HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting
21-Apr-2021 / 20:51 MSK
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")
Moscow, Russia
April 21, 2021
HMS Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting
HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces the results of the Company's Board of Directors meeting held through a videoconference
call on April 21, 2021. Eight out of nine Company's Directors were present at the Meeting.
The Directors considered and adopted the following resolutions:
? Recommendation of the payment by the Company of a final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December
2020 in the amount of Rub 4.25 per one ordinary share, amount to a total dividend (the "Dividends") of Rub
497,944,564.75.
The Dividends are subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on
June 24, 2021.
Subject to such approval, the Dividends may be paid on July 1, 2021 to shareholders on the Company's register at
close of business (UK time) on June 18, 2021 (the "Record Date").
? Subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at the AGM, to extend the buyback program (the "Buyback") in
respect of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs"), each representing five ordinary shares of the
Company, for execution during the period of one year commencing on the date of the Company's shareholders' approval
(if obtained) at the AGM.
The total amount of GDRs subject to the Buyback (taking into account any GDRs already owned by the Company) shall
not exceed 6% of the subscribed capital of the Company at prevailing market prices.
The GDRs will be purchased by the Company with the assistance of Renaissance Capital or any other independent
broker as may be further determined by the Board of Directors.
The amount and timing of the planned repurchases will be determined by the Company based on its evaluation of its
financial condition, business opportunities and market conditions at the time, in accordance with market practices.
? Approval of listing of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts representing its ordinary shares as a Foreign
Issuer on the Moscow Exchange.
The Company's GDRs will continue trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
Trading of HMS Group's GDRs on the Moscow Exchange is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2021, subject to
approval by the Moscow Exchange.
Quotations and settlements will be in Russian rubles.
The Company's Board of Directors believes that the additional listing of HMS' GDRs should facilitate an expansion of
the Company's investor base, including institutional and retail investors in Russia.
In addition, the following significant matters were considered, discussed and approved:
? Approval of the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, the audited
consolidated IFRS Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, and the audited Stand-alone
Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020;
? Convening of the AGM and approval of the AGM agenda.
Contacts:
Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru
Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru
About HMS Group
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and
related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater
sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of
projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global
depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).
Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer
Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent
releases or other information.
