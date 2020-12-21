Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether HMS Holding Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating HMS Holding (NASDAQ: HMSY) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/hms-holding-corp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges HMS Holding's financial outlook is improving and yet HMS Holding shareholders will receive only $37.00 in cash per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for HMS Holding by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if HMS Holding accepts a superior bid. HMS Holding insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of HMS Holding's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for HMS Holding.

If you own HMS Holding common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/hms-holding-corp.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP