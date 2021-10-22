HMN Financial : Announces Third Quarter Results, October 21, 2021 10/22/2021 | 11:34am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1016 Civic Center Drive NW  Rochester, MN 55901  Phone (507) 535-1200 Fax (507) 535-1301 NEWS RELEASE CONTACT: Bradley Krehbiel Chief Executive Officer, President HMN Financial, Inc. (507) 252-7169 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE HMN FINANCIAL, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS Third Quarter Summary Net income of $3.6 million, up $0.5 million, compared to $3.1 million in third quarter of 2020

Diluted earnings per share of $0.81, up $0.14, compared to $0.67 in third quarter of 2020

Provision for loan losses of ($0.9) million, down $1.7 million from $0.8 million in third quarter of 2020

Gain on sales of loans of $1.5 million, down $1.5 million from $3.0 million in third quarter of 2020

Net interest income of $8.0 million, up $0.7 million from $7.3 million in third quarter of 2020

Net interest margin of 3.32%, down 8 basis points, compared to 3.40% in third quarter of 2020 Year to Date Summary Net income of $11.6 million, up $4.4 million, compared to $7.2 million in first nine months of 2020

Diluted earnings per share of $2.55, up $1.01, compared to $1.54 in first nine months of 2020

Provision for loan losses of ($2.4) million, down $3.9 million from $1.5 million in first nine months of 2020

Gain on sales of loans of $4.9 million, down $1.6 million from $6.5 million in first nine months of 2020

Net interest income of $23.2 million, up $1.8 million from $21.4 million in the first nine months of 2020

Net interest margin of 3.31%, down 26 basis points, compared to 3.57% in first nine months of 2020 Net Income Summary Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, $ 2021 2020 $ 2021 2020 Net income .................................................................. 3,619 3,101 11,565 7,177 Diluted earnings per share ........................................ 0.81 0.67 2.55 1.54 Return on average assets (annualized) ..................... 1.45 % 1.39 % 1.60 % 1.15 % Return on average equity (annualized) .................... 13.18 % 12.50 % 14.57 % 9.98 % Book value per share.................................................. $ 23.93 20.91 $ 23.93 20.91 ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA, October 21, 2021 - HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (Nasdaq:HMNF), the $1.0 billion holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.5 million, compared to net income of $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.81, an increase of $0.14 per share, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.67 for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $1.7 million decrease in the provision for loan losses. The provision for loan losses decreased primarily because of a reduction in certain loan loss reserve percentages as a result of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio and economic improvements related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net interest income also increased $0.7 million primarily because of an increase in the yield enhancements realized Page 1 of 12 on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that were repaid during the period. These increases in net income between the periods were partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in mortgage loan activity. Income tax expense also increased $0.3 million as a result of the increased pre-tax income between the periods. President's Statement "We are pleased to report the positive quarterly financial results that include increased net interest income which reflects our active participation in the PPP and a credit loan loss provision which reflects the improving credit quality of our loan portfolio," said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN. "We are also pleased with the asset growth that we continue to experience and the positive impact it had on our net interest income." Third Quarter Results Net Interest Income Net interest income was $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.7 million, or 10.3%, from $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. Interest income was $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.5 million, or 5.7%, from $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. Interest income increased primarily because of the $0.8 million in yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans that were repaid during the period. Interest income also increased because of the $107.7 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods. These increases in interest income were partially offset by a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets which was 3.47% for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 24 basis points from 3.71% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the decrease in the prime rate that occurred in the first quarter of 2020, which lowered the rate on adjustable rate loans in the portfolio as well as any new or renewing fixed rate loans that were originated since that time. Interest expense was $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 45.1%, from $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased despite the $96.6 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.16% for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 18 basis points from 0.34% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the decrease in deposit rates as a result of the decrease in the federal funds rate in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.32%, a decrease of 8 basis points, compared to 3.40% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the decrease in the prime rate that occurred in the first quarter of 2020. Page 2 of 12 A summary of the Company's net interest margin for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is as follows: For the Three Month Period Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Interest Average Interest Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale ............................................... $ 215,811 514 0.94 % $ 103,132 434 1.67 % Loans held for sale ............................................................. 5,991 40 2.63 9,309 65 2.76 Single family loans, net ..................................................... 164,591 1,442 3.48 134,460 1,325 3.92 Commercial loans, net ....................................................... 420,062 5,840 5.52 474,325 5,390 4.52 Consumer loans, net........................................................... 43,955 515 4.65 60,473 709 4.66 Other................................................................................... 110,173 50 0.18 71,180 26 0.15 ........................................................Total interest-earning assets 960,583 8,401 3.47 852,879 7,949 3.71 Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits: Checking accounts ............................................................. 155,373 45 0.11 129,276 41 0.13 Savings accounts................................................................ 115,526 18 0.06 93,022 17 0.07 Money market accounts ..................................................... 249,335 138 0.22 221,991 190 0.34 Certificate accounts............................................................ 91,595 159 0.69 111,847 408 1.45 ..................................................Total interest-bearing liabilities 611,829 556,136 Non-interest checking ........................................................ 259,721 219,512 Other non-interest bearing deposits ................................... 2,923 2,218 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest- bearing deposits........................................................................ $ 874,473 360 0.16 $ 777,866 656 0.34 .....................................................................Net interest income $ 8,041 $ 7,293 ................................................................Net interest rate spread 3.31 % 3.37 % ......................................................................Net interest margin 3.32 % 3.40 % For the Nine Month Period Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Interest Average Interest Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale.................................................. $ 192,877 1,514 1.05 % $ 100,889 1,371 1.81 % Loans held for sale ............................................................... 5,303 114 2.88 6,942 156 2.99 Single family loans, net........................................................ 154,992 4,189 3.61 130,441 3,907 4.00 Commercial loans, net.......................................................... 433,514 16,783 5.18 446,580 15,781 4.72 Consumer loans, net ............................................................. 47,779 1,668 4.67 64,570 2,312 4.78 Other..................................................................................... 99,778 116 0.16 51,030 149 0.39 ..........................................................Total interest-earning assets 934,243 24,384 3.49 800,452 23,676 3.95 Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits: Checking accounts ............................................................... 156,983 137 0.12 115,110 102 0.12 Savings accounts .................................................................. 111,715 52 0.06 87,587 48 0.07 Money market accounts ....................................................... 238,011 408 0.23 205,868 684 0.44 Certificate accounts.............................................................. 95,537 626 0.88 118,422 1,459 1.65 ....................................................Total interest-bearing liabilities 602,246 526,987 Non-interest checking .......................................................... 249,215 200,965 Other non-interest bearing deposits ..................................... 2,632 2,384 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest- bearing deposits.......................................................................... $ 854,093 1,223 0.19 $ 730,336 2,293 0.42 ........................................................................Net interest income $ 23,161 $ 21,383 ..................................................................Net interest rate spread 3.30 % 3.53 % ........................................................................Net interest margin 3.31 % 3.57 % Page 3 of 12 Provision for Loan Losses The provision for loan losses was ($0.9) million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.7 million compared to $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased between the periods primarily because of a reduction in certain loan loss reserve percentages as a result of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio and economic improvements related to the COVID-19 pandemic. During 2020, the Company increased its allowance for loan losses due to the changes in the economic environment related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount of the increase in the allowance for loan losses related to the economic environment was based, in part, on the amount of loans to borrowers in the hospitality, restaurant and entertainment industries that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The underlying operations supporting many of the loans that were initially negatively impacted by the pandemic have improved and the amount of loans requiring accommodations decreased in 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Company had six loans in the hospitality industry totaling $25.5 million that had been granted loan accommodations in accordance with Section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The accommodations granted allow the borrowers to make interest only payments for periods up to December 31, 2021. Of these loans, $5.7 million were classified but still accruing at September 30, 2021 and all of these loans were current with their agreed upon payments. The commercial credit department continues to communicate regularly with the borrowers that have been granted loan accommodations and monitors their activity closely. It is anticipated that most of the remaining borrowers that have been granted accommodations will be in a position to resume making their regular loan payments at the end of the initial accommodation period. However, some of the borrowers may need additional accommodations when their initial accommodation period ends as their operations may need more time to recover from the impact of the pandemic. The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans. The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on our past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The reserves decreased during the quarter primarily as a result of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio. Total non- performing assets were $1.8 million at September 30, 2021, which is unchanged from June 30, 2021. A reconciliation of the Company's allowance for loan losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is summarized as follows: (Dollars in thousands) $ 2021 2020 Balance at June 30, ................................ 9,915 8,649 Provision ................................................ (886) 770 Charge offs: 0 (29) Consumer ............................................ Commercial business.......................... 0 (8) Recoveries.............................................. 41 150 Balance at September 30, ..................... $ 9,070 9,532 Allocated to: General allowance ............................... $ 8,784 9,416 Specific allowance ............................... $ 286 116 9,070 9,532 Page 4 of 12 The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Company's portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters and December 31, 2020. September 30, June 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Non-performing loans: Single family ............................................................................... $ 423 $ 557 $ 502 Commercial real estate................................................................ 685 519 1,484 Consumer .................................................................................... 673 669 689 Commercial................................................................................. 7 8 9 ............................................................................................Total 1,788 1,753 2,684 Foreclosed and repossessed assets: Commercial real estate............................................................... 0 0 636 .........................................................Total non-performing assets $ 1,788 $ 1,753 $ 3,320 ..............................................Total as a percentage of total assets 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.37 % .....................Total as a percentage of total loans receivable, net 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.42 % .....................Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 507.15 % 565.75 % 398.72 % Delinquency data: Delinquencies (1) 30+ days ..................................................................................... $ 1,113 $ 1,255 $ 995 90+ days ..................................................................................... 0 0 0 Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1) 30+ days ..................................................................................... 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.15 % 90+ days ..................................................................................... 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (1) Excludes non-accrual loans. Non-Interest Income and Expense Non-interest income was $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 32.6%, from $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gain on sales of loans decreased $1.5 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in single family loan originations and sales. Other non-interest income decreased slightly due primarily to a decrease in the gains recognized on the sale of other real estate owned between the periods. Fees and service charges increased $0.1 million between the periods due primarily to an increase in debit card income. Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others. Non-interest expense was $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.2 million, or 2.7%, from $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Professional services expense increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in legal expenses relating to an ongoing bankruptcy litigation claim. Data processing costs increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in debit card processing expenses. Compensation and benefits expense increased slightly between the periods primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan production between the periods. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in other non-interest expense due primarily to a decrease in mortgage servicing expense between the periods. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased slightly between the periods due to a decrease in building related expenses. Income tax expense was $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.3 million from $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of an increase in pre-tax income. Paycheck Protection Program The Bank actively participated in helping businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19 that applied for forgivable loans under the PPP as part of the CARES Act. The CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020, allocated $349 billion in funding to help small businesses that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank had the following activity related to the first round of the PPP during 2020 and through September 30, 2021: Page 5 of 12 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HMN Financial Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:33:10 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about HMN FINANCIAL, INC. 11:34a HMN FINANCIAL : Announces Third Quarter Results, October 21, 2021 PU 10:24a HMN FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K PU 10:15a HMN FINANCIAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an.. AQ 10/22 HMN Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende.. CI 10/21 HMN FINANCIAL : Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results GL 10/21 HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results GL 10/18 NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3- DJ 08/03 Tranche Update on HMN Financial, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 28, 2.. CI 07/28 HMN FINANCIAL INC : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 07/27 HMN Financial, Inc. announces an Increase in Equity Buyback. CI