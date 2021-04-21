Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
  News
  Summary
    HMSG

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC

(HMSG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/21 11:35:01 am
4.66 USD   --.--%
HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting

04/21/2021 | 01:53pm EDT
HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting

21-Apr-2021 / 20:51 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

Moscow, Russia

April 21, 2021

 

HMS Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting

 

HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces the results of the Company's Board of Directors meeting held through a videoconference call on April 21, 2021. Eight out of nine Company's Directors were present at the Meeting.

The Directors considered and adopted the following resolutions:

  • Recommendation of the payment by the Company of a final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2020 in the amount of Rub 4.25 per one ordinary share, amount to a total dividend (the "Dividends") of Rub 497,944,564.75.
    The Dividends are subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on June 24, 2021.
    Subject to such approval, the Dividends may be paid on July 1, 2021 to shareholders on the Company's register at close of business (UK time) on June 18, 2021 (the "Record Date").
  • Subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at the AGM, to extend the buyback program (the "Buyback") in respect of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs"), each representing five ordinary shares of the Company, for execution during the period of one year commencing on the date of the Company's shareholders' approval (if obtained) at the AGM.
    The total amount of GDRs subject to the Buyback (taking into account any GDRs already owned by the Company) shall not exceed 6% of the subscribed capital of the Company at prevailing market prices.
    The GDRs will be purchased by the Company with the assistance of Renaissance Capital or any other independent broker as may be further determined by the Board of Directors.
    The amount and timing of the planned repurchases will be determined by the Company based on its evaluation of its financial condition, business opportunities and market conditions at the time, in accordance with market practices.
  • Approval of listing of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts representing its ordinary shares as a Foreign Issuer on the Moscow Exchange.

The Company's GDRs will continue trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Trading of HMS Group's GDRs on the Moscow Exchange is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2021, subject to approval by the Moscow Exchange.

Quotations and settlements will be in Russian rubles.

The Company's Board of Directors believes that the additional listing of HMS' GDRs should facilitate an expansion of the Company's investor base, including institutional and retail investors in Russia.

In addition, the following significant matters were considered, discussed and approved:

  • Approval of the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, the audited consolidated IFRS Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, and the audited Stand-alone Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020;
  • Convening of the AGM and approval of the AGM agenda.

 

Contacts:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.


ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 100401
EQS News ID: 1187392

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187392&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 52 645 M 687 M 687 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 15 214 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 240 M 107 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 14 026
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 335,92 RUB
Last Close Price 358,47 RUB
Spread / Highest target -6,29%
Spread / Average Target -6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,29%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Artem Vladimirovich Molchanov CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Kirill Vladimirovich Molchanov CFO, Executive Director & First Deputy CEO
Nikolay Nikolaevich Yamburenko Chairman
Ezio Vergani Independent Non-Executive Director
Giorgio Veronesi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC16.50%107
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED15.67%35 306
HALLIBURTON COMPANY4.81%17 603
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-6.43%14 951
NOV INC.-7.06%4 985
DIALOG GROUP-10.43%4 251
