subsidiaries as well as a director and consultant of HMGA, Inc. (the 'Advisor'), Trustee of Transco Realty Trust and director of Transco's wholly owned subsidiary Masscap Investment Company, Inc. He is a graduate of the University of Florida.

Mr. Finkelstein will be compensated in accordance with the Company's standard compensation policies and practices for the Board, the components of which were disclosed in the Company's Proxy Statement for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 27, 2020, in the section entitled 'Compensation of Directors and Executive Officers.' There are no transactions or relationships between the Company and Mr. Finkelstein that are reportable under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. Mr. Finkelstein is expected to stand for reelection to the Board at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.