ROCHESTER, MN - July26, 2023 - HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (Nasdaq:HMNF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock, payable on September 7, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2023. The declaration and amount of any future cash dividends remains subject to the sole discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend upon many factors, including the Company's results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements, regulatory and contractual restrictions, business strategy and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.
General Information
HMN and Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank) are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. The Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates two loan origination offices located in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin.
HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company of Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The Bank's portfolio includes real estate, which includes single-family, multi-family and commercial, construction and development; consumer; and commercial business. It offers conventional fixed rate single-family loans that have maximum terms of 30 years. It typically sells the majority of fixed rate loan originations with terms to maturity of 15 years or greater that are eligible for sale in the secondary market. The commercial real estate and multi-family loan portfolio includes loans secured by motels, hotels, apartment buildings, churches, manufacturing plants, land developments, office buildings, movie theaters, shopping malls, nursing homes, restaurants, warehouses, and other non-residential building properties primarily located in the upper Midwestern portion of the United States.