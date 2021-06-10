HMS Group Reports Rub 1.3 billion EBITDA for 3 -2

Construction[iv] ? Order intake equaled Rub 2.0 billion. Backlog stood at Rub 1.4 billion. ? Revenue was down to Rub 193 million, compared with Rub 237 million for 3m 2020. EBITDA was Rub (18) million,

compared with Rub 23 million last year.

in millions of Rub 3m 2021 3m 2020 Change yoy 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 Change qoq Orders 1,955 203 866% 1,955 32 6002% Backlog 1,358 834 63% 1,358 1,541 -12% Revenue 193 237 -19% 193 138 40% EBITDA (18) 23 -179% (18) (43) na EBITDA margin -9.2% 9.5% -9.2% -31.2%

Working capital and Capital expenditures ? Working capital increased to Rub 8.2 billion, by 17% yoy, compared with Rub 7.1 billion at the end of 3m 2020. As a

share of revenue LTM, working capital stood at 16.9%, compared with 13.6% for 3m 2020. ? Maintenance capex was Rub 440 million, up by 32% yoy, compared with Rub 334 million during 3m 2020

in millions of Rub 3m 2021 3m 2020 Change yoy 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 Change qoq Working capital 8,183 7,019 17% 8,183 6,752 21% Working capital / Revenue LTM 16.9% 13.6% 16.9% 14.5% Maintenance capex 440 334 32% 440 250 76% Acquisitions - - - -

DEBT POSITION ? Total debt up to Rub 22.2 billion, by 3% yoy, compared with Rub 21.5 billion at the end of 3m 2020. ? Net debt was Rub 13.1 billion, up by 7% yoy, compared with Rub 12.2 billion at the end of 3m 2020. ? Net debt to EBITDA LTM ratio stood at 2.52x.

in millions of Rub 3m 2021 3m 2020 Change yoy 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 Change qoq Total debt 22,209 21,501 3% 22,209 22,175 0% Net debt 13,053 12,228 7% 13,053 11,814 10% Net debt / EBITDA LTM 2.52 2.26 2.52 2.39

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

BUYBACK PROGRAM ? After the reporting date, no GDRs have been purchased under the buyback program.

DIVIDENDS ? The Board of Directors at the meeting on April 21, 2021, recommended payment of the final dividends in respect of

FY 2020 in the amount of Rub 4.25 per one ordinary share (Rub 21.25 per one GDR). The dividends are subject to the

approval at the AGM on June 24, 2021. Subject to such approval, the dividends may be paid on July 1, 2021, to

shareholders on the HMS' register at close of business (UK time) on June 18, 2021 (the "Record date").

MOEX LISTING ? On May 21, 2021, HMS Group's GDRs have been listed on the Moscow Exchange. ? On May 25, 2021, the Moscow Exchange commenced trading of HMS' GDRs under the "HMSG" ticker. These GDRs continue

trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services to the oil and gas, nuclear and thermal power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia and the CIS. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. It has participated in a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia, including providing pumps and modular equipment to the Vankor oil field and pumping stations on recent trunk pipelines projects linking Russia's core oil producing areas to export ports on the Pacific Ocean and Baltic Sea. HMS Group's global depositary receipts ("GDRs") are listed under the symbol "HMSG" on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31 March 2021 (unaudited)

in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated

31 March 2021 31 December 2020 ASSETS Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 14,669,855 14,684,279 Other intangible assets 1,686,765 1,743,399 Goodwill 3,229,718 3,255,984 Right-of-use assets 180,671 183,211 Investments in associates 96,327 94,307 Deferred income tax assets 785,583 786,455 Other long-term assets 32,104 42,252 Investment property 174,421 176,833 Total non-current assets 20,855,444 20,966,720 Current assets: Inventories 9,807,812 8,847,749 Trade and other receivables and other financial assets 15,544,287 15,598,766 Contract assets 6,744,322 6,201,354 Current income tax receivable 169,566 94,972 Cash and cash equivalents 9,156,029 10,360,588 Total current assets 41,422,016 41,103,429 TOTAL ASSETS 62,277,460 62,070,149 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 48,329 48,329 Share premium 3,523,535 3,523,535 Treasury shares (93,775) (33,055) Other reserves 129,392 129,392 Currency translation reserve 710,901 646,427 Retained earnings 5,553,565 5,510,974 Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 9,871,947 9,825,602 Non-controlling interests 3,536,933 3,518,674 TOTAL EQUITY 13,408,880 13,344,276 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 18,398,671 20,452,736 Deferred income tax liability 1,415,292 1,421,489 Retirement benefit obligations 663,438 646,213 Provisions for liabilities and charges 200,894 228,199 Lease liabilities 150,902 153,048 Other long-term payables 278,683 230,581 Total non-current liabilities 21,107,880 23,132,266 Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 18,642,755 17,969,950 Contract liabilities 3,636,178 4,304,845 Short-term borrowings 3,638,794 1,548,574 Provisions for liabilities and charges 555,459 589,762 Retirement benefit obligations 79,265 77,859 Lease liabilities 20,683 20,440 Current income tax payable 94,250 134,080 Other taxes payable 1,093,316 948,097 Total current liabilities 27,760,700 25,593,607 TOTAL LIABILITIES 48,868,580 48,725,873 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 62,277,460 62,070,149

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (unaudited)

in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated

Three months Three months ended ended 31 March 31 March 2021 2020 Revenue 11,190,623 9,115,230 Cost of sales (9,103,584) (7,127,211) Gross profit 2,087,039 1,988,019 Distribution and transportation expenses (322,858) (492,562) General and administrative expenses (1,202,761) (1,216,646) Other operating income/(expenses), net 4,705 (13,732) Operating profit 566,125 265,079 Finance income 46,385 93,068 Finance costs (459,418) (481,025) Share of results of associates 90 165 Profit/(loss) before income tax 153,182 (122,713)

