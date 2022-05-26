Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. HMN Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMNF   US40424G1085

HMN FINANCIAL, INC.

(HMNF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/25 03:54:59 pm EDT
23.25 USD   +0.17%
05/25HMN FINANCIAL INC Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/04Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
05/04Tranche Update on HMN Financial, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 28, 2018.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HMN Financial : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

05/26/2022 | 12:36am EDT
hmnf20220525_8ka.htm
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A
(Amendment No. 1)
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 26, 2022
HMN Financial, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
0-24100
41-1777397
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
1016 Civic Center Drive Northwest
Rochester, Minnesota
55901
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code (507) 535-1200
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common Stock
HMNF
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
EXPLANATORY NOTE
HMN Financial, Inc. is filing this Amendment No. 1 on Form 8-K/A (this "Amendment") to supplement the information provided in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2022. This Amendment sets forth the complete text of each amended item.
Item 5.02Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On April 26, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of HMN Financial, Inc. (the "Company"), upon the recommendation of its Governance and Nominating Committee, increased the size of the Board from eight to nine members and elected Jeffrey W. Bolton to fill the resulting vacancy, with a term to expire at the Company's annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2025. There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Bolton and any other person pursuant to which either was appointed a director of the Company, and he does not have any direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.
As a non-employee director, Mr. Bolton will participate in the non-employee director compensation arrangements described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2022.
On May 24, 2022, the Board appointed Mr. Bolton to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
HMN Financial, Inc.
(Registrant)
Date: May 25, 2022
By /s/ Jon Eberle
Jon Eberle
Senior Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Disclaimer

HMN Financial Inc. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 04:35:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
