    HMSG   US40425X4079

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC

(HMSG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:01 2022-03-03 am EST
3.500 USD   -.--%
04:09aDiscontinuation of disclosure via primary information provider
EQ
03/28Hms Hydraulic Machines & : Group to participate in the WATREX Expo 2023 Exhibition in Cairo
PU
2022PJSC Tomskgazstroy announced that it expects to receive funding from HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
CI
DISCONTINUATION OF DISCLOSURE VIA PRIMARY INFORMATION PROVIDER

04/13/2023 | 04:09am EDT
HMS Group (HMSG)
13-Apr-2023 / 11:08 MSK
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC
(the “Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the “HMS Group”)

 

13 April 2023 – HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC (LSE: HMSG, MOEX: HMSG) (the “Company”) announces that starting from 14 April 2023 the Company will not be able to release regulatory news announcements via a primary information provider.

Starting from 14 April 2023 the Company will be unable to disclose regulatory information or publish other information in the manner and following the procedures required by Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Transparency Rules. The Company will continue to disclose regulatory information by way of announcements on its website www.grouphms.com.

 

Contacts:

Capital Markets, email: capital-markets@hms.ru

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

 

LEI 254900DDFETNLASV8M53


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 236675
News ID: 1606945

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606945&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
