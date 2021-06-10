HMS Group Reports Rub 1.3 billion EBITDA for 3 -3

Income tax expense (101,069) (30,078) Profit/(loss) for the period 52,113 (152,791) Profit/(loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 42,591 (142,408) Non-controlling interests 9,522 (10,383) Profit/(loss) for the period 52,113 (152,791) Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences 72,126 688,595 Currency translation differences of associates 1,930 2,768 Other comprehensive income for the period 74,056 691,363 Total comprehensive income for the period 126,169 538,572 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 107,065 545,695 Non-controlling interests 19,104 (7,123) Total comprehensive income for the period 126,169 538,572 0.37 (1.26) Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ordinary share for profit/(loss) attributable to the ordinary shareholders (RR per share)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for 3m 2021 (unaudited)

in thousands of Russian Roubles, unless otherwise stated

Three months Three months ended 31 March ended 31 March 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(loss) before income tax 153,182 (122,713) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 617,872 609,317 (Gain)/loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (12,261) 14,381 Finance income (46,385) (93,068) Finance costs 459,418 481,025 Change in retirement benefits obligations 15,971 20,440 Change in warranty provision (18,113) 43,233 Change in expected credit losses allowance for trade and other receivables and (343) 17,896 other financial assets and allowance for impairment of non-financial assets Change in allowance for obsolete inventories 16,654 (3,201) Change in provision for legal claims (10,387) 19,221 Share-based compensation - 14,731 Foreign exchange gain, net (47,451) (86,381) Amortisation of government grants (7,781) (7,744) Share of results of associates (90) (165) Operating cash flows before working capital changes 1,120,286 906,972 Increase in inventories (925,567) (431,026) Decrease in trade and other receivables 208,465 1,668,684 (Increase)/decrease in contract assets (521,453) 366,310 (Increase)/decrease in income tax receivable (74,552) 143,024 Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 498,011 (2,184,550) (Decrease)/increase in contract liabilities (668,667) 2,874,360 Increase/(decrease) in other taxes payable 214,070 (226,866) Cash (used in)/from operations (149,407) 3,116,908 Income tax paid (208,800) (248,466) Interest paid (460,365) (536,937) Interest received 44,479 103,289 Net cash (used in)/from operating activities (774,093) 2,434,794 Cash flows from investing activities Repayment of loans advanced 641 2,320 Loans advanced (503) (17,205) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net of VAT 21,020 5,356 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of VAT (393,370) (244,585) Acquisition of intangible assets, net of VAT (47,105) (89,701) Net cash used in investing activities (419,317) (343,815) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of borrowings (491,930) (3,596,731) Proceeds from borrowings 541,929 690,792 Repayment of the lease liabilities principal (4,654) (9,220) Buy back of issued shares (60,720) - Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries (363) (92) Net cash used in financing activities (15,738) (2,915,251) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,209,148) (824,272) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and effect of 4,589 145,232 translation to presentation currency Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 10,360,588 9,952,118 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 9,156,029 9,273,078 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] EBITDA is defined as operating profit/(loss) adjusted for other operating income/expenses, depreciation and amortisation, amortisation of government grants, impairment of assets, excess of fair value of net assets acquired over the cost of acquisition, defined benefits scheme expense and provisions (including provision for obsolete inventory, ECL allowance and provision for impairment of trade and other receivables and other financial assets, unused vacation allowance, warranty provision, provision for legal claims, tax provision and other provisions). This measurement basis, therefore, excludes the effects of a number of non-recurring income and expenses on the results of the operating segments.

[2] Backlog - Portfolio of uncompleted orders and contracts

[3] Order intake - Portfolio of contracts and orders signed for a period

[4] Construction and design and engineering services of subcontractors

[5] SG&A expenses - Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, compiled of distribution & transportation expenses plus general & administrative ones -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[i] The industrial pumps business segment designs, engineers, manufactures and supplies a diverse range of pumps and pump-based integrated solutions to customers in the oil and gas, power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia, the CIS and internationally. The business segment's principal products include customized pumps and integrated solutions as well as pumps built to standard specifications; it also provides aftermarket maintenance and repair services and other support for its products.

[ii] The oil and gas equipment and projects business segment manufactures, installs and commissions modular pumping stations, automated metering equipment, oil, gas and water processing and preparation units and other equipment and systems for use primarily in oil extraction and transportation. The segment's core products are equipment packages and systems installed inside a self-contained, free-standing structure which can be transported on trailers and delivered to and installed on the customer's site as a modular but fully integrated part of the customer's technological process.

