    HMU   DE0006061104

HMS BERGBAU AG

(HMU)
HMS Bergbau : German prosecutors charge more VW managers in emissions scandal -dpa

04/24/2021 | 06:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a car parked on a street in Paris

BERLIN (Reuters) - German prosecutors have charged 15 executives from Volkswagen AG and a supplier in connection with the diesel emissions scandal, news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) reported on Saturday.

The suspects are accused of aiding and abetting fraud in combination with tax evasion, indirect false certification and criminal advertising, the news agency reported citing Klaus Ziehe, a spokesman for the Braunschweig prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office did not name the charged executives, the report said.

No immediate comment was available from the prosecutor's office or from Volkswagen.

Volkswagen said last month that it would claim damages from its former CEO Martin Winterkorn and former Audi boss Rupert Stadler over the diesel emissions scandal, which was discovered in 2015, as it looks to draw a line under its biggest-ever crisis.

The trial of Winterkorn and the other managers has been postponed until September due to the pandemic.

The former CEO and other managers were charged in 2019 over cars sold to consumers with a so-called defeat device which helped to circumvent environmental tests of diesel engines.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HMS BERGBAU AG 0.00% 21.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.67% 229.5 Delayed Quote.50.57%
Financials
Sales 2019 215 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2019 0,51 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net Debt 2019 1,00 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
P/E ratio 2019 169x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 96,3 M 116 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 20,8%
Chart HMS BERGBAU AG
Duration : Period :
HMS Bergbau AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HMS BERGBAU AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heinz Schernikau Chief Executive Officer
Jens Moir Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Dieter Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Schwindt Chief Operating Officer
Michael Bärlein Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS BERGBAU AG0.00%116
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED13.29%56 827
GLENCORE PLC27.15%54 320
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED22.48%17 073
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED80.26%12 225
COAL INDIA LIMITED-6.87%10 370
