    HMG   US4042321004

HMG/COURTLAND PROPERTIES, INC.

(HMG)
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers: Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

06/07/2021 | 03:21pm EDT
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers: Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 4, 2021, the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc., a Delaware company (the 'Company') elected Alan N. Finkelstein to the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Finkelstein, 74, is a Florida Certified Public Accountant and has over 50 years in tax and accounting experience. Mr. Finkelstein is currently a sole practitioner. From 2016 to 2021, Mr. Finkelstein was a director of various of the Company's subsidiaries as well as a director and consultant of HMGA, Inc. (the 'Advisor'), Trustee of Transco Realty Trust and director of Transco's wholly owned subsidiary Masscap Investment Company, Inc. He is a graduate of the University of Florida.

Mr. Finkelstein will be compensated in accordance with the Company's standard compensation policies and practices for the Board, the components of which were disclosed in the Company's Proxy Statement for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 27, 2020, in the section entitled 'Compensation of Directors and Executive Officers.' There are no transactions or relationships between the Company and Mr. Finkelstein that are reportable under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. Mr. Finkelstein is expected to stand for reelection to the Board at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Disclaimer

HMG Courtland Properties Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 19:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,00 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,05 M - -
Net cash 2020 7,64 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,1x
Yield 2020 4,73%
Capitalization 11,9 M 11,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -60,8x
EV / Sales 2020 829x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Maurice A. Weiner Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Carlos Camarotti Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Richard N. Wiener Independent Director
Alexander J. Arader Independent Director
Charles M. Dusseau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMG/COURTLAND PROPERTIES, INC.0.00%12
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)9.97%70 355
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.11.23%43 697
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.3.29%27 154
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.27%26 307
SEGRO PLC11.91%18 027