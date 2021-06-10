Log in
    HMSG   US40425X4079

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC

(HMSG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/09 11:35:12 am
4.5 USD   -0.88%
HMS Group Reports Rub 1.3 billion EBITDA for 3 -3-

06/10/2021 | 03:04am EDT
Income tax expense                                                                           (101,069)    (30,078) 
 
Profit/(loss) for the period                                                                 52,113       (152,791) 
 
 
Profit/(loss) attributable to: 
Shareholders of the Company                                                                  42,591       (142,408) 
Non-controlling interests                                                                    9,522        (10,383) 
Profit/(loss) for the period                                                                 52,113       (152,791) 
 
Other comprehensive income: 
 
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 
Currency translation differences                                                             72,126       688,595 
Currency translation differences of associates                                               1,930        2,768 
Other comprehensive income for the period                                                    74,056       691,363 
Total comprehensive income for the period                                                    126,169      538,572 
Total comprehensive income attributable to: 
Shareholders of the Company                                                                  107,065      545,695 
Non-controlling interests                                                                    19,104       (7,123) 
Total comprehensive income for the period                                                    126,169      538,572 
 
                                                                                             0.37         (1.26) 
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ordinary share for profit/(loss) attributable to the 
ordinary shareholders (RR per share)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for 3m 2021 (unaudited)

in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated 

                                                                                    Three months      Three months 
                                                                                    ended 31 March    ended 31 March 
                                                                                    2021              2020 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Profit/(loss) before income tax                                                     153,182           (122,713) 
Adjustments for: 
Depreciation and amortisation                                                       617,872           609,317 
(Gain)/loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets    (12,261)          14,381 
Finance income                                                                      (46,385)           (93,068) 
Finance costs                                                                       459,418           481,025 
Change in retirement benefits obligations                                           15,971            20,440 
Change in warranty provision                                                        (18,113)          43,233 
Change in expected credit losses allowance for trade and other receivables and      (343)             17,896 
other financial assets and allowance for impairment of non-financial assets 
Change in allowance for obsolete inventories                                        16,654             (3,201) 
Change in provision for legal claims                                                (10,387)          19,221 
Share-based compensation                                                            -                 14,731 
Foreign exchange gain, net                                                          (47,451)          (86,381) 
Amortisation of government grants                                                   (7,781)           (7,744) 
Share of results of associates                                                      (90)              (165) 
Operating cash flows before working capital changes                                 1,120,286         906,972 
Increase in inventories                                                             (925,567)          (431,026) 
Decrease in trade and other receivables                                             208,465           1,668,684 
(Increase)/decrease in contract assets                                              (521,453)         366,310 
(Increase)/decrease in income tax receivable                                        (74,552)          143,024 
Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities                     498,011            (2,184,550) 
(Decrease)/increase in contract liabilities                                         (668,667)         2,874,360 
Increase/(decrease) in other taxes payable                                          214,070            (226,866) 
Cash (used in)/from operations                                                      (149,407)         3,116,908 
Income tax paid                                                                     (208,800)          (248,466) 
Interest paid                                                                       (460,365)          (536,937) 
Interest received                                                                   44,479            103,289 
Net cash (used in)/from operating activities                                        (774,093)         2,434,794 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Repayment of loans advanced                                                         641               2,320 
Loans advanced                                                                      (503)             (17,205) 
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net of VAT                     21,020            5,356 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of VAT                               (393,370)          (244,585) 
Acquisition of intangible assets, net of VAT                                        (47,105)           (89,701) 
Net cash used in investing activities                                               (419,317)         (343,815) 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Repayments of borrowings                                                            (491,930)          (3,596,731) 
Proceeds from borrowings                                                            541,929           690,792 
Repayment of the lease liabilities principal                                        (4,654)            (9,220) 
Buy back of issued shares                                                           (60,720)          - 
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries                      (363)             (92) 
Net cash used in financing activities                                               (15,738)           (2,915,251) 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents                                           (1,209,148)        (824,272) 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and effect of          4,589             145,232 
translation to presentation currency 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period                            10,360,588        9,952,118 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period                                  9,156,029               9,273,078 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] EBITDA is defined as operating profit/(loss) adjusted for other operating income/expenses, depreciation and amortisation, amortisation of government grants, impairment of assets, excess of fair value of net assets acquired over the cost of acquisition, defined benefits scheme expense and provisions (including provision for obsolete inventory, ECL allowance and provision for impairment of trade and other receivables and other financial assets, unused vacation allowance, warranty provision, provision for legal claims, tax provision and other provisions). This measurement basis, therefore, excludes the effects of a number of non-recurring income and expenses on the results of the operating segments.

[2] Backlog - Portfolio of uncompleted orders and contracts

[3] Order intake - Portfolio of contracts and orders signed for a period

[4] Construction and design and engineering services of subcontractors

[5] SG&A expenses - Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, compiled of distribution & transportation expenses plus general & administrative ones -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[i] The industrial pumps business segment designs, engineers, manufactures and supplies a diverse range of pumps and pump-based integrated solutions to customers in the oil and gas, power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia, the CIS and internationally. The business segment's principal products include customized pumps and integrated solutions as well as pumps built to standard specifications; it also provides aftermarket maintenance and repair services and other support for its products.

[ii] The oil and gas equipment and projects business segment manufactures, installs and commissions modular pumping stations, automated metering equipment, oil, gas and water processing and preparation units and other equipment and systems for use primarily in oil extraction and transportation. The segment's core products are equipment packages and systems installed inside a self-contained, free-standing structure which can be transported on trailers and delivered to and installed on the customer's site as a modular but fully integrated part of the customer's technological process.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 03:03 ET (07:03 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.44% 34447.14 Delayed Quote.13.15%
HMS HOLDINGS CORP. 0.01% 36.975 End-of-day quote.0.61%
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC -0.88% 4.5 Delayed Quote.12.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.24% 71.82 Delayed Quote.38.20%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.25% 72.1784 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
WTI -0.19% 69.56 Delayed Quote.43.38%
Financials
Sales 2021 60 831 M 843 M 843 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 14 275 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 8,27%
Capitalization 7 602 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 98,6%
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 409,59 RUB
Last Close Price 325,56 RUB
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Artem Vladimirovich Molchanov CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Kirill Vladimirovich Molchanov CFO, Executive Director & First Deputy CEO
Nikolay Nikolaevich Yamburenko Chairman
Ezio Vergani Independent Non-Executive Director
Giorgio Veronesi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC12.50%105
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED63.81%50 200
HALLIBURTON COMPANY28.36%21 718
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY23.79%20 081
NOV INC.25.20%6 848
TECHNIPFMC PLC11.49%4 777