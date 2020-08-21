Log in
HMS Bergbau AG: Jens Moir appointed to the Management Board

08/21/2020 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
HMS Bergbau AG: Jens Moir appointed to the Management Board

21.08.2020 / 10:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News from 21 August 2020

HMS Bergbau AG: Jens Moir appointed to the Management Board

- Mr Moir assumes responsibility for the finance department (CFO) as of 1 September 2020

Berlin, 21 August 2020: The Supervisory Board of HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies in Germany, announced the appointment of Mr Jens Moir as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 1 September 2020. Jens Moir will succeed Steffen Ewald as CFO who will leave the Company as at 31 August 2020.

Mr Moir has more than 20 years of experience as a CFO and senior finance executive in the international steel construction, oil and gas industries, with renewable energy and companies in the entertainment industry. Most recently, he advised several technology start-up companies. Mr Moir holds both British and German citizenship and has international experience in Germany, Poland, Austria and the USA.

"We are pleased to have won Mr Moir, a broad-based expert, as the Chief Financial Officer of HMS Bergbau AG. His expertise, particularly in structuring international financing, will be beneficial in implementing HMS Bergbau AG's global strategic targets", explained Heinz Schernikau, founder of HMS Bergbau AG.

The Management Board

About HMS Bergbau AG:

Berlin-based HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent raw materials marketing and trading companies in Germany, specialising in the international purchase and sale of coal and raw materials such as ore, fertilizers and cement products. Its customers include renowned energy producers and other industrial consumers worldwide, with whom it works closely to provide raw materials. HMS Bergbau AG is active primarily in Asia, Africa and Europe and also develops first-class raw material resources. Through its Polish subsidiary Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A., the company also has licences to explore coal reserves in Silesia. HMS Bergbau AG also handled complex transport solutions for its customers. The company was established in 1995 and is listed on Germany's Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Basic Board segment.




Contact:
Company contact:
HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
Email: info@hms-ag.com
URL: www.hms-ag.com

HMS Investor Relations contact:
GFEI Aktiengesellschaft
Ostergrube 11
30559 Hannover
T.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 00
F.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 19
www.gfei.ag
Email: investors@hms-ag.com

21.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 65 66 81-0
Fax: 030 65 66 81-15
E-mail: hms@hms-ag.com
Internet: www.hms-ag.com
ISIN: DE0006061104
WKN: 606110
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board)
EQS News ID: 1121581

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1121581  21.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1121581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 215 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2019 0,51 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net Debt 2019 1,00 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
P/E ratio 2019 169x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 102 M 121 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 20,8%
Chart HMS BERGBAU AG
Duration : Period :
HMS Bergbau AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HMS BERGBAU AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz Schernikau Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Dieter Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Schwindt Chief Operating Officer
Steffen Ewald Chief Financial Officer
Michael Bärlein Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS BERGBAU AG17.28%121
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-22.73%43 336
GLENCORE PLC-28.29%29 361
COAL INDIA LIMITED-34.47%11 373
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-12.68%11 005
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-36.25%6 496
