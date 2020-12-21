Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  HMS Holdings Corp.    HMSY

HMS HOLDINGS CORP.

(HMSY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether HMS Holding Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell

12/21/2020 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating HMS Holding (NASDAQ: HMSY) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/hms-holding-corp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges HMS Holding's financial outlook is improving and yet HMS Holding shareholders will receive only $37.00 in cash per share.  The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for HMS Holding by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if HMS Holding accepts a superior bid. HMS Holding insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of HMS Holding's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for HMS Holding.

If you own HMS Holding common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/hms-holding-corp.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-hms-holding-corp-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-veritas-capital-backed-gainwell-301196941.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about HMS HOLDINGS CORP.
01:21pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP Investigates whether HMS Holding Corp. has obtaine..
PR
01:16pHMS : to Be Acquired by Veritas Capital's Gainwell Technologies in Healthcare Te..
MT
01:04pHMS : Baird Downgrades HMS Holdings to Neutral From Outperform, Lowers PT to $37..
MT
01:04pHMS : Guggenheim Downgrades HMS Holdings to Neutral From Buy
MT
01:03pHMS : CJS Securities Adjusts Price Target for HMS Holdings to $37 From $33, Main..
MT
12:02pHMS MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether..
BU
09:43aHMS : to Be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell in $3.4 Billion Deal; Tr..
MT
09:14aHMS HOLDINGS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:01aHMS : to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
AQ
12/11HMS Group Reports 9m 2020 EBITDA of Rub 3.4 -2-
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ