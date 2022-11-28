HMN Financial : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 22, 2022

HMN Financial, Inc.

Item 4.01Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

(a) Dismissal of Independent Registered Public Accountant

As of November 22, 2022, the Audit Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of HMN Financial, Inc. (the "Company") approved the dismissal of CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP ("CLA") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective upon completion of the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

The reports of CLA on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

In connection with the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the subsequent interim period through September 30, 2022, (i) there were no disagreements with CLA on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to CLA's satisfaction, would have caused CLA to make reference, in connection with its opinion, to the subject matter of such disagreements and (ii) there was no "reportable event" as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

We have provided CLA with a copy of the foregoing disclosure and requested that CLA furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not it agrees with the above statements. A copy of the letter from CLA is attached as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

(b) Newly Appointed Independent Registered Public Accountant

On November 22, 2022, the Committee approved the appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP ("Baker Tilly") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm to perform independent audit services, effective upon completion of the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The selection of Baker Tilly as the Company's independent registered accounting firm was recommended by the Committee and approved by the Board.

During the Company's fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and in the subsequent interim period through September 30, 2022, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf consulted with Baker Tilly regarding either: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specific transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements, and neither a written report was provided to the Company nor oral advice was provided to the Company that Baker Tilly concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing, or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement or reportable event as defined in Regulation S-K, Item 304(a)(1)(iv) and Item 304(a)(1)(v), respectively.

HMN Financial, Inc.

Date: November 28, 2022 By: /s/ Jon Eberle Jon Eberle Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

