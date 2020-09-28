HMS Group: Rub 1.9 BN compressor contract

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc

September 28, 2020

HMS Group signs Rub 1.9 BN compressor contract

HMS Group announces today that it has signed a Rub 1.9 billion contract to engineer and manufacture gas transportation units. The equipment is to be delivered by the end of 2021.

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com

