HMS Group Reports Rub 1.3 billion EBITDA for 3 -4

[iii] The compressors business segment designs, engineers, manufactures and supplies a diverse range of compressors and compressor-based solutions, including compressor units and compressor stations, to customers in the oil and gas, metals and mining and other basic industries in Russia. The business segment's principal products include customized compressors, series-produced compressors built to standard specifications, and compressor-based integrated solutions.
[iv] The construction provides construction works for projects for customers in the oil upstream and midstream, gas upstream. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
