HML : Proposed cancellation of trading on AIM 15th September 2020

HML Holdings plc

('HML' or the 'Company')

Notification pursuant to AIM Rule 41

Proposed cancellation of trading on AIM

The Company notes the announcement on 11 September 2020 by BDB Nominee Company Limited ('BDB') that its recommended all-cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of HML Holdings (the 'Offer') has become unconditional in all respects.

BDB has acquired, or agreed to acquire, HML Shares representing in excess of 75 per cent. of the voting rights of HML. Accordingly, at the request of BDB, and as set out in the Offer Document published on 21 August 2020, the Board has applied for the cancellation of admission to trading on AIM of HML Shares (the 'Delisting').

Further to the Company's previous announcements in relation to the Delisting, the Company confirms that it has agreed with AIM that the Delisting is expected to occur on 13 October 2020. Admission of the HML Shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled without the requirement for a resolution of shareholders approving such cancellation pursuant to Rule 41 of the AIM Rules.

It is anticipated that the cancellation of listing and trading will take effect on or shortly after 7.00 a.m. (London time) on 13 October 2020.

The Delisting will significantly reduce the liquidity and marketability of any HML Shares not acquired by BDB and the Board therefore recommends those HML Shareholders who have not already accepted the Offer to accept the Offer as soon as possible. The procedure for acceptance of the Offer is set out in the Offer Document.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer Document.

