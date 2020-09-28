Log in
HMS Group: Rub 1.9 BN compressor contract

09/28/2020 | 09:20am EDT

HMS Group: Rub 1.9 BN compressor contract

28-Sep-2020 / 16:14 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

Moscow, Russia

September 28, 2020

 

HMS Group signs Rub 1.9 BN compressor contract

 

HMS Group announces today that it has signed a Rub 1.9 billion contract to engineer and manufacture gas transportation units. The equipment is to be delivered by the end of 2021.

 

For more information, please, contact:

Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

 

LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53

3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

2.2. Inside information

 
ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: CNT
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 85015
EQS News ID: 1137400

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137400&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
