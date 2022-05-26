HMN Financial : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549



FORM 8-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 26, 2022

HMN Financial, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 0-24100 41-1777397 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

1016 Civic Center Drive Northwest Rochester , Minnesota 55901 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code ( 507 ) 535-1200

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Common Stock HMNF The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐



If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

EXPLANATORY NOTE

April 28, 2022 HMN Financial, Inc. is filing this Amendment No. 1 on Form 8-K/A (this "Amendment") to supplement the information provided in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on. This Amendment sets forth the complete text of each amended item.

Item 5.02Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 26, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of HMN Financial, Inc. (the "Company"), upon the recommendation of its Governance and Nominating Committee, increased the size of the Board from eight to nine members and elected Jeffrey W. Bolton to fill the resulting vacancy, with a term to expire at the Company's annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2025. There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Bolton and any other person pursuant to which either was appointed a director of the Company, and he does not have any direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

As a non-employee director, Mr. Bolton will participate in the non-employee director compensation arrangements described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2022.

On May 24, 2022, the Board appointed Mr. Bolton to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

HMN Financial, Inc.

(Registrant) Date: May 25, 2022 By /s/ Jon Eberle Jon Eberle Senior Vice President,

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

