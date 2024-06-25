Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 August 2024

2024 forecast: Sales of EUR 1.3 billion; EBITDA in the double-digit million euro range

Berlin, 25 June 2024: HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany, today an-nounced the date for its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 August 2024 as a virtual Annual General Meeting.

HMS Bergbau AG also confirms its forecast for the 2024 financial year of expected sales in the order of EUR 1.3 billion and a positive EBITDA in the lower double-digit million euro range despite lower raw material prices. In the view of the management, the sustained positive upward trend in the raw materials markets remains intact.

The driver of the current operating success is the steady expansion in HMS Bergbau AG's market position in various regional markets and the positive progress made in the transformation from a coal trader to an international commodities trading and marketing group.

To take advantage of the market's tremendous potential, HMS Bergbau AG is currently examining the option to issue a new corporate bond, tenta-tively in the second half of 2024. For this reason, ICF BANK AG has been commissioned to carry out a market sounding. The HMS Bergbau man-agement will make its final decision based on investor feedback and the prevailing market environment.

HMS Bergbau AG, Berlin, is one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany. Its core business is the in-ternational purchase and sale of raw materials such as coal products, ce-ment, ores and fertilisers. Its customers include well-known international industrial consumers, energy traders and producers, to whom the raw ma-terials are delivered in time worldwide. Primarily operating in Asia, Africa and Europe, HMS Bergbau AG, also develops first-class raw material re-serves.

In addition, the Company provides customers solutions to complex transport issues. Founded in 1995, HMS Bergbau AG is listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.