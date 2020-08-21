DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

HMS Bergbau AG: Jens Moir appointed to the Management Board

- Mr Moir assumes responsibility for the finance department (CFO) as of 1 September 2020

Berlin, 21 August 2020: The Supervisory Board of HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies in Germany, announced the appointment of Mr Jens Moir as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 1 September 2020. Jens Moir will succeed Steffen Ewald as CFO who will leave the Company as at 31 August 2020.

Mr Moir has more than 20 years of experience as a CFO and senior finance executive in the international steel construction, oil and gas industries, with renewable energy and companies in the entertainment industry. Most recently, he advised several technology start-up companies. Mr Moir holds both British and German citizenship and has international experience in Germany, Poland, Austria and the USA.

"We are pleased to have won Mr Moir, a broad-based expert, as the Chief Financial Officer of HMS Bergbau AG. His expertise, particularly in structuring international financing, will be beneficial in implementing HMS Bergbau AG's global strategic targets", explained Heinz Schernikau, founder of HMS Bergbau AG.

About HMS Bergbau AG:

Berlin-based HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent raw materials marketing and trading companies in Germany, specialising in the international purchase and sale of coal and raw materials such as ore, fertilizers and cement products. Its customers include renowned energy producers and other industrial consumers worldwide, with whom it works closely to provide raw materials. HMS Bergbau AG is active primarily in Asia, Africa and Europe and also develops first-class raw material resources. Through its Polish subsidiary Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A., the company also has licences to explore coal reserves in Silesia. HMS Bergbau AG also handled complex transport solutions for its customers. The company was established in 1995 and is listed on Germany's Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Basic Board segment.

